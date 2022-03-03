Outdoor enthusiasts should always be on the lookout for discounts on gear such as backpack deals and tent deals, but also for price cuts on clothing and shoes. Protecting yourself from extreme environments is very important, so you have to invest in apparel from top brands like Patagonia and The North Face. Thankfully, there are offers from retailers like North Face jacket deals that make these products more affordable.

REI, a reliable source of the best outdoor gear and the best outdoor clothing, is currently hosting a clearance sale on a wide range of products. Whether you’re just starting out with your adventures, or if you’re a seasoned veteran who badly needs to replace some stuff in your arsenal, you shouldn’t miss out on the discounts that are available. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from REI, but you’re more than welcome to look around and see what else catches your eye. Stocks may go quickly though, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate — finalize your purchase right away.

The North Face Train N Logo Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie — $45, was $90

Quickly go from warm-up to cooldown with The North Face Train N Logo Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie. It’s made from FlashDry fabric, which was created with the goal of accelerating the removal of moisture from your skin and speeding up evaporative drying. The hoodie also comes with secure-zip hand pockets to protect your valuables, and a reverse-coil zipper that helps prevent water from getting inside. It stays in place with its ribbed cuffs and hem, with the three-panel adjustable hood also providing a snug and customizable fit. You can buy The North Face Train N Logo Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie from REI for just $45, which is half its original price of $90.

prAna Stretch Zion Pants — $65, was $89

For durable pants that you can wear for bouldering, scrambling, hiking, and other outdoor activities, look no further than the prAna Stretch Zion Pants. The quick-drying stretch Zion performance fabric features a water repellent finish that provides protection against light rain, while the roll-up leg snaps and ventilated inseam gusset provide both versatility and comfort. The pants also have UPF 50+ sun protection, and angled dual-entry cargo pockets. If you think the prAna Stretch Zion Pants will work for you, you should take advantage of REI’s $24 discount that brings their price down to just $65 from their original price of $89.

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket — $174, was $249

Keep yourself warm against the wind and snow with the Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket, which is packed with 65 grams of lightweight PlumaFill insulation that traps heat even when it gets wet. The jacket is windproof and water repellent, so it can deflect light rain and snow, and it features zippered handwarmer pockets to protect them from the cold. The left pocket also functions as a stuff sack with a reinforced carabiner loop, and there are two drop-in pockets inside as well. REI is selling the Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket at $75 off, making it more affordable at $174 compared to its original price of $249.

Salomon Shift Pro 120 Alpine Touring Ski Boots — $560, was $700

You don’t need to buy separate boots for enjoying slopes and casual hikes, as the Salomon Shift Pro 120 Alpine Touring Ski Boots are perfect for any part of the mountain. The Sensifit inserts and Seamless liners provides a comfortable fit, with the lines also featuring softer areas that easily bend to follow your legs’ natural movement as you walk. Meanwhile, the four 45mm, 360-degree straps and two hiking hooks securely hold your feet while offering constant elasticity. The Salomon Shift Pro 120 Alpine Touring Ski Boots are down to $560 on REI, after a $140 reduction to their original price of $700.