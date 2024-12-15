No laundromat while camping? Try this classic laundry solution

If you’ve ever been on the road for any length of time, you’ll know that one of the biggest challenges is how to do the laundry. As someone who RV’ed for several years in a 1991 Airstream Motorhome with a family of 7, this was a huge challenge for us, and we often resorted to coin laundry whenever we could get it. Laundry services aren’t always available during your rockiest adventures, so it’s handy to have an alternative in your back pocket should you run out of undies.
Washing your laundry the old-fashioned way is definitely not glamorous, but what must be done must be done. If undies are all you need, a quick scrub in the RV sink will be sufficient. But if you have a whole pile of stinky clothes marinating in the corner of your rig? Here’s how wash your clothes while on the trail.
How to wash your clothes on the trail — the old-fashioned way
Step 1: Find a clean water source
Clean water is key for clean clothes. Find access to a natural source like a river, stream, or lake, preferably with smooth, clean rocks or flat surfaces near the water. Choose a location where the water is flowing so there’s less sediment to disturb and it’s easier to rinse.
Step 2: Prepare your clothes and tools
In order to loosen up the dirt and grime, let your clothes soak in the water for a few minutes. Believe it or not, you don’t actually need soap for this method. However, if you choose to use soap, make sure it’s biodegradable so there is no negative impact on the environment.
Step 3: Wash your clothes
First, lay your wet clothes on a flat rock, and then use your hands to scrub the fabric, focusing on the filthier areas. For more stubborn stains, you can try beating your clothes. First, fold them into a compact bundle, and then use your hands to pound out the dirt and grime. You may need to let your clothes soak longer in between beatings. After that, rinse everything thoroughly and then wring it out. You can lay your clothes to dry on clean, sunlit rocks or hang them on clothesline.