 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Vanspeed’s California Coast camper van is built for bold coastal adventures

This full-featured, 4WD adventure rig is inspired by easy, breezy West Coast livin'.

Mike Richard
By
Vanspeed California Coast camper van parked in a parking lot.
Vanspeed

Despite what Instagram might have you believe, decking out your own custom vanlife rig from scratch ain’t easy. It takes a ton of time and even more money, and that’s assuming you already know what you’re doing. If you’re eager to hit the open road with your own tricked-out camper van but would rather leave the hard work to the pros, Vanspeed has you covered with its all-new California Coast build.

Get the full details on Vanspeed’s 2024 California Coast camper van

Looking into the sliding side door of Vanspeed's California Coast camper van.
Vanspeed

For its latest build, the SoCal-based company leaned heavily on the easy, breezy West Coast vibe for inspiration. The California Coast configuration is all about taking your outdoor sports obsession—whether that’s biking, surfing, kayaking, or hiking—with you wherever the road takes you. It starts life as a very capable and tech-heavy Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 before Vanspeed customizes it to within an inch of its life to make it into a true vanlife-worthy chariot.

Recommended Videos

Stepping inside, it’s clear that this is no ordinary camper van build. Beautiful wood finishing, high-end finishes, and warm LED lighting abound. There’s a compact kitchen that’s surprisingly full-featured with a two-burner induction cooktop and an Isotherm fridge/freezer combo. A 25-gallon onboard freshwater tank provides plenty of water for drinking, dishes, cooking, and washing up. Plus, there’s ample storage between four drawers and several ceiling-mounted cabinets.

Convertible bed/dinette setup inside Vanspeed's California Coast camper van.
Vanspeed

With a heavy focus on outdoor gear, Vanspeed built in tons of under-bed storage and a clever “gear garage” at the rear. It’s purpose-built to accommodate larger items, including everything from hiking backpacks and mountain biking accessories to snowboards and kayaks. Whatever you need to take with you, the California Coast has you covered. There’s even a built-in vacuum system and a quick-connect outdoor shower, so you can keep your van clean, inside and out.

Related

Like all good custom van builds, the California Coast comes with a beefy solar electric setup. At its core is a 2,000-watt Xantrex inverter/charger mated to a 215 amp-hour AGM battery. Twin 100-watt Zamp solar panels keep it all topped up, and there’s even a 30-amp shore hookup for fast power-ups when you finally make it back to civilization. USB and standard 110-volt power outlets are thoughtfully placed throughout the cabin, allowing for quick top-ups of your mobile gear.

Build and spec your own Vanspeed California Coast camper van

Looking into the rear doors of Vanspeed's California Coast camper van build.
Vanspeed

The new California Coast build starts at $65,000, plus the cost of the donor Sprinter van. Because Vanspeed makes clever use of preset configurations, the company can turnaround their conversions in less than three months (compared to the typical 6- to 8-month waiting period). But, if even that’s too long, Vanspeed frequently has turnkey van builds ready to roll starting from around $140,000. Either way, you’ve got plenty of time to start planning your next camping trip right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
This van life camper van sleeps 8, goes everywhere, and you can rent it for less than a hotel would cost
Explore the best of the U.S. in these custom-built, four-wheel-drive, go-anywhere rigs
Moterra Campervan rental parked in a Utah National Park campsite.

The quintessential image of modern van life is one of unbridled freedom, of taking to the open road, of living on your terms and going whichever the wind takes you. While that can be pretty accurate, actually living the van life can also be expensive. There’s buying the van, the time and investment required for building it out, and, of course, the looming cost of repairs, which can seriously add up. But what if you could have all the fun of van living without the expense and hassle of actually owning a campervan? That’s where comes in.

Here’s the low-down on Moterra Campervans
Moterra Campervans is a rental agency offering short-term campervan rentals in the United States. These aren’t your old-school Westfalias (no disrespect intended) but high-end, late-model, four-wheel-drive, van life-worthy rigs ready to take you just about anywhere. Picture your next vacation: Trading in your typical hotel room and boring rental sedan for a go-anywhere van life rig purpose-built for exploration.

Read more
We love this handsome van-life wood paneling, and it’s sustainable too
Lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly, Garnica paneling might be the very best wood for your van life build
Luxury vanlife build using Garnica lightweight poplar wood paneling.

If there's one thing the modern van life movement taught us, it's that living in your car doesn't have to feel like living in your car. The design of today's best custom campervans resembles many luxury studio apartments with high-end materials, finishes, and fixtures throughout. If you're building out your own custom campervan (or even daydreaming about it), you know that few choices can make as much of an impact as investing in good wood for your interior. If you're planning to spend months or longer on the road in your van, you're going to be looking at the walls and floors of your vehicle a lot. So why not invest in paneling you love? That's where Garnica comes in.

Upgrade the look of your van with Garnica's lightweight poplar paneling
The Spain-based company produces some of the lightest, most handsome, and most sustainable paneling that's perfect for RVs, campers, and campervans. Its poplar plywood paneling is available in four varieties: Efficiency, Performance, Ultralight, and Ultralight HPL. Each option is purpose-built with a particular goal in mind. If you're looking for budget-friendly, the Efficiency is your man. For weight-conscious setups (which is most van life builds), the Ultralight and Ultralight HPL are the way to go. If money is no object, the Performance line is Garnica's most premium paneling option.

Read more
Winnebago reveals the Ekko Sprinter, a camper van with more off-roading capability than ever
The RV maker ups the ante again with a Sprinter Van-based class B+ rig that's built for serious off-road fun
Winnebago Ekko Sprinter Campervan parked on a sandy ridge.

Winnebago made a splash in the RV and overlanding worlds when it debuted its Sprinter-based Revel camper van back in 2017. The off-road-centric coach was a distinct departure from the company's well-established line-up of leisure RVs. It doubled down a few years later with the Ford Transit-based Ekko — a more spacious, more capable big brother designed to take you and your gear, well, just about anywhere. Now, the RV maker is upping the ante yet again with its all-new Ekko Sprinter — a Sprinter Van-based class B+ rig that's ready for serious off-road fun.

Get the low-down on the all-new Winnebago Ekko Sprinter camper van
With the new Ekko Sprinter, it's clear Winnebago recognizes that size matters. The latest model is bigger in every way than its Transit-based brother. With a 170-inch wheelbase, it's 18" longer, to be exact. That's still compact enough to navigate twisty backcountry roads yet roomy enough to accommodate more amenities, gear, and passengers. The Ekko Sprinter offers belted seating for four adults and sleeping space for three. An optional pop-up adds sleeping quarters for two more for a total of five (in a compact camper van!). Plus, the deep gear garage allows you to pack everything you need and then some (think: a whole arsenal of outdoor adventure gear).

Read more