Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to add a pool to your backyard. In fact, some of the best above ground pools money can buy are the perfect way to build a backyard oasis.

There’s a deal live, right now, at Best Buy that drops $230 off the regular price of the Bestway Steel Pro Rectangular Above Ground Pool Frame with Filter Pump. You can grab the pool, and filtration system, for $220 with free shipping or pickup in-store. That is an INSANE deal, dropping over half off, but it’s only going to be available for today, so act soon.

Offering a pool space of 102 inches by 67 inches by 24 inches, this rectangular above ground pool frame has everything you need to get some splashy fun in the sun. It’s super easy to set up and just as easy to break down in the off-season. The extra strong side walls are made with 3 separate layers of material so they won’t tear or rip. An inner layer of polyester mesh rests between 2 outer heavy-gauge PVC. The metal frame is corrosion-resistant too.

A built-in flow control drain valve makes draining the pool easy and simple. You can just attach a garden hose to direct the water flow where you want it, also keeping your grass or yard from being flooded. It comes with an underwater adhesive repair patch just in case there is a breakage. What’s more, the 1,000 GPH pool filter keeps the water clean, clear, and free of algae and other nasties. The Bestway pool is about as simple and functional as it gets.

Normally $450, Best Buy is offering the Bestway Steel Pro Rectangular Above Ground Pool Frame with Filter Pump for $220, or $230 off. That includes free shipping or free in-store pickup if there’s a store nearby. The deal is only going to last for a day, so don’t waste any time ordering your new pool!

Don’t want a pool? We rounded up all of the best outdoor-friendly deals that are available right now. You can check them out below. See if there’s anything else you’d prefer.

