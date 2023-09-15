 Skip to main content
All 2023-2024 Burton snowboards are now available – here’s everything you need to know

We're all for Burton's deep-space designs

2024 Burton Blossom
2024 Burton Blossom Nate Swanner / The Manual

Burton has released its 2024 snowboard lineup. On the Burton website, you can now find all its latest snowboards for sale. Men’s, women’s, and the Family Tree lineup are now available.

That could be the whole story, but that’s not how we roll at The Manual. We’re taking a deeper look into the 2024 Burton snowboard lineup to give you the full story of what new rides and hidden gems the 2024 Burton snowboard lineup has to offer. 

There’s a narrative thread to this year’s lineup that speaks volumes. This year’s theme is space-heavy, with a heavy emphasis on our place in the universe. Perhaps Burton is influenced by its ongoing sustainability efforts and the broader impact it has on our place in the universe. Maybe the team is just really galaxy-brain this year. 

Whatever the case, Burton makes some of the best snowboards on earth, and we think their 2024 designs are simply brilliant. The underlying tech is largely unchanged from the previous model year for most boards, but Burton didn’t need to improve much anyway. 

Burton Story Board
Burton Story Board Nate Swanner / The Manual

Storyboard (Women’s)

Design

This women’s board is subjectively the most thoughtful in Burton’s lineup this year. It features what appears to be a 1950’s 1950s-era father-and-son and son duo sitting on the edge of a cliff, peering up at a UFO. It’s as if the board is telling you you’re not alone – which could be comforting or threatening, depending on how you think of it.

At the bottom, we get our first glimpse of Burton’s empty-space ethos for 2024. The nose and tail are light blue, with a white-ish waist. The Burton branding sports what appears to be a UFO where the “O” is. 

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Directional Camber
  • Shape
    • Freeride Directional
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
  • Riding Level
    • Expert

Burton Talent Scout
Burton Talent Scout Nate Swanner / The Manual

Talent Scout (Women’s)

Design

The Talent Scout might be the most disconcerting design in Burton’s lineup, but possibly its most gorgeously macabre deck ever. The “O” in Burton on the bottom of the board is a planet, while the astronaut on the top deck is quartered at the joints. Still floating in repose, the astronaut’s lower extremities are severed. We also have to wonder what’s just above their head. Did an alien do this to them? And why?

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
  • Shape
    • Twin
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Park
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Burton Good Company
Burton Good Company Nate Swanner / The Manual

Good Company

Design

Drop out of heaviness and into Burton’s weirdest, goofiest design of 2024. The Good Company has a fun red border on the top sheet with a face that’s been dragged and squiggled. The bottom deck shows our hero standing at the top, holding his coat, this time with his legs dragged down the length of the board. Could this be the father from the Storyboard? How did he get onto this board? Did aliens transport him?

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
  • Shape
    • Twin
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Park

Burton Deep Thinker, Burton Free Thinker
Burton Deep Thinker, Burton Free Thinker The Manual

Deep Thinker, Free Thinker

Design

Burton gets a little voodoo mixed into the lineup with its 2024 “Thinker’s” boards. Scott Lenhart and Danny Davis help with the design, which Burton calls “kooky, carnival” themed. We like the Deep Thinker’s dots on the bottom, which are reminiscent of henna, and Jake’s image on the top deck of the Free Thinker.

Specs and performance

Free thinker

  • Bend
    • Camber
  • Shape
    • Twin
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Park
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Deep Thinker

  • Bend
    • Directional Camber
  • Shape
    • All Mountain Directional
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Burton Blossom
Burton Blossom The Manual

Blossom

Design

The board you might not want to ride; it’s just that gorgeous. Burton team rider Niels Schack again contributed art for the Blossom, contributing a surprisingly delicate design for a hard-charging all-mountain quiver killer. It’s the purest artwork in Burton’s lineup. We think it’s Basquiat-esque – artwork so lovely that riding it almost feels criminal.

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
  • Shape
    • Twin
  • Terrain
    • Park
    • All Mountain
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Burton Feelgood
Burton Feelgood The Manual

Feelgood

Design

Burton says its most colorful board is purposeful. “Every drip and color in the graphic represents terrain you can ride,” Burton says. It’s an all-mountain ripper destined to be a fan favorite.

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
  • Shape
    • All Mountain Directional
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
    • Park
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate

Burton Skeleton Key
Burton Skeleton Key The Manual

Skeleton Key

Design

Unlock the deepest snow you can find with Burton’s most sinister design. The Skeleton Key features a skull on both sides and a stark black-and-white color scheme. There’s no time to appreciate your board in the deep stuff, so Burton kept its design simple and aggressive here.

If a skull and monochrome color scheme feels like a departure, it’s not. Burton has been doing this for a long time. In 2008, two boards – the “Twin” and “Doom” – were both monochrome, and both featured skulls. It might not be space-themed, but the 2024 Skeleton Key is all Burton.

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber Rocker
  • Shape
    • Freeride Directional
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Burton Custom X
Burton Custom X The Manual

Custom X

Design

Keeping its dark scheme with reflective foil infused into the top deck, Burton says the Custom X has a “floating monolith-inspired graphic that explores the furthest reaches of space” for 2024. Yes, monolith… space… just like 2001: Space Odyssey. Burton tells The Manual it infused the graphics into the top sheet this year to cut down ever so slightly on overall weight, which is like tuning a Ferrari to get off the line a bit quicker. And we love it. 

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
  • Shape
    • All Mountain Directional
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
  • Riding Level
    • Expert

Burton Custom
Burton Custom The Manual

Custom

Design

The always surf-inspired Custom may also be leaning into the space theme. While the white top sheet is again broken up by a down-the-middle design with colors that are recalled on the bottom, the top deck’s design looks a lot like a rocket ship. Whatever is on the deck, a Burton Custom is the quintessential snowboard, the quiver-killer to kill all quiver-killers.

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
    • Flying V
  • Shape
    • All Mountain Directional
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
    • Park
  • Riding Level
    • Beginner
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Burton Process
Burton Process The Manual

Process

Design

An astronaut floats perilously through space. A planet or moon in the background. Again, the “O” in Burton on the bottom deck appears to be a moon. And there’s a flag planted in this moon reading, “Sparky was here.” Mark McMorris, is that you? (We think so. Sparky is one of Mark’s nicknames – also, check out Mark’s profile and tell us we’re wrong.)

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Camber
    • Flying V
  • Shape
    • Twin
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
    • Park
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate

Burton Yeasayer
Burton Yeasayer The Manual

(Women’s)

Design

Like the Good Company, the Yeasayer is just goofy and fun. This year, Burton chose a sheep to adorn one of its top sellers for female riders, but don’t think that makes you part of the pack!

Specs and performance

  • Bend
    • Flat Top
    • Flying V
  • Shape
    • Twin
  • Terrain
    • All Mountain
    • Powder
  • Riding Level
    • Beginner
    • Intermediate

Burton Family Tree
Burton Family Tree The Manual

Design

Burton’s gender-neutral lineup of boards is once again minimalist and just plain gorgeous. Each new board features an element of Burton’s overall thinking for its 2024 lineup: The Short Stop features a planet with a moon orbiting it, the Power Wagon has an atom, and the Gril Master features the entire solar system. We love that the Gril Master – and the Family Tree lineup – brings it all full circle.

Specs and performance

Gril Master

  • Bend
    • Directional Camber-rocker
  • Shape
    • Freeride Directional
  • Terrain
    • Powder
    • All Mountain
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Power Wagon

  • Bend
    • Camber Rocker
  • Shape
    • Freeride Directional
  • Terrain
    • Powder
    • All Mountain
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

Short Stop

  • Bend
    • Flat Rocker
  • Shape
    • All Mountain Directional
  • Terrain
    • Powder
    • All Mountain
  • Riding Level
    • Intermediate
    • Expert

