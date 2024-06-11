 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The National Parks Service offers free entry to celebrate Juneteenth 2024

How to enjoy a day at your favorite National Park for free

By
Yosemite park on a warm day, featuring a waterfall
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

On June 19th, 2024, those celebrating Juneteenth National Independence Day, an important moment in black history marking when the news of slavery’s end reached Texas, can enjoy free entry to all national parks.

This burgeoning holiday, signed into law on June 17th, 2021, coincides with a day where parks, nationwide, will be brimming with the vibrancy of early summer. So you can expect crowds, but it’s a great opportunity to access over 63 national parks and 400 NPS-managed sites.

Recommended Videos

Ready to head to your nearest national park, cost-free? Here’s everything you need to know.

Related

The National Parks Service and Juneteenth Day

A man with a backpack and sleeping mat walking through the woods
Kamaji Ogino / Pexels

The NPS declared Juneteenth a free entry day in 2022, just one year after the holiday was officially established. This initiative aims to raise awareness of this historic event by providing access to public lands and protected historical sites nationwide.

The NPS’s mission to preserve and share African American heritage provides access to educational sites like the African American Civil War Memorial, Booker T. Washington National Monument, and the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park.

This will be the third free park day in 2024, with January 20th and April 18th providng free access in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and National Park Week, respectively.

Here’s a complete list of free days for visitors in 2024:

  • January 20th: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday
  • April 18th: Start of National Park Week
  • August 25th: National Park Service’s Birthday
  • September 26th: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11th: Veterans Day

80 national parks charge an entrance fee, and popular destinations like Yellowstone and Acadia National Park, each costing $35. Other parks, like the Grand Canyon, will cost you $15 dollars to get in. You can expect a range of $5 to $35 for paid entry, and Juneteenth is a great chance to visit one of the pricier options cost-free.

How to make the most of a free day in the park

A bright clear day at Acadia National Park off the water
Trevoe Hayes / Unsplash

You can expect June 9th to be a busy day in the park. As the weather improves nationwide, nature enthusiasts are planning day hikes, camping trips, and scenic drives through their favorite national parks.

Keeping this in mind, be sure to make any reservations well in advance. For example, if you’re heading to Mount Rainier this summer, you can expect a reservation requirement, and entry passes are released 90 days in advance of your arrival date.

So, if you wanted to guarantee entry on June 9th, your best bet would be to reserve your spot on March 11th.

These reservation requirements may or may not apply to the national park you want to visit, so take time to review the NPS website to make sure you can get in. If your local park does require reservations, be sure to check their website for the exact release date and time.

You can also look into Juneteenth-related NPS programming that dives deeper into the history of the holiday. Check event calendars or call the park directly to see what’s available.

In one example, Deleware’s Dover Green National Historical Park will spotlight Black Delwareans who have made an impact on the region’s history from June 15th to June 21st at the John Bell House.

Taking advantage of the various national park programs running this summer is an ideal way to optimize your free day as well, and the NPS provides programs that cater to different interests like:

  • Guided hikes
  • Photography walks
  • Junior ranger programs
  • Cultural talks
  • Stargazing events

Finally, consider exploring a lesser-visited National Park to beat the crowds while expanding your horizons. Sometimes nature’s best gems aren’t as popular as others, but they can still have all (or more) of the impact of the heavy hitters.

Whether you’re drawn to the national parks to reflect on the cultural significance of Juneteenth or to simply enjoy a day in the great outdoors, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience the beauty of our protected sites.

Mark your calendars, make your reservations and enjoy your gratuitous entry on June 19th.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Rachel Dennis
Rachel Dennis
Author
Artist & writer with a flair for the outdoors, sustainability & travel. Off-duty chef, bookworm, and conversation lover.
Yellowstone vs Yosemite: Which national park should you visit?
A breathtaking view of Yellowstone National Park at sunset

When speaking of national parks, two often dominate the conversation: Yellowstone and Yosemite. While both are crown jewels of the National Park System, each offers a distinctly unique experience. These parks attract millions of visitors annually, but which one reigns supreme for the summer traveler? Let's compare these iconic destinations.
Yellowstone National Park

Established in 1872 as the first national park in the world, Yellowstone National Park sprawls across three states: Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. Covering over 2.2 million acres, it’s a vast land of natural wonders. Here's what it's famous for:
Geothermal geysers
Yellowstone is home to over 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers. The star of the show is Old Faithful, a geyser famous for its predictable eruptions. Besides geysers, the park boasts multicolored hot springs, fumaroles, and mud pots.
An abundance of wildlife
Yellowstone’s ecosystem is a sanctuary for a diverse array of wildlife. Visitors marvel at herds of bison roaming the valleys, spot elusive wolves in the Lamar Valley, and observe grizzly bears in their natural habitat. Just make sure that you're following the rules when it comes to interacting with animals. The park is a living showcase of wildlife management and natural balance.
Unparalleled views
The park's landscape varies from rolling grasslands to dense forests and high-altitude lakes. Yellowstone Lake is the largest high-altitude lake in North America, offering stunning views and fishing opportunities. Hiking trails range from easy walks to challenging backcountry adventures, catering to all levels of outdoor enthusiasts.
Yosemite National Park

Read more
A guide to Indiana Dunes National Park: Where to visit, what to do, and more
Haven't visited the Indiana Dunes National Park? This is the guide to take you around every sandy curve
A view of the Indiana National Dunes Park.

Overlooking the southern shores of Lake Michigan, Indiana Dunes National Park has long captivated visitors. In fact, it was there in the late 19th century that Henry Cowles, a botanist from the University of Chicago, studied the intricate ecosystems along the lake. His groundbreaking work established Cowles as “the father of modern ecology” in the United States. A little bit of history for your next trivia night.

Most people come to climb to the top of 194-foot Mount Tom, one of several towering dunes lording over the lakeshore. The park is home to gorgeous beaches and the biological diversity that so astonished pioneering botanists like Cowles. Meandering rivers, oak savannas, windswept prairies, and verdant wetlands are all part of the serene backdrop of one of America's newest national parks — becoming the country's 61st in 2019. If you haven't made a visit yet, we have the guide to get you there.
Exploring the lay of the land at Indiana Dunes National Park

Read more
This van life camper van sleeps 8, goes everywhere, and you can rent it for less than a hotel would cost
Explore the best of the U.S. in these custom-built, four-wheel-drive, go-anywhere rigs
Moterra Campervan rental parked in a Utah National Park campsite.

The quintessential image of modern van life is one of unbridled freedom, of taking to the open road, of living on your terms and going whichever the wind takes you. While that can be pretty accurate, actually living the van life can also be expensive. There’s buying the van, the time and investment required for building it out, and, of course, the looming cost of repairs, which can seriously add up. But what if you could have all the fun of van living without the expense and hassle of actually owning a campervan? That’s where comes in.

Here’s the low-down on Moterra Campervans
Moterra Campervans is a rental agency offering short-term campervan rentals in the United States. These aren’t your old-school Westfalias (no disrespect intended) but high-end, late-model, four-wheel-drive, van life-worthy rigs ready to take you just about anywhere. Picture your next vacation: Trading in your typical hotel room and boring rental sedan for a go-anywhere van life rig purpose-built for exploration.

Read more