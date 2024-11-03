 Skip to main content
This is when you should avoid visiting Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park this month

Conservation efforts under weigh at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

By
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park is well-known for its volcanic activity. The park is home to Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano. Visitors are drawn to the rare opportunity to witness the power of volcanic processes, and this November will be no different.  If you’re planning on visiting the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park this month, be aware that the National Park Service has planned a few flight operations in November to aid in monitoring conservation efforts. Here’s everything you need to know about how these operations and might impact your trip (and what you should do).

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park’s November flight operations

These flight operations are crucial to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park because they are primarily used for volcanic monitoring, but they could also transport materials for conservation efforts like the fencing project that is currently underway at Mauna Loa.

Currently, flight operations are scheduled for November 12 and 15 between 9 a.m. and noon. Monitoring flights will also be conducted on November 20 and 22 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. These flights will document the petrel populations on Mauna Luna, an endangered native bird. Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) may conduct unscheduled flights over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to observe volcanic activity.

During these operations, visitors can expect a fair bit of noise around these volcanoes between 4,000 and 9,000 feet. The dates and times for these operations may change depending on the weather, so check the park’s official website for the latest updates on the closures.

