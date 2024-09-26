 Skip to main content
Travel to Mexico impacted by Hurricane Helene: Airlines provide rebooking options

Major airlines offer Mexico travel waivers

By
As Hurricane Helene intensifies and moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, its impacts are being felt far beyond the U.S. coastline. Travelers heading to or returning from Mexico may face significant disruptions in their plans due to the storm’s growing strength. The hurricane, with its most dangerous and life-threatening conditions concentrated near the eye, is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening.

While the Department of Transportation mandates that airlines offer full refunds for flights canceled or significantly delayed for reasons within the airline’s control, weather-related cancellations, such as those caused by Hurricane Helene, are not covered by this regulation.

Nevertheless, in response to the storm’s severity, many major airlines are offering waivers to impacted travelers, allowing them to reschedule their flights without penalty as long as they do so within a specified window.

Which airlines have issued travel waivers?

These are the airlines that have issued Mexico travel waivers.

  • Alaska Airlines: Travelers with flights to or from Cancun (CUN) between September 25 and September 27 can rebook or cancel their flights for free. The new departure date must be no later than September 30.
  • American Airlines: Travelers with flights to or from Cancun (CUN) and Cozumel (CZM) between September 24 and September 27 can rebook their flights for free. The new departure date must be no later than October 4 and travel must be rebooked by September 27.
  • Delta Air Lines: Travelers with flights to or from Cancun (CUN) and Tulum (TQO) between September 25 and September 27 can rebook their flights for free. The new departure date must be no later than October 4.
  • United Airlines: Travelers with flights to or from Cancun (CUN), Cozumel (CZM), and Tulum (TQO) between September 24 and September 27 can rebook their flights for free. The new departure date must be no later than October 4.

All of these airlines, as well as Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Spirit Airlines, are also offering rebooking options for flights within the United States that are impacted by Helene. 

Passengers with plans to fly to Mexico in the coming days are encouraged to check with their airline for the latest updates on flight changes, as delays and cancellations are likely as the storm’s path continues to develop.

