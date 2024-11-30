Savor the flavors of Olympia, Washington at these 6 must-visit eateries

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chicory The Bread Peddler Briggs Taphouse Bacco Trattoria Italiana Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar Dancing Goats

Olympia, the capital of Washington state, is more than a historical town – it’s the culinary future of the state. So, between your visits to boutique shops, local galleries, and the capitol building, make sure to visit these six Olympia restaurants. From farm-to-table bites to locally curated wine lists, there’s something for every palette.

Chicory

Having lived in the South for the past 6 years, I’ve developed quite an appreciation for Texan and Louisianan dishes and have a fairly high standard when it comes to trying these types of cuisine outside of their native regions.

With that said Chicory earned my approval, expertly combining local and seasonal produce with southern flavors. I ordered the smoked coulotte steak as my entree, which was tender, moist, and almost resembled the melt-away texture of smoked salmon on top of its beefy umami profile.

Appetizers were as enjoyable as the main course – we sampled an elevated twist on poppers, saucy carrots, and fresh, juicy, fried green tomatoes. Well-balanced cocktails complement each dish, and almost any spirit you can think of is available at the bar. A superb collection of local Washington wines and beers are also available.

My only regret was that I didn’t get to try Chicory during their brunch – southern comfort breakfast dishes are the focal point during these hours, and you can try classics (with a Pacific Northwestern twist, of course) on chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and challah bread french toast.

If you visit and the menu has changed, you should actually be excited, not disappointed. The restaurant works with what is in season and what is available to them, so you can rest assured you’re tasting the best selection from local foragers, farmers, fishers, and ranchers.

The Bread Peddler

It was my first morning in Olympia, and despite being new to the area, my visit to The Bread Peddler made me feel like a local. Not because I had read that in some guidebook – it was because of the kind service and touch of humanity afforded to each customer.

Amidst the flurry of never-ending orders thrown their way (because it seemed like everyone in town was here for a coffee and a bite), the Bread Peddler crew remained calm, organized, and friendly as they served up some of the flakiest, most delectable French pastries I’ve tried in the PNW.

It was impossible to order everything I wanted, but I could whittle it down to a few select delicacies. I tried the apple fritter, ham and Swiss croissant, and almond cake for starters (yes, I was enjoying a big breakfast here). But the real show stopper was the mushroom quiche, with a perfectly prepared crust, savory flavors, fluffiness, and just the right amount of moistness. It was truly the best quiche of my life.

In short, this is the perfect place to visit each morning before work or for a special weekend treat, simply because there is so much to try, so you can’t go wrong. But if you, like me, only have the privilege to visit the Bread Peddler on vacation, go ahead and order as much as you can and share it all family style, as it’s worth it to try as many of these artisanal bites as possible.

Briggs Taphouse

The independently owned and operated Brigg’s Taphouse offers food and drink options in a casual environment, featuring a bar, dining area, and an outdoor patio for those rain-free days. The expansive draft beer list offers craft options from California, Oregon, and, of course, Washington state. There are also wine and cider options, as well as a pretty delicious root beer on tap for those who don’t drink alcohol.

I was floored to find that their current mead on tap was phenomenally balanced and a great choice for those who say, “Eh, I’m not really a mead drinker.” As for food, we started with wings. They had a crisp breading and were lightly coated in fresh lemon zest, which paired extremely well with the creamy ranch.

Briggs is a great choice for specialty pizzas with options like chicken and waffles and the porky pie, which features no less than seven different pork products. My vote for the most surprisingly delicious pizza was the pickle and bacon pizza which was both bright and savory.

Bacco Trattoria Italiana

The city of Lacey has transformed from a logging hub into a major metropolitan area, now known as the site of Washington’s first brewery and for natural landmarks such as The Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. With Olympia just a mere 20-minute drive away, visiting Lacey a great way to spend the day and enjoy a dinner nightcap at Bacco Trattoria Italiana.

The small, intimate space is thoughtfully decorated with eclectic and distinctly Italian touches, and the menu reflects traditional fare from Gaeta, Italy, a region known for its seafood-forward cuisine. Entrees feature an array of homemade pasta, including spaghetti, risotto, ravioli, and gnocchi. More substantial proteins include veal, filet mignon, and a rotating fish of the day.

It’s a really good idea to get reservations to ensure you’re not waiting 45+ minutes for your table, as there aren’t many seats in-house, and it’s known as one of the best restaurants in Olympia. The extensive wine list ranges from economical to splurge-worthy, and wines are half-off on Tuesday nights – I indulged in a $100 bottle at this deep 50% discount, and it was well worth it. If you’ve saved any room, you can finish with a lavender creme brulee or limoncello ice cream for dessert.

Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar

Washington is known for its delicate buttery oysters and Shina Wysocki and Kyle Lentz serve the native Olympia Oyster at Chelsea farms. The’yre sustainably sourced from the hyper-local Eld and Totten Inlet, 30 minutes north of the restaurant. Other west-coast oysters are also available to sample, with one Rhode Island option rounding out the selection.

The dining area has a nautical aesthetic with bright, casual lanterns adorned with oyster shells. The decor brought a touch of the seaside to the table while holding sophistication. It’s the perfect spot to decompress during their afternoon happy hour with a dozen briney bites or to settle in for an entree.

More substantial plates include the lobster roll, seared scallops, and crab linguini. Weekend brunch offers breakfast-friendly seafood selections like lobster benedict, fried oyster scramble, and geoduck ceviche.

Dancing Goats

Dancing Goats Coffee Bar has a large presence in Olympia, with a downtown cafe and a stand at the local farmers market. For visitors looking to dive deeper into the history and culture of coffee, the Dancing Goats Tasting Room & Roastery emulates the relaxed yet educational environment of a winery.

Visitors can schedule a private tasting to sample and sip on blends that are produced right in that very building, with an opportunity to learn about the farm-to-cup process. You’ll have an opportunity to test a variety of blends, chat about your experience, and ask any questions that will help to take your homebrewing game to the next level. Tasters learn about the importance of sustainability in the world of coffee and learn about the subtle differences in flavor profiles between beans based on their origin.

Upon completing your class, you can head to the nearby cafe to enjoy fresh-brewed coffee, espresso concoctions, and seasonal specials, including the eggnog latte and Shirley Temple matcha. There’s a unique selection of frozen drinks too, with fun flavors like the ChillyGoat Chai and ChillyGoat Mocha.