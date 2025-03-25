 Skip to main content
A new study reveals the most breathtaking rail journeys on Earth

You'll have to head to Asia to catch the world's best journey

By
Train
HansLinde / Pixabay

Luxury rail travel is booming, offering travelers a chance to experience the world’s most stunning landscapes in comfort. But with so many options, where should you book your journey? Thanks to Titan Travel, the answer is now clearer. Their latest study analyzed the most picturesque train routes based on ticket prices, Tripadvisor reviews, route length, and the number of stops.

Topping the list is The Himalayan Queen in India, scoring 7.35 out of 10. Running from Kalka to Shimla, this UNESCO-listed journey winds through North India’s mountains on charming “toy trains” originally designed for narrow-gauge tracks. With beautiful valley and Himalayan views, it stands out for its affordability, and tickets cost just $3 to $4.

In second place is The Bernina Express, scoring 7.10/10. This scenic Swiss-Italian route takes passengers from Chur, Switzerland, to Tirano, Italy, through the Alps. With 25 stops along the way, travelers can step off and explore glaciers, lakes, and mountain peaks.

Coming in third is The Kuranda Scenic Railway in Australia, earning a 6.76/10. Running from Cairns to Kuranda, this historic railway passes through Barron Gorge National Park, offering amazing views of Barron Falls. It also boasts one of the highest Tripadvisor ratings – 4.5/5 from nearly 5,000 reviews.

The world’s best rail journeys: The full list

Vintage train
12019 / Pixabay
  1. The Himalayan Queen, India
  2. The Bernina Express, Switzerland and Italy
  3. Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia
  4. Sagano Railway, Japan
  5. Alaska Railroad Aurora Winter Train, USA
  6. The Darjeeling Toy Train, India
  7. The Bergensbanen, Norway
  8. TranzAlpine, New Zealand
  9. The Jacobite Steam Train, Scotland
  10. Tokaido Shinkansen, Japan

