The Best Snowboard Boots For Men in 2022

Snowboarding season 2022 is in full swing, and all the top players in the industry have refreshed, updated, or completely overhauled their best snowboard boots to be tougher, lighter, and more comfortable than ever. A good pair of snowboarding boots represents an investment that lasts for many seasons of use and abuse. That’s both a blessing and a curse because snowboard boot tech makes huge leaps every season or two.

Your snowboard boots and bindings are how you are able to control your snowboard. The best snowboard boots will provide maximum control while you are using your snowboard. They should protect your feet and support your ankles, as well as keep your feet warm and well ventilated in any weather conditions.

Whether you’re shopping for your first pair of boots or your current favorites are getting long in the tooth, you’ll be shocked at just how light, comfortable, and responsive each of the boots on our list below can be. In case you’re wondering, ski boots and snowboard boots are similar in the way they strap your feet into the ski or snowboard. You cannot, however, use your ski boots on your snowboard and you cannot use your snowboard boots on your skis. Ski boots have a hard shell exterior while snowboard boots are more flexible, like actual shoes.

Best All Mountain Snowboard Boot: 2022 Burton SLX

When only the best will do, the Burton SLX snowboard boots hold nothing back in terms of performance, materials, and comfort.

The SLX is Burton’s flagship boot, and although they’ll cost you a pretty penny, you’ll know where your money went the first time you slide them on.

Thanks to the extensive use of bombproof Dyneema fabric and heat-welded carbon panels, the body of the boot is entirely seamless and impossibly lightweight. Burton cuts weight even further with a minimalist outsole made from their proprietary ReBounce foam, using premium Vibram rubber only in the most critical locations for a boot that feels sturdy and composed while still being incredibly comfortable and shock absorbent underfoot.

The lacing system follows the same path, with a dual-zone speed lace setup made from lifetime-guaranteed New England Ropes fibers. The result is a lightning-fast entry with independent adjustments for the upper and lower boot, which dial in the ideal fit without sacrificing flex thanks to Burton’s Easy Slide articulating cuff that keeps the upper and lower zones of the boot flexing independently regardless of how you lace them.

Best Backcountry Snowboard Boots: Deeluxe Spark XV

Snow gurus Deeluxe might be best known for their premium freestyle snowboard boots, but their backcountry “Adventure Series” shouldn’t be overlooked either. In fact, the Deeluxe Spark XV is currently our favorite backcountry snowboard boot on the market.

Deeluxe developed the Spark XV alongside big mountain snowboarding legend Xavier de Le Rue to ensure no stone went unturned. The result is a snowboard boot that’s as good at hiking and skimming through the backcountry as it is bombing big mountain descents. The latest version of the Spark comes pack with the best Deeluxe has to offer including their dual adjustment speed lace system, stage 4 thermofit liner, and a grippy Vibram rubber outsole that holds fast on steep ascents.

You’ll also find extra reinforcements on the Spark XV to increase durability. Deeluxe included their signature 360-degree rubber rock guard on the Spark, as well a rubber toe cap and a semi-automatic crampon-compatible heel guard to ensure these snowboard boots last you for years of use and abuse.

Best Snowboard Boots For Fast Riders: DC Judge BOA

If “fast” and “aggressive” are the two terms that best describe your riding style, check out the DC Judge BOA. The Judge has been the pro’s favorite in the DC lineup for years, and got a slew of upgrades for 2022.

You’ll still get that same trademark stiffness that makes for high-speed stability and telepathic response in deep powder, but the team at DC has also added an upgraded Vibram rubber outsole for improved board feel, a cozy faux-fur liner with Thinsulate for added warmth, and an improved dual-zone BOA lace system for the most precise fit to date. We’re particularly fond of the upgraded sole in the 2022 DC Judge, which works in combination with the boot’s molded TPU arch support for outstanding balance and stability at breakneck speeds.

Best Freestyle Boots

Salomon Launch Lace BOA

BOA systems get all the love nowadays, but there’s still nothing like a conventional lace system for a custom fit. Yeah, it takes an extra minute or two of your time to dial in properly, but we’ve always found it’s time well spent. In fact our only complaint with laces is that they struggle to really secure the heel/ankle area, which is why we’re loving Salomon’s best of both worlds Launch Lace BOA.

By combining a traditional lace system with a BOA ankle harness, the Launch Lace BOA absolutely nails one of the best fits on the market, and that’s not all it’s got going for it. The Launch is also one of the lightest boots we’ve tested, largely thanks to the use of a mainly EVA foam outsole that only uses rubber in the most critical spots at the toe and heel. Cushy, light, and responsive: This is the ideal freestyle boot that’ll take you anywhere you want to go on the mountain.

Adidas Response 3MC ADV

That’s right, Adidas makes snowboarding boots. Their Response 3MC ADV is our favorite this year, a tech-savvy boot with elements of classic sneaker style thrown in via an understated black and white colorway, gum rubber trim, and a big, bold Adidas logo on the calf support.

These snowboard boots may be fashion-forward, but they’ve got performance features in all the right places as well. Lacing duties are handled by an excellent dual BOA H3 system, while a light and impact-absorbing EVA foam sole and Continental rubber outsole provide great grip, feel, and feedback.

Adidas stuck with a moderate flex for the Response 3MC, which makes it a great boot for all-mountain riders or beginners who want a comfortable boot they can grow into as their skills progress.

Vans Hi-Standard OG

The Hi-Standard OG is Van’s bestselling snowboard boot for a reason: It looks sweet, provides versatile performance, and is insanely comfortable.

In terms of looks, the Hi-Standard OG is unmistakable for anything else: The trademark Vans wave logo, gum-rubber sole, and squeaky clean white bottoms look like the product of a Sk8-Hi experiment gone terrible right at the Anaheim, CA factory.

Vans’ V1 outsole provides great traction and feel for what’s going on underneath you, while the Ultracush liner’s heat-moldable core, grippy fleece cuff, and flexible neoprene toe box keep you all-day comfortable. The Hi-Standard OG has a moderate amount of flex, making it ideal for all-mountain riding or forays into the terrain park, and combined with Vans’ integrated instep flex zones, keeps the boot comfortable both in the bindings and around the lodge.

How Should Snowboard Boots Fit?

Having all the latest tech and features in your snowboard boots is great, but even the best boots on the market will ruin a day on the slopes in short order if you don’t get the right fit.

As a general rule of thumb, a good fitting pair of boots feel snug and secure everywhere, without feeling cramped or constricting anywhere. You should be able to move your toes a bit, but unlike hiking boots or running shoes, you don’t want too much extra space in the toe box.

That’s because we want to avoid “heel lift” when we ride, which is an upward movement of the heel in the boot when we’re strapped in and leaning onto our toe edge. If your heel comes off the bottom of your boot when you ride, you need a smaller size, no buts about it.

Are Snowboard Boots True to Size?

Just like running shoes, hiking boots, or casual sneakers, the sizing of snowboard boots often differs between brands. Because fitment is so important, we highly recommend finding a local retailer and going in to get a proper boot fitting from a pro. Even if they don’t have the exact model you’re looking for, by trying on a boot from the same brand, you’ll get the closest match to your ideal fit. Pro tip: Make sure you bring the same type of socks to your fitting that you’ll be riding in. Snow socks are typically thicker than your day-to-day casual socks, so it’s important that you factor them into your fitting.

