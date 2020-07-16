The Best Above Ground Swimming Pools For A Backyard Oasis

Summer is finally here, and as temperatures begin to climb across the country everyone seems to be searching for safe and secure ways to escape the house and endure a much-needed quarantine cool down. Campgrounds and public pools are still closed in many parts of the country and even the ones that are open are being swarmed by house-dwelling humans yearning for some kind of outdoor immersion. For us, safety is a top priority, and the best above ground swimming pools can provide a soothing and amusing stay-at-home swim session for bachelors and families alike.

Owning a pool makes the summer season more enjoyable for everyone. Unfortunately, in-ground pools are a costly and permanent commitment. While above ground swimming pools may have fallen in popularity over the years, they’re still a viable option for turning your backyard into a non-permanent oasis for cooling down on those triple-digit days. Aside from less maintenance, they still come with their own set of responsibilities.

The best above ground swimming pools come in an array of different sizes and materials to accommodate a range of different needs. Not only are they offered in large rectangular sizes that mimic your everyday in-ground pools, but you’ll also find some more adaptable circular or oval-shaped pools that may better suit your space requirements. At the end of the day, your choice should rely heavily on what size pool is going to fit in your backyard while also adhering to above ground pool regulations.

We swam laps around the market of above ground swimming pools in order to find the best selections for each kind of buyer, to present our favorite rectangular, oval, and circular pools, as well as an inflatable hot tub.

Circular Above Ground Swimming Pools

Intex Metal Frame Pool with Filter Pump

This sturdy metal frame pool from Intex is widely considered one the best above ground pools available because it’s affordable, durable, and easy to set up and take down. It’s not the biggest pool, but Intex offers this style in four different sizes for those with more space to work with.

The pool walls are reinforced with a three-ply, puncture-resistant PVC siding to make sure there are no accidents, boasts a Krystal filter pump to enhance water circulation and keep the water clean, and is equipped with a convenient drain plug for when it’s time to pack things away until next year.

Material: PVC sidewalls with a metal frame

Size: 12 feet by 30 inches

Summer Waves Elite Above Ground Swimming Pool

Summer Waves offers a uniquely designed pool that will upgrade the appearance of anyone’s backyard. We absolutely love the sophisticated look of the dark grey checkered wicker pattern on the pool siding — it screams for a refreshing session on a floating bean bag and with a Ramos Gin Fizz cocktail in hand. On top of that, the pool is incredibly spacious, boasts a three-layered heavy gauge PVC and polyester mesh siding, and comes equipped with a versatile filter system that also skims and cleans the bottom of the pool, too.

Material: Durable, layered PVC with galvanized steel frame (rust-resistant)

Size: 16 feet by 48 inches

Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pools

Intex Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool Set

Intex also offers a much larger rectangular shaped pool for those looking to get their laps in from the comfort of their own backyard. Like all Intex pools, the Ultra XTR is built tough with a high-quality rust-resistant steel frame and a durable liner that resists abrasions to ensure stability. It’s larger stature and bulkier frame come with a bigger price tag, but it’s a great option for those with the space, as it’s filtration system, ground cloth, and pool cover provide easy maintenance throughout the season and it can be set up and ready to fill in about an hour.

Material: 3-ply PVC sidewalls with rust-resistant steel frame

Size: 18 feet by 9 feet by 52 inches

Bestway Steel Pro Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool

Most people searching for an above ground swimming pool are doing so to provide their kids with some refreshing backyard summer fun. Bestway offers a sturdy, cost-effective option that is designed solely to please the needs of the young’uns. It’s small enough to fit in most decently-sized backyards, boasts a strong, three-layered sidewall, and an optimal corrosion-resistant metal frame. The only downside to this option is a filter pump is not included, but seeing as it’s one of the cheaper options on the list, this filter should suffice without breaking the bank.

Material: Tritech pool walls with steel frame

Size: 7.25 feet by 5 feet by 17 inches

Oval Above Ground Swimming Pools

The Pool Factory Saltwater LX Oval Pool

The Pool Factory not only makes some of the best looking above ground pools on the market but all of its creations are built tough to stand the test of time and erosion. Although it’s siding is damn good-looking, it’s resin-injected molds are actually designed more for function than appearance. The Saltwater LX pool resists erosion and corrosion everywhere from its ledges to its anti-corrosion paint, which provides lasting durability and longevity. Other features include compatibility with chlorine, freshwater or saltwater systems, and everything is backed by a 60-year warranty should any issues arise.

Material: Stainless steel service panel and resin-injected molds

Size: 12 feet by 18 feet by 54 inches

Inflatable Hot Tubs

Coleman Saluspa Havana AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

Your romantic summer date nights and late-night relaxation sessions just got a little steamier. This inflatable hot tub from Coleman brings the luxury of a jacuzzi spa right into your own backyard, allowing for ultimate temperature control from the touch of a finger and extra-soothing, massaging Air Jet bubbles. Purchase includes one inflatable tub, one pump with two filter cartridges, a ChemConnect dispenser for keeping up perfect pH levels, and a repair kit should any leaks pop up.

Material: Tritech layered material for added puncture resistance

Size: 71 inches by 26 inches

It should be noted as a reminder with the inflatable hot tub, along with the other above ground pools, that even though they’re equipped with puncture-resistant, Tritech material to prevent damage and leaks, you should steer clear of any debris, tree roots, etc. when laying down your foundation. Tarps, cloths, and other ground coverings are your friends on that front.

We also recommend you pick up a maintenance kit to make sure you have the necessary tools to keep your pool crystal clear.

And don’t forget to put forward your best look by the pool. Make sure you check out our best men’s swim trunks to wear this summer.

