This is everything we know about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

These two are taking a swing together, instead of at each other — PGA and LIV Golf merger?

Dannielle Beardsley
By
A crowd watching a golfer take a shot.
Richard Stott/Unsplash

Things are about to get more interesting in the PGA world. Despite the ugly feuding between the PGA and LIV Golf — including lawsuits — a merger deal could close as quickly as in a few weeks to put an end to it all. Whether you think the PGA is making the right move or not, can’t get on board with LIV, or just want to know what this means for your favorite golfer, it’s best to know the details.

How they got into the feud

What LIV Golf is

If you haven’t heard of LIV Golf yet, it is a new professional golf tour, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). LIV Golf was born in 2021 as an alternative to the PGA Tour, where 48 golfers play three rounds.

Why the PGA disliked it

The PGA hated on LIVE Golf because of a tale as old as time — it was poaching its best golfers. The payouts were higher, and if, let’s say, Phil Mickelson is playing in the LIV Tour, he’s not playing in the PGA Tour.

Why other people disliked LIV Golf

Well, you might remember reading about that murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Or other human rights violations the Saudi government and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are accused of. Lots of people don’t like all of that, and they don’t want it as a part of the PGA.

The actual feud

In what could be straight out of a childhood playground fight, the PGA didn’t want its players in LIV Golf tournaments, and LIV Golf wanted PGA golfers over on its side. The PGA banned LIV Golf players from participating in PGA Tour events, and both sides went as far as legal action.

LIV Golf sued the PGA Tour first, hitting it with an antitrust lawsuit. The PGA responded with its countersuit against LIV, citing the PIF as the one in control of LIV Golf, and that stealing players was disrupting business.

A gorgeous view of an empty golf course.
craig hellier/Unsplash

Why the deal is happening now

Money talks, baby. The PGA screamed, “Show me the money!” and it got it. To end the hate and show a united front, the PGA agreed to a merger to bring back those stolen players, end the expensive back-and-forth lawsuits, and bring a little peace to the greens of golf courses everywhere.

What that means for fans

This Romeo and Juliet-style fighting is over, and these two houses will become one. The true winners appear to be the fans, who will now get to see all of their favorite players compete together again. The involvement of LIV brings new ideas that could allow the great game of golf to showcase versions we haven’t seen yet.

Don’t forget to check Twitter

Now, we know the best gossip is on Twitter, and it does not disappoint. From a probably disgruntled Tiger Woods, who turned down a massive deal with LIV Golf in favor of supporting his PGA reputation, to slamming the PGA for selling out and doing what it promised it wouldn’t, there’s a whole rabbit hole to go down over there.

While the new proposed name of the merged entities hasn’t been announced, nor have PGA and LIV officially signed off on any deal, this is still PGA news history in the making. While the PGA and LIV Golf hammer out the details, we wonder how much will be discussed on the golf course. And on who.

In golf, what is a handicap?
What is a handicap in golf? We'll break down if it's something you need to play a round
A person hitting a shot on the golf course.

Have you been about to play a round of golf, and someone asked you, what's your handicap? They aren't implying you're doing horribly, it's actually a common thing to know. But in golf, what is a handicap? If you have no idea what yours is (or what it even means), rather than making it up, we'll help you figure it out, and if you need to know yours.
What is a golf handicap?
Wouldn't it be nice if at work when you had a bad day, the next day they gave you some slack and took it easy on you? Well, in golf, that happens. If you have a horrible, crappy, you can't believe you sucked that hard round, you'll be able to carry that over in the next round.
Handicap highlights

It's a way to keep it fair for everyone, no matter their skill set, gender, or age.
It goes by a numeric system based on the course you play on.
You have to have played golf at least once to have one.
The higher the number, the bigger the handicap.
The lower the handicap, the better the golfer.

Reading this $10 book can save you thousands on golf lessons
If you're going to drop a bunch of money on golf lessons, read our favorite golf book first
Someone about to sink a shot while golfing.

Picking up a new sport is tricky at any age, but that's especially true when you're an adult. If you've noticed that all of your friends seem to be hitting the links for a quick nine holes of golf (as you may be aware, there are plenty of Instagram-worthy golf courses out there) and are starting to feel left out, your first impulse may be to try to get yourself golf lessons. While lessons can certainly be helpful, they also can get expensive quickly. Thankfully, there's a book that covers a lot of the same information at a fraction of the cost. Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf, which was written by Ben Hogan in 1985, covers all of the simplest parts of the game.
In the book, Hogan, who was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the sport, walks through the fundamentals of the game, in part because he always believed that anyone with decent coordination could become a totally serviceable player. The book comes complete with diagrams and illustrations that help you grasp the fundamentals. Be careful, though — Hogan stresses that one of the keys to success in golf is patience.
Each chapter of the book focuses on one lesson, and the book is well-written enough to make it compelling for any would-be golfer. Even after you've finished the book, though, what makes it so useful is the way that you can continue to reference it as you begin to play golf yourself. The illustrations scattered throughout highlight ideal grips, forms, and everything else you need to know to handle the basics.

This book will not instantly make you a pro
Although Five Lessons is a remarkably valuable book, no book can transform you into a pro instantly. It takes plenty of patience and hard work to master golf, and this book is clear about this from its opening pages. What this book will allow you to do, though, is grasp the fundamentals of the game more quickly so that you can move on to more advanced things more quickly.

What Is REI Co-Op: Everything To Know About REI’s in-House Gear Brand
rei co op outdoor gear

No U.S. retailer has helped popularize the outdoor and adventure travel spaces like REI. In the States, city dwellers have to come to rely on it as a one-stop outfitter for hiking, camping, bicycling, paddling, walking the dog, or taking the kids to the park. That’s thanks in large part to REI’s massive selection of the best outdoor clothing brands from Patagonia and The North Face to MSR and Arc’teryx.
