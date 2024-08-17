 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Country star John King shares inside look at RV life

By
John King Country
John King / John King

When most of the world was trying to find ways to stay connected from behind screens, country singer John King took a different route. He has always been known for his heartfelt lyrics and energetic performances, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, he found a unique way to keep his fans engaged while embracing a lifestyle that brought his family closer together. Without a doubt, RV’ing has been one of the best decisions of his life. Here’s why:

Country star John King lives the dream, touring in a Shadow Cruiser

John King filming his Campfire Session for his hit, "Better Man"
John King / John King

Instead of COVID-traditional couch concerts, King and his family took to the open road on a quest to bring their family closer together and to engage fans in a way not many other artists were doing at the time. Now, he resides in a beautiful Shadow Cruiser 325 MPG, which is small enough to fit in most camp sites and large enough to bring his wife, two girls, and a guitar on the adventure of a lifetime.

Recommended Videos

They tour the country for months at a time, stopping at jaw-dropping locations along the way, such as Glacier National Park and Yosemite. In between gorgeous locales, he plays at packed venues across the country, wowing the crowd with his award winning discography and Georgia-boy charm.

Thanks to a partnership with THOR Industries, the company responsible for iconic RV brands such as Cruiser and Airstream, he has also been able to create a whole lot of amazing content. Our favorite is King’s famous “Campfire Sessions,” where he jams to one of his hits in spectacular places around the country. King was super excited to share that he has more of these coming down the pipeline, including an acoustic version of his song, “Better Man,” which was featured on his album, “Always Gonna Be You.”

All-in-all, he’s living the dream.

RV life changes you for the better

John King's Shadow Cruiser
John King / John King

A running theme throughout my interview with John King was that RV’ing changes your life for the better. By throwing yourself in an unfamiliar situation and making it work, you’re forced to reconsider who you are as a person and how your lifestyle serves you. Life on the road can be unpredictable, from flat tires to the availability of laundromats, and your ability to make lemons into lemonade will be sorely tested. That said, life on the road is not all sour grapes.

Some of King’s best adventures come from times when things didn’t go to plan. “There was one time when we were driving in Washington in the Spring, and there were some really high winds, like 60-70 mph gusts. . . and when pulling an RV, that’s not what you want,” he said. It was starting to get scary, and they knew that they would not be able to make it to their destination, so they pulled into an RV park off the side of the road that happened to be by a beautiful river. “All these kids were there, and my daughters made friends, and they were just having the best time. At the end of the day, we were having dinner, and my daughter looks up at me and she says, “Dad, this is my favorite place we’ve ever camped.” I think if you can just embrace those [moments] and see where it leads you and be okay with the uncertainty at times, those are sometimes your gateway to the best adventures.”

Another journey that King and his wife have embraced is homeschooling their daughters. Since King is married to a former teacher, it wasn’t that big of a stretch for them. They bring all of their homeschooling materials with them, but the amazing part is that they encourage their girls to learn by getting them outside and visiting places of historical and cultural significance. More often than not, the kids are playing with sticks and rocks, taking hikes, and interacting with the world around them. This has allowed them to nurture their kids in a very hands-on way, while still meeting educational expectations.

When your RV only holds 2o gallons, kids learn water conservation habits really fast. There’s also more of an opportunity to practice skills like conflict management and tolerance and grace for those around you. There will be moments of teamwork and bumps along the road, but this lifestyle really suits the King family.

“I think the hardest part about it is the planning,” King said, alluding to the fact that how you pack could determine how much you enjoy your trip. If you want a functional living space at the end of the day, you won’t be able to pack for every single situation that could come up. King and his family plan their trip intentionally, right down to the amount of shirts and socks they bring. That way, their nomadic life won’t be full of things that they don’t need and have to constantly tidy up.  What you take with you depends on where you’re going, what you’re doing, and your personal preferences, but you’ll probably be surprised at what you’re willing to live without when the world is your oyster.

King concludes with the idea that one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding RV’ing is that it’s hard or unattainable. “Some people may be deterred by the amount of work that goes into it, but really, I think anyone can RV. . . there’s enough great resources out there to help people plan trips, and there’s also great resources out there to help you find the right RV, like THOR’s RV finding tool.” He says. “There’s so many different types of RV’ing that there’s bound to be something out there [for you]. . . like glamping or boon docking. There’s really a hundred different ways you could do it.”

In this humble writer’s opinion, John King deserves every success in the world. Through RV’ing, he is able to balance a wildly successful music career and a healthy family life—something that not every musician can say. Down-to-earth and dedicated to a wholesome lifestyle, it’s no wonder that his music has deeply resonated with the world. Many thanks to John King for his exclusive interview, and we can’t wait to see where the road takes him next.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
How being stinky when hiking in the deep woods might actually save your life
Why being stinky when hiking may save your life
A man hiking in Yosemite

Imagine you're lost in the wilderness. The trails have blurred, the woods are dense, and the only thing you have in abundance is worry. However, in this scenario, your natural body odor could be your ticket to safety.

Yes, you heard that right. When lost in the great outdoors, the unique scent produced by your body can play a crucial role in your rescue. Let's dive into the science and strategy behind this intriguing survival tip.

Read more
Westfalia just dropped a new camper — its first in over 20 years — that is perfect for van life
One of the world's most iconic van customizers, maker of the OG "van life" van, returns to the U.S.
Young couple stepping into mountain stream with Westfalia Wave van in the background.

Van life living might seem like a "new" thing. But there were self-professed "dirtbags" and road-tripping hippies long before Instagram was ever a thing. Way back in the 1950s — we're talking before Buzz and Neil even set foot on the moon — Westfalia was turning Volkswagen buses into pop-top RVs so our parents' parents could road trip in (relative) style. Now, after a two-decade absence, the company is returning stateside with an all-new custom ride that's swankier, roomier, and more luxurious than any Westfalia van before it.

The inside scoop on the all-new Westfalia Wave camper van
While Westfalia made a name for itself by customizing VW buses in the 1950s, its latest project takes a surprisingly different tack. The Wave is based on the tried-and-true Ram Promaster 3500S platform with a 3.6L V6, pushing 276 horsepower through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Westfalia makes good use of the van's 20.7-foot bumper-to-bumper length, allowing for tons of space for sleeping, cooking, storage, and even showering.

Read more
Lightship’s all-new L1 is a sleek, telescoping RV that looks and feels ready for space travel
Work, camp, and live anywhere for weeks at a time with all the power you'll ever need
Lightship L1 all-electric RV/travel trailer being towed by a pickup truck.

Electric vehicles and recreational vehicles have both exploded in popularity. So, it was only a matter of time before electric recreational vehicles became a thing. The best eRVs are packed with massive battery banks, rooftop solar arrays, and all the power outlets and techno-wizardry that modern digital nomads could ever need for their camping/work-from-anywhere setups. That’s exactly what the all-new Lightship L1 is all about. But this one-of-a-kind electric RV has even more clever tricks up its sleeve.

All about Lightship's all-new L1
Take one look at the stunning launch photos, and it’s clear the L1 is no ordinary RV. The sleek, glass-wrapped exterior is handsome, mysterious, and thoroughly modern. But in its collapsed “Road Mode,” it’s not immediately obvious what it actually is. It feels equal parts toy hauler, pop-up camper, and Martian space pod. That design was, of course, very intentional. Besides just looking great, it makes the L1 arguably the most aerodynamic all-electric RV on the market. Lightship spent thousands of hours refining the details, including telescoping walls, a boat-tailed rear, and a tongue box that integrates seamlessly into the overall shape of the traveler to stabilize airflow no matter what type of tow vehicle you’re driving.

Read more