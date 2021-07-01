  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

6 Real Locations From Outdoor Movies To Explore This Summer

By

As much as we might love being outdoors, there are times that call for staying in. Whether you’re enjoying a movie night in or looking for your next outdoor adventure, there are quite a few classic, quintessential movies that capture life outdoors with stunning scenery. For example, Free Solo traced rock climber Alex Honnold’s free-climb ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Apart from the jaw-dropping climb itself, one of California’s most popular parks is captured beautifully, too. That’s why these outdoor-themed movies and their amazing real-life settings are worth planning your own adventure trip around.

Related Guides

A River Runs Through It

Montana river with mountains in background
Pixabay

An absolute must-watch for any outdoor enthusiast, <em>A River Runs Through It</em> was filmed in some of the most beautiful landscapes of the western United States. Though the book and movie are set in Missoula, Montana, the film was actually shot in a number of locations other than Missoula, including the small Montana towns of Bozeman and Livingston. But of course, the movie’s river scenes are one of the greatest appeals of A River Runs Through It.  The filming locations for those scenes included Yellowstone River, Boulder River, and Gallatin River. There were also some parts of the movie that were shot in Jackson, Wyoming. However, that was some 30 years before it was the ultra-luxe destination it is today.

Into The Wild

Denali National Park in Alaska
Pixabay

Another cult classic is <em>Into The Wild</em> which is also based on the book by Jon Krakauer. The movie is about backpacking through some of the most primitive and remote wilderness in the United States in Alaska after the main character graduates from college. While the book tracks the character from the end of his time in an Atlanta college all the way to the Alaskan forests, the movie was actually shot in a number of other states. The scenes took place in South Dakota, Oregon, and even Arizona. Of course, some of the movie was also shot in the real place — Alaska — too.

Read more: Best National Parks to Visit Remotely

Legends of the Fall

mountains and river in Alberta, Canada
Pixabay

For those who are unfamiliar, <em>Legends of the Fall</em> is a historical drama about a family living in the western United States and the troubles they face, as well as the atrocities committed against Native American people. While the beloved classic movie is meant to take place in the American West, it was actually filmed in northwestern provinces of Canada including British Columbia and Alberta. From Calgary to Vancouver, the film spans many stunning locations such as the Ghost River in Alberta and Gastown, Vancouver. There’s even one part of the movie that was filmed in St. Anne, Jamaica. So if this is a favorite for you, add Western Canada to your outdoors-based travel bucket list.

Read more: Best Netflix Movies

The Great Outdoors

cabin camping
Pixabay

Moving away from more somber and sad films albeit stunning odes to nature, John Candy and Dan Aykroyd star in <em>The Great Outdoors</em>, a comedy any outdoors enthusiast has to see at some point. So many have an idealistic picture of a family camping vacation only to have it turn into a comical disaster which is undoubtedly why the comedy has such a cult following. Set in rural Wisconsin, the movie was ultimately filmed in its entirety in California, clear across the country.

The Hunger Games

Appalachian mountains in the fall
Pixabay

While <em>The Hunger Games</em> might not be your typical idea of an outdoors movie, Katniss Everdeen’s hunting skills and love for the forests of her district in the books meant that the movies were partially filmed in one of the most underrated outdoor destinations of the United States — the Appalachian mountains. The first movie was largely filmed outside of Asheville, North Carolina in small state parks with gorgeous scenery. The mountainous landscape and its forests are some of the most biodiverse places you can find and home to the oldest mountains in the world. So if you haven’t been, add Asheville to your bucket list for hiking, foraging, and maybe even channeling your inner survivalist.

Read more: Appalachian Cuisine Guide

The Revenant

bears in a hillside field
Pixabay

While we sincerely hope no one has an encounter with a bear such as Leonardo DiCaprio did in his role as a frontiersman in <em>The Revenant</em>, the movie does share an appreciation for the severity of the forces of nature. Though the movie was meant to take place in the Western Territories of the United States in the 1820s, the film was made in a number of mountainous destinations across the equator. Filming locations included Fortress Mountain in Alberta, Canada and Kootenai Falls in Montana. However, the final scenes were filmed in Argentina and Chile among Tierra del Fuego.

Read more: Best Amazon Prime Movies

Editors' Recommendations

We'd love your feedback! Fill out our survey for a chance to win

Reader Survey Feature

Las Vegas Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

las vegas travel guide panoramic view of nevada at night with neon from paris eifel tower spot

Best Affordable Vacation Ideas: Get Outta Town, Not Outta Cash

rv hot spring mammoth lakes california

7 Rustic Lodges in the U.S. for Relaxing and Enjoying Booze This Summer

Blackberry Farm

The 7 Best Movies To Watch Over Father’s Day Weekend

best fathers day movies daddy s home

Save BIG on this Weber Gas Grill for Amazon Prime Day 2021

weber gas grill deal amazon memorial day sale 2021

The 9 Best Men’s Running Shoes On Amazon

running shoes pavement

This Walmart Tent Offers the Best Sleep You’ll Ever Have in the Great Outdoors

klymit sky bivy hammock walmart prime day 2021 skyshelter 09ssgr01c ls02 skybivy 2001x3000 be960949 331b 4639 a70e ea23fc3411

Why You Should Buy a Stand-Up Paddleboard on Amazon Prime Day

why you should buy a stand up paddleboard on prime day

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Inflatable Hot Tub Is for Prime Day

bestway saluspa hot tub deal walmart prime day 2021

Save BIG on this Decathlon 2 Person Inflatable Kayak at Walmart for Prime Day

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

The 6 Best Luxury Coolers to Elevate Your Beverage Game

Outfit Yourself for Camping with This 3-Season Marmot Sleeping Bag

marmot trestles 30 mummy sleeping bag deal amazon prime day 2021 71meq0ab6cl ac sl1500