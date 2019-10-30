8 Sailing Knots You Need to Know

So, you’re heading out to sea with the wind as your propellant, hiking out on a full beam reach, and have no idea what the difference between port and starboard is. Sounds awesome. Maybe before you embark on your three-hour boat tour, it might make sense to read up on a few sailing terms and buy a life jacket. Regardless of whether this is your first sail or the final sunset cruise, take it upon yourself to master a handful of sailing knots that will not only impress the skipper but will also come in handy when you least expect it.

Bowline

Perhaps the most coveted of the nautical world, the bowline (or “boh-lin”) is a simple loop knot that tightens as the load grows. Most commonly used on smaller vessels, the bowline is generally used to fasten the halyard to the head of the sail. It is as easy to tie as it is to untie while creating a fixed loop at the end of your line. The bowline has been around for well over 400 years. It’s a versatile knot, sometimes referred to as the “King of Knots,” and when you see a struggling swimmer being hoisted to safety by a Coast Guard helicopter, it is usually the bowline wrapped around their body. And just like tying your shoes, to pull the bowline together there is a rabbit and his rabbit hole.

Figure-Eight

The figure-eight is a well-versed knot commonly found at sea and near climbing walls. It is the ultimate stopper knot, deterring the rope from slipping through its retaining device. As the pressure grows on the figure-eight, its strength grows creating an almost impenetrable wall that at the end of the day is still easy to untie. It’s a temporary knot that can be tied in seconds and simultaneously can be trusted with lives and vessels at stake. Whether you’re at sea and you need to fasten a stopper for the jib sheet or your partner has just yelled “belay on,” the figure-eight knot is efficient, reliable, and would you guess, looks exactly like a figure-eight.

Reef Knot (Square Knot)

Think of your shoelace knot for reference and the over-under method of tying a knot. The reef knot, or square knot, is used to fasten the two ends of the rope together making a stopper knot. Though commonly used to tie two different lines together, it is not recommended if the lines are different sizes as one may slip out. The reef knot dates back well over 4,000 years and though originating within the maritime field, it is widely used in the medical profession. It was once believed by ancient Greeks that a wound bound by the reef knot would heal quicker. The square knot is no L7 weenie as it’s easy to tie, strong, and, when the day is over, easy to release.

Sheet Bend (Weaver’s Knot)

Holy sheet, that’s a great knot. The sheet bend is a knot ideal for combining two different ropes together and extending the length of your line. The knot is best suited for a load-bearing line as the knot may loosen without constant tension. Consider putting up a tarp canopy at camp and finding that your line to the tree falls a few feet short. Grab a second line and tie a sheet bend knot to finish off your forest roof. It’s also known as a weaver’s knot as it extended the thread length in early textile mills. If you’ve got lots of ropes, but not the length necessary, the sheet bend will weave your lines together.

Cleat Hitch

Just like pulling the e-brake to lock your car in place, the cleat hitch is used to secure your vessel to the dock. It starts by wrapping the line around the far side of the cleat, then up and across, back toward the nearside, back to the far side, and repeated until eventually the line is pulled under itself. If the sequence is not done correctly, the cleat hitch will not jam and your boat is off for a ghostly tour. Right alongside the bowline, the cleat hitch is a knot every boat owner should know. The cleat hitch is fast and simple to tie but will require attention to detail if you plan to reboard your vessel.

Clove Hitch

Sitting toward the top of the pyramid when it comes to the importance of knots, the clove hitch (also known as a double hitch) is great for temporarily tying something to or around a cylindrical object, like a dock post. It can be adjusted as easily as it can be tied, though this is not a knot you want to leave unattended as it does have a tendency to unravel. Imagine needing to create a railing of sorts on your boat, the clove hitch would be the perfect knot for attaching a rope to a series of posts. It can be easily tied with one hand and its usage dates back to the early 16th century, being used in ratlines (a quickly assembled ladder system to scale the mast) and seen in sculptures and paintings. All tied and taught, the clove hitch is a great knot to have in your back pocket.

Midshipman’s Hitch

The midshipman’s hitch knot creates an adjustable loop at the end of your line that unlike other knots can be fastened while the line is under tension. The midshipman’s hitch is strong and will stand up against heavy loads as the second loop eases the strain on the line. The adjustability of the knot makes the midshipman optimal for varying conditions and/or objects. And in the hopefully unlikely situation that you find yourself falling overboard, the midshipman’s is the knot you need to know to fasten around yourself as you’re ideally pulled back in toward the boat. Learn it and practice it because it may save you when you’re struggling with nature’s whitecaps.

Monkey’s Fist

The monkey’s fist is a bit of a bonus and is used as a weight at the end of the line so it can be thrown from bow to stern or vessel to dock. The size of the fist will vary depending on the circumference of the line but its shape will always look like a puzzle found on the big man’s desk. Some use it as a fashionable keychain, a weapon as the knot is incredibly dense and will pack a serious blow to the attacker, but when you need to toss a line to an approaching ship, the monkey’s fist should be the weighted knot of choice.

