REI Is Having a SURPRISE SALE on Hiking Boots Today

As spring has finally given way to summer, deals on everything left from the winter and spring camping season are slowly popping up all over the internet at some of the best prices of the year. Today, REI is having a surprise sale on some of the most popular hiking boots from all of the brands that you already know and love. No matter what season you take to the trails, it’s critical to have the right footwear for the adventure. For a limited time you can score incredible deals for a fraction of the original price, so don’t miss out on your chance to save big on the best hiking boots REI has to offer. As always, REI offers free shipping on every order over $50, so shipping on all of these boots is free. Check out the highlights and make sure to add your favorite boots to your cart before they’re sold out.

Astral TR1 Scuffler Shoes — $93, Was $125

If performance on the trails ranks high on your priority list, Astral’s TR1 Scuffler Shoes might be exactly what you need. At only $93, these shoes are marked down 25% from their original price of $125, delivering you a total of $32 in savings. These shoes are built on high-performance TR1 chassis for the most versatile trail performance possible, making them incredible all-around sneakers for hiking, walking, and casual wear. The TR1’s uppers, which are made from quick-drying ripstop mesh, feature TROU overlays that help fight abrasion as well as synthetic suede harnesses that provide support to the mid-feet. The combination of seamless linings and foam create optimum comfort for trekking across all kinds of terrain. The midsoles made with Top Shank help reduce foot fatigue, keeping you going stronger for longer. No matter how the road rolls out in front of you, Astral’s TR1 Scuffler Shoes are there to support and protect you along the way. Several sizes are still in stock, but this deal won’t be around forever.

Kodiak Skogan Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots — $110, Was $155

The truth is, no matter how much we rely on weather forecasts, we all get stuck in the rain unprepared from time to time. However, adding the Kodiak Skogan Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots to your hiking outfit can help keep you dry when you least expect inclement weather. Originally $155, these high-quality Kodiak boots are a whopping 28% off, reducing the price to only $110 for a total savings of $45. Made from at least 50% recycled materials, you can feel confident that your shoes are kind to the planet you’re exploring. Featuring Kodiak Comfortzone ECO footbeds, these hiking boots are as comfortable and breathable as they are durable. The Kodiak Skogan Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are lightweight and contain compression-molded EVA midsoles. Many sizes are available, and if you aren’t sure which size is right for sure, check out the hiking boots fitting guide and never again be caught in the rain without the right gear.

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots — $112, Was $150

Before you embark on your next backcountry adventure, you may want to consider adding the Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots to your hiking wardrobe. These boots were once $150, but REI is offering 25% off their original price, bringing them down to $112 and saving you $38. Featuring a GORE-TEX liner, the flexibility and unmatched traction keep your feet safe and steady for miles upon miles, and your feet are sure to stay dry no matter the weather. The removable footbeds are the perfect way to add shock absorption to these versatile shoes, and antimicrobial treatment has been added to stop the growth of bacteria. Their deep lugs and reverse chevron pattern were designed to help the outsoles claw to any surface. If you’re ready to hit the dusty trails, you might want to add these before you go.

