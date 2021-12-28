The Best All-Mountain Snowboards to Hit the Snow With

Snow has started falling, the resorts are open, it’s the last month of 2021 and the slopes are calling. It’s time to get out there and enjoy some fresh powder. Whether you’re snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skiing, or snowboarding getting out into the snow is a great way to exercise. Get your heart rate up, build up those legs muscles, and shake off the winter blues with some quality turns. Just be sure you’re dressed for the weather so that you’ll be warm, dry, and comfortable.

If you’re new to snowboarding these great snowboard brands are a great place to start. But if you already are familiar with these and need a board, read on to find out the best all-mountain snowboards for this season.

But first, let’s review the different types of snowboards.

Types of Snowboards

Some of the different types of snowboards are all-mountain, freestyle, freeride, powder, and split boards. Unfortunately, it’s tough to find one snowboard that can do everything on the snow. An all-mountain board will come the closest. Let’s look at the benefits of each type.

All-Mountain Snowboards

These are the closest to a one-board-quiver you’re going to get. An all-mountain board is kind of a jack of all trades, master of none. If you’re just starting out, this is the style of board to get. It will serve you well in varied conditions and allow you to explore the mountain before you ultimately upgrade to more terrain-specific boards.

Freestyle Boards

These are great for snowboarding in parks. They’re shorter, more maneuverable, and great for doing tricks. As the name suggests, they’re the top choice of snowboarding in style.

Freeride Boards

Freeride boards are designed for riders who want to explore and push boundaries figuratively, and also literally push beyond the boundaries of the snowpark. Built for adventure, freeride boards are designed to help you make your own path through the snow.

Powder Boards

Powder boards are made for deep snow. Typically these boards are slightly longer, with a wider nose to help you stay afloat on powdery snow.

Splitboards

Splightboards and alpine touring are both increasing in popularity year over year. A split board is kind of like a pair of skis combined with a freeride board. The board actually splits in half so that you can use the pieces like skis to climb a mountain (or slope). When you’re at the top, the pieces lock back into one another and you’re good to snowboard down. For those looking to have some real adventure and explore uncharted territory, the split board is for you.

Now that you’ve had an overview of the different types of boards, it’s pretty clear that the all-mountain board has some serious benefits. It happens to be the board most people starting out in snowboarding go for because of its versatility. Read on to see our choices for the top 6 all-mountain snowboards for this season.

Arbor Element Camber

The Arbor Element has a traditional camber, which means the tip and tail touch the snow, and the middle rises off the ground. Picture a frowny face. This board design allows for good edge control for turning and better pop. With a flex of 6 (on a 1-10 scale) this board sits pretty much in the middle. This means great riding for beginners and a fun ride for more advanced snowboarders. Though this board isn’t the best for bombing slopes at high speeds, it’ll work well all over the mountain.

CAPiTA MEGA Mercury

The CAPiTa MEGA Mercury is an all-mountain, directional board with a stiff flex designed for intermediate and advanced riders. This board has a unique shape which CAPiTA calls Resort V2 Profile. Essentially, the center of the board lies flat on the snow. Reverse camber just before the tip and tail gives you better control when cruising at high speeds. And rise in the tip in tail allow you to float through powder better than some other all mountains boards. Though it costs a little more than the Arbor Element, you’ll notice the difference in how this board performs.

GNU Essential Service

The GNU Essential Service is an all-mountain and freeride directional board with a camber/rocker/camber profile designed for advanced and expert riders. Its C2 Hybrid Technology rocker profile is designed to allow you to effortlessly cruise over every type of terrain. With Magne-Traction edge holds placed all around this board you’ll maintain control in even the iciest conditions.

Jones Mountain Twin

The Jones Mountain Twin is an all-mountain and freestyle board with a directional twin shape and a rocker/camber/rocker profile. For riders who want to explore everywhere but still gravitate to the park or park-style riding, this board is for you. Spin and butter all day with this board’s playful tips and poppy camber.

Lib Tech T.Rice Orca

The Orca is an all-mountain board that also excels in powder and freeride conditions. This directional board has a stiff flex and a camber/rocker/camber profile. With the same Magne-Traction serrated edges as the GNU board above, you’ll find maximum purchase in tough terrain. With a unique hybrid of rocker and camber, this board offers control and stability while also delivering plenty of float for those powder days.

Ride Warpig

While these other boards excel in the park or powder, you might be thinking about going fast. The Warpig is an all-mountain and freeride directional board with a medium flex and carbon laminates for ultimate control, even at high speeds. The Warpig is a tried and true model with a few updates for this season making it even better.

So there you have it. Six awesome all-mountain boards, each with their own specialty. As you continue to snowboard and hone in on which style of riding you enjoy, your board quiver will probably expand. But any of the above is a solid start and will last you multiple seasons on the slopes. Of course, the fun doesn’t stop once you slide your boots off. Be sure to check out our advice on how to enjoy the rest of your time on the mountain.

Editors' Recommendations