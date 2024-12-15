 Skip to main content
No laundromat while camping? Try this classic laundry solution

Here's how to wash your clothes while hiking, camping, or RV'ing

camping hack for laundry toby wong fttvcvu89 m unsplash
Toby Wong / Unsplash

If you’ve ever been on the road for any length of time, you’ll know that one of the biggest challenges is how to do the laundry. As someone who RV’ed for several years in a 1991 Airstream Motorhome with a family of 7, this was a huge challenge for us, and we often resorted to coin laundry whenever we could get it. Laundry services aren’t always available during your rockiest adventures, so it’s handy to have an alternative in your back pocket should you run out of undies.

Washing your laundry the old-fashioned way is definitely not glamorous, but what must be done must be done. If undies are all you need, a quick scrub in the RV sink will be sufficient. But if you have a whole pile of stinky clothes marinating in the corner of your rig? Here’s how wash your clothes while on the trail.

How to wash your clothes on the trail — the old-fashioned way

Man taking off his boots by the river
Jake Ingle / Unsplash

Step 1: Find a clean water source

Clean water is key for clean clothes. Find access to a natural source like a river, stream, or lake, preferably with smooth, clean rocks or flat surfaces near the water. Choose a location where the water is flowing so there’s less sediment to disturb and it’s easier to rinse.

Step 2: Prepare your clothes and tools

In order to loosen up the dirt and grime, let your clothes soak in the water for a few minutes. Believe it or not, you don’t actually need soap for this method. However, if you choose to use soap, make sure it’s biodegradable so there is no negative impact on the environment.

Step 3: Wash your clothes

First, lay your wet clothes on a flat rock, and then use your hands to scrub the fabric, focusing on the filthier areas. For more stubborn stains, you can try beating your clothes. First, fold them into a compact bundle, and then use your hands to pound out the dirt and grime. You may need to let your clothes soak longer in between beatings. After that, rinse everything thoroughly and then wring it out. You can lay your clothes to dry on clean, sunlit rocks or hang them on clothesline.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
How to gather firewood responsibly while camping
Yes, there are several "rules" when collecting wood for your campfires
Camping fire

The warm weather outdoor season is finally upon us, so camping, hiking, and escaping into nature are all on the short list of things we can enjoy now. Whether planning a weekend state park escape or a multi-day backpacking excursion into the wild, we should all strive to be good stewards of the Earth. One of the simplest ways for campers to do just that is to learn how to gather firewood responsibly before building a fire.
7 ways you can be a good steward of the Earth

Here's how you can responsibly gather firewood. And help out your camper buddies by passing on these "rules" for collecting firewood, so they can also be good stewards of the Earth.
Check local campfire regulations
It’s easy to assume that because you’re in a remote area, campfires must be fair game. Long before you start gathering firewood, check the local regulations to see what’s allowed. In some regions, particularly those susceptible to extreme wildfires, the rules may change daily. Wind, humidity, local lightning storms, and a host of other factors come into play. Once you know where you’ll be making camp, check with the agency (e.g., National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, etc.) that manages that land. They can tell you whether campfires are currently allowed in that area. Even if fires are permitted, check that it’s legal to gather wood and split the wood directly around your campsite.
Shop local
Invasive species are a threat to wilderness areas throughout the world. It’s tempting to bring firewood from home to your campsite, but this can threaten local ecosystems. Although it’s more expensive, the best option for “gathering” firewood is to buy it locally. The closer it’s purchased to your campsite, the better, whether that’s at the campground itself or a nearby convenience store.
Deader is better
Perhaps the most essential rule of gathering firewood responsibly is never to strip live trees. It’s bad for the environment, and it’s not sustainable. Imagine if every camper in that area -- dozens, even hundreds throughout a season -- pulled their firewood from the trees closest to their campsite. But, even from a selfish perspective, fresh, green wood is not going to burn well. Repeat after me: “Deader is better.” If it snaps easily under your boot, it’s ready to burn.
But let dead logs lie
Dead logs might look like great fire-stoking material, but there are two reasons to leave them be. The first is that they make great homes and hiding spots for smaller wildlife, including mammals, reptiles, and insects. They’re a vital part of any ecosystem. Second, the oldest logs are often damp or soaked completely through, so they make for terrible campfire wood.
Size matters
Gathering oversized pieces of wood is fine, so long as they’re cut to size before adding them to the fire pit. For front-country camping, consider packing a bow saw. Leave the axe at home, as it’s overkill for simply cutting logs to size. Backcountry campers concerned with pack weight might bring a hatchet, which is lightweight, compact, and incredibly versatile even beyond fire-making purposes. Whatever the tool, always cut firewood to fit completely inside your fire pit. This will help keep your campfire contained to a manageable size that’s less likely to get out of control.
Pay it forward
In some national and state parks, campers are not allowed to leave firewood behind. It must be taken with them or burned. Another option is to give any leftover wood to a fellow camper. It’s the right thing to do legally, environmentally, and for the simple pleasure of paying it forward.
Leave no trace
The idea is to leave your campsite just as you found it, for the next person to enjoy, so don't take more wood than you need for your campfires. If you accidentally collect more wood than you need, then refer to the above "rule" and share it with other campers.

Lake Quinault’s 33-mile rainforest tour transports you to a fantastical world
Lake Quinault offers a magical outdoors experience
Moss and Lichon covered tree in the Quinault Rainforest

The Olympic Peninsula offers all of the outdoor attractions you could want: mist-enveloped mountains, pristine lakes, rugged coastal cliffs, and one of the best national parks in Washington state.
But most unique is the 1.3 million acres of enchanting old-growth rainforest, seemingly lifted straight from the pages of a fairy tale.
Most visitors flock to the Hoh rainforest to witness the iconic moss-covered trees, but the Quinault Valley offers a less crowded, equally stunning experience.
For those seeking an intimate and informed connection with the Quinault Rainforest, the one-of-a-kind 33-mile Lake Quinault Tour weaves comfort, educational rigor, and unrivaled access into the valley's hidden gems.
Here's what you can expect on the Lake Quinault Tour, alongside helpful tips on how to make the most out of your time in this otherwordly region of Washington.

What to expect on the Lake Quinault Rainforest Tour

Yosemite National Park is getting a new glamping site with the luxuries you want
Yosemite is getting a new luxury glamping site
A picture of the Yosemite Valley during springtime

Yosemite National Park is about to become one of the most coveted glamping destinations in spring 2025, and new lodgings are underway. Under Canvas unveiled plans for an outdoor luxury resort that will offer visitors complete immersion in nature alongside the comforts and amenities of a hotel.
Over the past decade, the upscale camping brand Under Canvas has established similar bucket-list-worthy glamping spots in popular locations like Acadia, The Smokey Mountains, and Zion National Park.
This is the company's first-ever development in California, a plan that CEO Matt Gaghen has long awaited:

“Under Canvas’ expansion into California has been our goal since the brand’s inception in 2012,”

