Lightship’s all-new L1 is a sleek, telescoping RV that looks and feels ready for space travel

Work, camp, and live anywhere for weeks at a time with all the power you'll ever need

Mike Richard
By
Lightship L1 all-electric RV/travel trailer being towed by a pickup truck.
Lightship

Electric vehicles and recreational vehicles have both exploded in popularity. So, it was only a matter of time before electric recreational vehicles became a thing. The best eRVs are packed with massive battery banks, rooftop solar arrays, and all the power outlets and techno-wizardry that modern digital nomads could ever need for their camping/work-from-anywhere setups. That’s exactly what the all-new Lightship L1 is all about. But this one-of-a-kind electric RV has even more clever tricks up its sleeve.

Rear corner view of the panoramic windows on the Lightship L1 electric travel trailer.
Lightship

All about Lightship’s all-new L1

Take one look at the stunning launch photos, and it’s clear the L1 is no ordinary RV. The sleek, glass-wrapped exterior is handsome, mysterious, and thoroughly modern. But in its collapsed “Road Mode,” it’s not immediately obvious what it actually is. It feels equal parts toy hauler, pop-up camper, and Martian space pod. That design was, of course, very intentional. Besides just looking great, it makes the L1 arguably the most aerodynamic all-electric RV on the market. Lightship spent thousands of hours refining the details, including telescoping walls, a boat-tailed rear, and a tongue box that integrates seamlessly into the overall shape of the traveler to stabilize airflow no matter what type of tow vehicle you’re driving.

Overhead view of the massive rooftop solar array and awnings on a Lightship L1 electric RV.
Lightship

The main goal for Lightship engineers was to eliminate the “range anxiety” common for most EV owners, worried about where their next “fill-up” might be. That anxiety more than doubles when towing a heavy travel trailer, especially on longer road trips. That’s why the L1 was designed with an optional Long Range package with its own motor and battery to propel itself down the highway. This not only significantly improves range and gas mileage but also lightens the load and wear and tear on the tow vehicle.

Bright, open-concept interior of the Lightship L1 all-electric travel trailer.
Lightship

The magic of the L1 is in its telescoping design. Once at camp, the dual-mode trailer transforms from Road Mode to Camp Mode with hard-sided walls that rise to full residential height (7’6”, to be exact) to dramatically increase the interior living space. Inside, the cabin is plush, even luxurious, and flooded by natural light thanks to the panoramic windows. There’s enough room for up to six adults, depending on the configuration. Plus, the L1 offers all the comforts of home, like all-electric appliances, including a dishwasher and connected features all around. It’s all powered by a massive rooftop solar array that charges a hardcore electric system designed to camp off-grid for a week, use to charge your EV, or even as a home backup generator.

Lightship’s L1 electric RV is now available for pre-order with an expected ship date of late 2024. The base price is $125,000, but buyers can score federal tax credits to soften the sticker shock down to a manageable $118,400. Honestly, given all its baked-in tech, that price tag feels like an absolute steal. Plus, you can reserve yours with just a $500 deposit and start daydreaming today about where your first trip will be.

RV shopping 101: A simple, yet complete guide for first-time RV, camper, and travel trailer buyers
Shopping RVs and travel trailers isn't easy. Here's everything to consider to find the right one for you
Long shot of the rear of an Airstream travel trailer being towed down a wide-open desert road.

If you’re among the majority of prospective first-time RV buyers, welcome to the not-so-secret club. For decades, that club consisted of retirees and crunchy, outdoor-loving travelers who’d rather spend their vacation time relaxing in nature than drunk on yet another Caribbean cruise. These days, however, more Americans than ever are itching to create their own Great American Road Trip, and that often begins with buying their own RV or travel trailer.

Shopping for RVs, in general, and travel trailers, in particular, can be a challenge, especially if you're new to the game. It's not unlike buying a new car, so it pays to know what to look for before you head to the dealership or to meet that random seller you found on Facebook Marketplace. If you’re ready to take the plunge into trailer travel, we’re here to make the process a bit less confusing with a simple yet complete beginner’s guide to RV travel trailer buying.

Read more
Airstream’s new travel trailer fits a swanky studio apartment into less than 17 feet of living space
This pint-sized "silver bullet" epitomizes compact luxury RV living
Kitchen and bedroom setup inside the Airstream Caravel 16RB travel trailer.

Few brands symbolize the Great American Road Trip like Airstream. On the outside, its iconic aluminum travel trailers have changed little since the last century, and for our money, that's a very good thing. Across the lineup, however, the interiors have evolved into something altogether different. They're more polished, more luxurious — even downright swanky — and we're not talking about just the flagship models that sell for well north of $150,000.

The new Airstream Caravel 16RB offers many of the same upscale features and specs of its pricier brethren in one of the company's most compact footprints ever. But don't let the diminutive size of this Airstream camper fool you. Airstream managed to pack all the amenities of a modern luxury apartment into just under 17 feet -- how's that for van life?. That has us seriously reconsidering our current living situation.

Read more
Vail travel guide: Where to stay, what to eat, and more
Your guide to everything Vail
Black and white photo of Vail from 1966

When it comes to ski resorts, there’s something about Vail Resorts that's unique and distinct from any other winter destination in the U.S. Vail, located in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, is known for having one of the longest ski seasons on the continent. With a top elevation of 11,570 feet, it’s no surprise that people from all over the world travel to experience the adventure and beauty of the Vail ski resort. Get the most out of your Vail Resorts vacation with our guide.

Where to stay in Vail Resorts
When selecting a place to stay in Vail, you want to keep in mind a variety of questions about the ski resort, such as: Does the hotel have activities? An on-site ski rental facility? What restaurants are available at the hotel?

Read more