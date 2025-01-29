Bushnell’s Tour Hybrid Rangefinder brings GPS and laser power to your golf game

Bushnell Golf is well-known for having some of the best rangefinders in the golf game, but it looks like they may be raising the bar again with the announcement of their new Tour Hybrid Rangefinder. Here’s what to expect:

One thing about rangefinders is that GPS lacks the precision of a laser, but laser-only devices don’t give you the insight of GPS-based course mapping. While many rangefinders either use laser or GPS, the Tour Hybrid actually combines both to enhance precision. This device will simultaneously display lasered pin distance and GPS-provided front, center, and back yardages.

This device is said to range 500+ yards to a flag with 6x magnification. Once the device locks onto the flag, it will vibrate and flash a visual confirmation. Then, once you’re done, you can attach it to your golf cart using the strong, built-in magnet or stash it away in its carrying case.

Bluetooth connectivity to the Bushnell Golf Mobile App allows for full course updates, and there is slope-switch technology so you’re always compliant with tournament rules.

Currently, there isn’t any information out on battery life. Historically, the brand has used a CR2 battery to power their devices’ functionalities like on the Tour V3. That one lasts for around 40 to 45 rounds of golf. This time, they are using a CR123, which may mean that this model will last longer than its counterparts.

The Tour Hybrid Rangefinder by Bushnell Golf will be available in April of this year and retail for a price of $399.99.