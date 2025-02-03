 Skip to main content
Ski by day, city by night: Aman New York launches seamless city-to-slope ski getaway

Prices start at $20,000 for two

By
Windham Mountain Club
Windham Mountain Club

For those staying in New York City but craving the thrill of world-class skiing, Aman New York has the perfect solution. In partnership with Windham Mountain Club, one of the Catskills’ premier ski destinations, the luxury hotel is offering guests a seamless city-to-slope experience.

With 1,200 alpine acres and slopes reaching 3,100 feet, Windham Mountain Club promises an unforgettable day of skiing. After hitting the slopes, guests can relax in the heart of Manhattan, enjoying the best of both worlds – luxury in the city and adventure in the mountains.

A luxurious skiing experience

Windham Mountain Club
Windham Mountain Club

Aman New York’s ski getaway is the epitome of luxury. Guests are treated to a dedicated Aman butler throughout the entire experience, ensuring white-glove service both on and off the slopes. The winter adventure includes full access to Windham Mountain Club’s amenities, with a mid-mountain lunch at the exclusive Cin Cin restaurant, which is typically available only to members.

The experience is elevated with ski and après-ski essentials, including Aman Essentials’ Italian cashmere collection and Fusalp ski helmets for both style and functionality. Guests can enjoy a personalized, in-suite fitting experience for a complete Fusalp ensemble, including pants, jackets, base layers, and gloves, all designed to keep you both stylish and comfortable on the slopes. You’ll then return to the heart of Manhattan where you can spend your night exploring the city or dining in one of the hotel’s incredible restaurants. 

The Adventures on the Slopes package is available starting at $20,000 for two guests and $35,000 for four.

