Save Big on Hydro Flask in the REI Anniversary Sale 2022

If you’re looking to take your adventure outdoors this summer, you’re going to need a way to stay hydrated. And whether you’re headed for the beach, the backyard, or the trail, a Hydro Flask bottle is a great way to do so. REI currently has a lot of great outdoor deals on offer, and among them are discounts on Hydro Flasks. Prices reach as low as $19, and there’s a plethora of great bottles and colors to choose from, so grab your backpacking checklist and read on for more details.

Hydro Flask 16-Ounce All Around Tumbler — $19, Was $25

The Hydro Flask 16 ounce All Around tumbler.

The Hydro Flask All Around tumbler is comfy to hold and easy to fill, making it a great option for backyard gatherings and the cupholder of your car. It features a closable press-in lid that slides shut to prevent splashes and to trap temperatures. It’s made with pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure taste and no flavor transfer, and to hold up over time and tough conditions.

Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Coffee — $25, Was $33

The Hydro Flask Coffee 16 ounce bottle.

Made for the traveler and morning commuter alike, the Hydro Flask Coffee features a leakproof flex sip lid that lets you enjoy your favorite brew or other drink worry-free, making your daily routine a little smoother. It fits most backpacks and cupholders, and is made of stainless steel. Its double-wall vacuum insulation is able to keep your drink hot or cold for hours, making it a great option for people who crave their morning routines.

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle — $30, Was $40

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle.

The Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle delivers full on refreshment for any adventure, and comes with a flex straw lid that prevents splashes and spills, making drinking as convenient as it gets. It’s made of pro-grade stainless steel, and its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages icy cold for up to 24 hours. It’s compatible with other Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth accessories as well.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle — $34, Was $45

The Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle.

Coming in at a heftier 32 ounces, this larger version of the Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle is ideal for everyday use and outdoor adventure. Like its smaller counterpart, it features a stainless-steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your drink hot or cold for hours, and it’s compatible with other Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth accessories as well.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum with Flex Straw Lid — $38, Was $50

The Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum with Flex Straw lid.

If a more convenient way to drink is what you’re looking for in a Hydro Flask bottle, the 32-ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle is also available with a Flex Straw lid. This combines the versatility of the Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle with one of its more popular lids, and makes afternoons at the pool or out on the trail a much more hydrated endeavor.

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle — $38, Was $50

The Hydro Flask 40-ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle.

You can be sure you’ll hit your daily hydration goals with the 40-ounce version of the Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle. It makes great accompaniment from morning meetings the afternoon hikes, and sports the same quality and durability of all Hydro Flask Vacuum models. Its stainless-steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation is able to keep your drinks hot or cold throughout the day, even at this larger 40-ounce capacity. It comes with a flex cap lid, a perfect accessory for backpacks and travel bags.

Hydro Flask 64-Ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle — $49, Was $65

The Hydro Flask 64-ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle.

The 64-ounce version of the Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle is perfect for whatever adventure you may be planning, and even with its larger size, it sacrifices nothing in terms of quality and durability. The double-wall vacuum keeps drinks at their temperature for hours, and the stainless-steel construction is durable and prevents flavor transfer. The Hydro Flask 64-ounce Wide-Mouth Vacuum water bottle has a curved radius at the bottom edge, which creates a lightweight look and a cool design.

