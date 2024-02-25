How to buy a tiny house online (and some of our favorite models)

US housing is expensive and getting more so every day, leading many homebuyers to consider getting something tiny. Tiny houses are incredibly interesting, feel affordable, and can also be quite sustainable. But where do you go to buy a tiny house? And what tiny house should you buy?

Here, we’ve collected our favorite tiny house retailers — such as Tumbleweed, Tiny House Marketplace, and Home Depot — and peek into the best models they have on display. Whether you’re eager to buy or just want to start getting ideas about what a tiny house looks like, we’ve got you covered. If you really want to peek into what your future tiny home might look like, check out our minimalist home style guide, which will give you great pointers that will make moving into your tiny home gracefully.

How to buy a tiny house

In so many ways, buying a tiny house is like a combination of buying a home and buying something else major, like a car. The three most important things to keep in mind and ask yourself before getting a tiny house pertain to the home’s intended location and your finances.

Do you have zoning rights for a tiny home in the intended lot? Be sure to check and make sure a tiny home is legal in the area before purchasing one. Additional concerns include HOA rules, environmental protection rules, and more. When it doubt, consult a property law specialist before continuing. Once you have the legal side of things covered, consider physical realities. Will the home be able to be delivered to the lot? If you buy a prefab tiny house, then narrow roads and low-hanging trees may present a problem. Muddy or slanted areas may not be able to support a tiny house, either. Lastly, remember than a tiny house is still a major purchase. Don’t buy a tiny house solely because it is cheaper than a traditional home, however, make sure the purchase makes sense for you.

Once you’ve decided that you are able to purchase a tiny house, it all comes down to what house you want to buy and where you want to buy it from. The following sections will take you through the most popular tiny house sellers, as well as the best tiny houses from these brands.

Buying a tiny house from Tumbleweed

Above, we can see houses being built at the , a company that prides itself on making green houses, with their earliest model serving people since 1999. They offer the ability to custom design aspects of your home and are able to give you an instant quote based on your specifications. People in the military, veterans, educators, police and other first responders are able to save thousands on their Tumbleweed tiny house with a simple application.

The following are the best Tumbleweed Tiny House Company houses:

The Elm

Square footage: From 280, including loft

The Elm is Tumbleweed’s original model from 1999. It’s look has stayed consistent on the outside (you can request a paint color if you wish) but the inside has quite a bit of variability and modern amenities. Depending on the Elm version you buy, you can get between 26 and 33 feet in length. All versions are 8’6″ except for the largest, which is 12′. Interiors are cozy, wooden, and well lit, with recessed lighting. All versions of the Elm include a loft for extra sleeping space.

The Farralon

Square footage: From 314, including loft

The Farallon keeps a lot of the sensibilities of the Elm, but maximizes interior space at the expense of decks. If you want to sit outside, you can use always use a great lawn chair instead. The Farallon features a surprisingly spacey bedroom, a nice living area, and a loft that can fit one or two queen-sized beds, depending on the version. The sizes are the same as that of the Elm, except the largest version of the Farallon has a 12′ width.

The Aspen

Square footage: 314, including loft

A final model from Tumbleweed that creates a more permanent footing for your tiny house. While the Aspen model and its variants are similar to other Tumbleweed tiny homes, you’ll notice it has the ability to permanent front steps, and it ditches the wheels. Overall, the Aspen feels more like a pre-built house than other Tumbleweed models.

Buying a tiny house from Tiny Cocoons

Tiny Cocoons is a tiny house seller that also creates bespoke interior designs. Each of their designs are more of a “collaboration” than a strict piece. Knowing full well that a tiny house is about a Zen-like experience for many people, their homes come inspired by the same traditions. These are gorgeous tiny houses on wheels that can give you inner peace.

The Freeman

Square footage: 312, including loft

The Freeman is Tiny Cocoon’s most popular model. It includes two lofts alongside a master bedroom. Featuring smart innovations like a pull-out sofa and lots of nooks for storage, the Freeman will give you the freedom to design a multi-modal living space. Opportunities to further create the Freeman as you like include the possibility of adding skylights for electricity-free lighting and a natural wakeup call in the morning.

The Monroe

Square footage: 272, including loft

The Monroe features a sturdy steel roof, but adds a large square window at the rear of the home for great exterior viewing opportunities. Surprisingly, this tiny home can accommodate up to four people sleeping overnight, with a ground floor bed and a king-size loft. Raised platforms for the lower bed/lounge area provide a large area for storage underneath. Other space-saving features include a wall-mounted bathroom sink.

The Shafer

Square footage: 224, including loft

The Shafer is Tiny Cocoon’s budget-friendly model, which should tell you something, considering it is already a tiny house. Its unique exterior shape gives it modern art appeal while its lightly-colored wood interior will give you a sense of spacious despite the tiny size of the home. Here, the living area can double as your dining spot as it includes a pull-out table. A small ladder leads to an upper loft.

Buying a tiny house from Home Depot

It feels kind of hard to believe, but you can get a tiny house directly from Home Depot. While you can’t literally just walk in the store and buy a house, it isn’t 100% difficult to get one from the retailer. It is important to note that Home Depot tiny houses are not complete, but rather are steel frames for you to build and furnish yourself. Many of the small homes provided by Home Depot also include a Home Kit, with provides things like the exterior wall siding, windows, exterior doors, and more.

Bungalow Plus Extra 3 Bed 2 Bath Steel Frame + Home Kit

Square footage: 1,022

The Home Depot Bungalow is a tiny house built for three. It features one large bedroom with its own bathroom, plus two smaller bedrooms with an connected bedroom, all centered around a family living space that combines with a kitchenette. When completed and furnished, this will feel and look like a regular small home in many ways, considering its highly sensible and standard layout.

Rose Cottage 2 Bed 1 Bath Steel Frame

Square footage: 444

The Rose Cottage is a much smaller tiny house frame that features a highly affordable price. Features larger downstairs windows, the completed home should feel more open and spacious than typical small homes. The steel frame you’ll receive when you buy this model is intended to be placed on a concrete slab. We believe this model, if properly furnished, would be perfect for the lover of houseplants due to the many windows it has.

Getaway Pad 1 Bed 1.5 Bath Tiny Home Frame + Home Kit

Square footage: 594

For a cool bachelor pad on the small side, consider this tiny house from that features a very usable outdoor living space, including convenient rooftop access from inside or outside. In other words, it makes for a great bachelor pad once completed. We particularly like the exterior spiral staircase and the opportunity to lay out in the sun on the roof once you finish making the home.

Buying a tiny house from Tiny House Marketplace

Tiny House Marketplace is a bit different than the other providers. Think of it more a Zillow for tiny houses. There are thousands and thousands of tiny houses for sale listed on the site, with prices typically ranging from ~$70,000 to ~$100,000. Since the listings are based on location and the homes are already set up, you may even be able to check them out personally if you’re in the area. Tiny House Marketplace also includes tiny houses for rent, allowing you to dip your toes into the tiny house lifestyle before committing to a full purchase.

