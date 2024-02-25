 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to buy a tiny house online (and some of our favorite models)

John Alexander
By

US housing is expensive and getting more so every day, leading many homebuyers to consider getting something tiny. Tiny houses are incredibly interesting, feel affordable, and can also be quite sustainable. But where do you go to buy a tiny house? And what tiny house should you buy?

Here, we’ve collected our favorite tiny house retailers — such as Tumbleweed, Tiny House Marketplace, and Home Depot — and peek into the best models they have on display. Whether you’re eager to buy or just want to start getting ideas about what a tiny house looks like, we’ve got you covered. If you really want to peek into what your future tiny home might look like, check out our minimalist home style guide, which will give you great pointers that will make moving into your tiny home gracefully.

How to buy a tiny house

In so many ways, buying a tiny house is like a combination of buying a home and buying something else major, like a car. The three most important things to keep in mind and ask yourself before getting a tiny house pertain to the home’s intended location and your finances.

Related

Do you have zoning rights for a tiny home in the intended lot? Be sure to check and make sure a tiny home is legal in the area before purchasing one. Additional concerns include HOA rules, environmental protection rules, and more. When it doubt, consult a property law specialist before continuing. Once you have the legal side of things covered, consider physical realities. Will the home be able to be delivered to the lot? If you buy a prefab tiny house, then narrow roads and low-hanging trees may present a problem. Muddy or slanted areas may not be able to support a tiny house, either. Lastly, remember than a tiny house is still a major purchase. Don’t buy a tiny house solely because it is cheaper than a traditional home, however, make sure the purchase makes sense for you.

Once you’ve decided that you are able to purchase a tiny house, it all comes down to what house you want to buy and where you want to buy it from. The following sections will take you through the most popular tiny house sellers, as well as the best tiny houses from these brands.

Buying a tiny house from Tumbleweed

A house from Tumbleweed being built.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Above, we can see houses being built at the , a company that prides itself on making green houses, with their earliest model serving people since 1999. They offer the ability to custom design aspects of your home and are able to give you an instant quote based on your specifications. People in the military, veterans, educators, police and other first responders are able to save thousands on their Tumbleweed tiny house with a simple application.

The following are the best Tumbleweed Tiny House Company houses:

The Elm

Tumbleweed Tiny House Company Elm House
Tumbleweed Tiny House Company

Square footage: From 280, including loft

The Elm is Tumbleweed’s original model from 1999. It’s look has stayed consistent on the outside (you can request a paint color if you wish) but the inside has quite a bit of variability and modern amenities. Depending on the Elm version you buy, you can get between 26 and 33 feet in length. All versions are 8’6″ except for the largest, which is 12′. Interiors are cozy, wooden, and well lit, with recessed lighting. All versions of the Elm include a loft for extra sleeping space.

The interior of a Tumbleweed tiny house.
.

The Farralon

Tumbleweed Tiny House, The Farallon outside picture.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: From 314, including loft

The Farallon keeps a lot of the sensibilities of the Elm, but maximizes interior space at the expense of decks. If you want to sit outside, you can use always use a great lawn chair instead. The Farallon features a surprisingly spacey bedroom, a nice living area, and a loft that can fit one or two queen-sized beds, depending on the version. The sizes are the same as that of the Elm, except the largest version of the Farallon has a 12′ width.

A view from the Farallon's loft.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Aspen

Mockup of the Aspen from Tumbleweed Tiny House Company.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: 314, including loft

A final model from Tumbleweed that creates a more permanent footing for your tiny house. While the Aspen model and its variants are similar to other Tumbleweed tiny homes, you’ll notice it has the ability to permanent front steps, and it ditches the wheels. Overall, the Aspen feels more like a pre-built house than other Tumbleweed models.

The interior entry of Tumblewood's The Aspen tiny home.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Buying a tiny house from Tiny Cocoons

A tiny house from Tiny Cocoons.
.

Tiny Cocoons is a tiny house seller that also creates bespoke interior designs. Each of their designs are more of a “collaboration” than a strict piece. Knowing full well that a tiny house is about a Zen-like experience for many people, their homes come inspired by the same traditions. These are gorgeous tiny houses on wheels that can give you inner peace.

The Freeman

The Freeman model tiny house from Tiny Cocoons.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: 312, including loft

The Freeman is Tiny Cocoon’s most popular model. It includes two lofts alongside a master bedroom. Featuring smart innovations like a pull-out sofa and lots of nooks for storage, the Freeman will give you the freedom to design a multi-modal living space. Opportunities to further create the Freeman as you like include the possibility of adding skylights for electricity-free lighting and a natural wakeup call in the morning.

The Monroe

The Monroe from Tiny Cocoons.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: 272, including loft

The Monroe features a sturdy steel roof, but adds a large square window at the rear of the home for great exterior viewing opportunities. Surprisingly, this tiny home can accommodate up to four people sleeping overnight, with a ground floor bed and a king-size loft. Raised platforms for the lower bed/lounge area provide a large area for storage underneath. Other space-saving features include a wall-mounted bathroom sink.

The Shafer

The Shafer from Tiny Cocoons.
.

Square footage: 224, including loft

The Shafer is Tiny Cocoon’s budget-friendly model, which should tell you something, considering it is already a tiny house. Its unique exterior shape gives it modern art appeal while its lightly-colored wood interior will give you a sense of spacious despite the tiny size of the home. Here, the living area can double as your dining spot as it includes a pull-out table. A small ladder leads to an upper loft.

Buying a tiny house from Home Depot

The Home Depot
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

It feels kind of hard to believe, but you can get a tiny house directly from Home Depot. While you can’t literally just walk in the store and buy a house, it isn’t 100% difficult to get one from the retailer. It is important to note that Home Depot tiny houses are not complete, but rather are steel frames for you to build and furnish yourself. Many of the small homes provided by Home Depot also include a Home Kit, with provides things like the exterior wall siding, windows, exterior doors, and more.

Bungalow Plus Extra 3 Bed 2 Bath Steel Frame + Home Kit

A Home Depot bungalow tiny house.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: 1,022

The Home Depot Bungalow is a tiny house built for three. It features one large bedroom with its own bathroom, plus two smaller bedrooms with an connected bedroom, all centered around a family living space that combines with a kitchenette.  When completed and furnished, this will feel and look like a regular small home in many ways, considering its highly sensible and standard layout.

Rose Cottage 2 Bed 1 Bath Steel Frame

Example of what the Rose Cottage Home Depot Tiny house might look like.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: 444

The Rose Cottage is a much smaller tiny house frame that features a highly affordable price. Features larger downstairs windows, the completed home should feel more open and spacious than typical small homes. The steel frame you’ll receive when you buy this model is intended to be placed on a concrete slab. We believe this model, if properly furnished, would be perfect for the lover of houseplants due to the many windows it has.

Getaway Pad 1 Bed 1.5 Bath Tiny Home Frame + Home Kit

An example of what the Getaway Pad tiny home from Home Depot might look like once constructed.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Square footage: 594

For a cool bachelor pad on the small side, consider this tiny house from that features a very usable outdoor living space, including convenient rooftop access from inside or outside. In other words, it makes for a great bachelor pad once completed. We particularly like the exterior spiral staircase and the opportunity to lay out in the sun on the roof once you finish making the home.

Buying a tiny house from Tiny House Marketplace

Tiny House Marketplace is a bit different than the other providers. Think of it more a Zillow for tiny houses. There are thousands and thousands of tiny houses for sale listed on the site, with prices typically ranging from ~$70,000 to ~$100,000. Since the listings are based on location and the homes are already set up, you may even be able to check them out personally if you’re in the area. Tiny House Marketplace also includes tiny houses for rent, allowing you to dip your toes into the tiny house lifestyle before committing to a full purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Obermeyer vs Helly Hansen: Which puffy jacket is right for you?
Skier at Vail in a puffy jacket

When you’re in the mountains, a puffy jacket provides maximum versatility. On subzero days, you can layer it under your shell for all-day warmth on the hill. Then, when it’s time for après, its wind-blocking fabric and ample insulation keep you cozy around town. Puffys also have a clean, modern style. 

When you’re in the market for a new puffy jacket, Obermeyer and Helly Hansen offer two solid options. Offering top-end materials, an athletic fit, and sweet colorways, the Obermeyer Klaus Down Hoody and Helly Hansen Verglas Icefall Down Jacket are a worthy addition to anyone’s kit. But which one is right for you? Let’s find out.

Read more
Play golf and travel frequently? You need to join Links2Golf
Someone about to take a swing at a golf ball.

There are those that like to play their local set of 18 over and over, learning each hole to perfection, and there are those that like to explore and try something different from time to time. Here's a deal for the adventurous of you. If you try Links2Golf, you can get exclusive rates on select courses 100 miles from your residence. And by "select" we mean hundreds and hundreds. In any event, a membership with Links2Golf encourages you to travel for your passions and not get stuck in a rut. Currently, memberships can come as low as ~$50/month, depending on how long you subscribe for at a time. Tap the button below to check out membership plans and keep reading to see what comes with the membership as well as a few highlighted courses that you can delight yourself in.

Why you should try Links2Golf
First, let's discuss the membership benefits. You can get up to 50% off the guest green fee at all associated clubs, on four rounds of golf per month. Booking can be done through Links2Golf's online service as late as 14 days in advance, giving you plenty of time to get in golf shape. Based on Links2Golf estimates, this service can save you up to $80/month in booking fees.

Read more
Want to live in a tiny home? Here’s how much it would really cost, land and all
Tumbleweed Tiny House Company Elm House

Tiny homes have been a growing trend for years, offering a minimalist, eco-friendly, and financially savvy lifestyle. But what does it really cost to join this movement? In this deep dive, we’ll explore the pricing of Tumbleweed tiny homes, land costs, and the specifics of settling down in popular tiny home destinations like Oregon, Utah, and Colorado.

The cost of a Tumbleweed Tiny House
Tumbleweed Tiny House Company specializes in crafting tiny houses that are not only environmentally friendly but are stunning inside and out. Recognized for their superior quality, eco-consciousness, and enchanting designs, these homes are an ideal solution for those wishing to downsize without compromising on style or comfort.

Read more