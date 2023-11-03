 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Burton may have just made the most luxurious snowboarding gear ever

Kalausi is functional and stylish

Nate Swanner
By

Burton [ak] Kalausi snowboarding outerwear
Burton [ak] Kalausi snowboarding outerwear Burton
When you think about high elevation, chances are the last thing you think about is high fashion. Burton Snowboards is changing that with its latest line of outerwear, dubbed Kalausi. Part of Burton’s [ak] collection, Kalausi aims to be the most performant outerwear you’ll ever own, thanks to a design team that leaned into haute couture.

How Burton used fashion tech for snowboarding outerwear

With Kalausi, Burton wanted to thread the needle with mobility, sustainability, and performance. When trekking the backcountry, skiers and splitboard snowboarders spend much of their time hiking up hills and traversing difficult terrain. Being able to move freely in outerwear that is both protective and performant is critical.

Recommended Videos

Most outerwear designed for the backcountry has looser-fitting legs or dedicated knee “pockets” to allow riders to hike without feeling restricted by their outerwear. Kalausi implements “kinetic construction,” a technique found in high fashion, to help riders achieve the same level of mobility without compromise.

Related

From Burton:

Kinetic construction wraps and shapes the fabric patterns around the body with movement in mind. This allows us to position the fabric grain in the optimal direction to stretch in each part of the garment based on a rider’s motions. As you reach upwards, rotate, or bend a knee, the fabric naturally stretches with your body so you feel like you’re wearing nothing at all.

This innovative construction technique also allows us to assemble Kalausi outerwear with only two pattern pieces. This results in fewer seams which mean less weight, less bulk, and less restriction throughout the garment.

Why [ak] Kalausi from Burton matters

Burton [ak] Kalausi is, per Burton, incredibly breathable and essentially waterproof. It isn’t warm; [ak] Kalausi is essentially a shell, which speaks to another core tenant of backcountry: layering.

This is where another new product from Burton comes into play. Its partnership with Odlo brought us a wool base layer, a first from Burton that has, until now, relied on synthetic base layering.

There’s no high-end mid-layer in this line yet, but we’d expect Burton will introduce one at some point.

Burton [ak] Kalausi is also interesting because backcountry outerwear is usually great for trekking or downhill, but rarely both disciplines. With kinetic construction, Burton was able to create outerwear that actually is great for both without asking riders to compromise or alter their techniques.

Earlier this year, Burton also brought us Step-On bindings for splitboards, another first from Burton. It seems Burton is getting back to its roots a bit, too, in re-establishing a deep connection to the backcountry that ultimately proves useful on-piste.

We love that Burton is looking for new methods for creating its outerwear without compromising on performance. Let’s hope other companies follow its lead.

GORE-TEX 3L Jacket

GORE-TEX C-KNIT 3L Kalausi Bib Pants

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nate Swanner
Nate Swanner
General Manager
Nate is General Manager for all not-Digital-Trends properties at DTMG, including The Manual, Digital Trends en Espanol…
Burton Snowboards finally has a wool base-layer thanks to collab with ODLO – but you won’t find it in stores
Burton, AK, wool - what's not to love?
A man sits in a chair wearing the ODLO x Burton Slokar Baselayers

Is there a brand more synonymous with snowboarding than Burton? While Burton Snowboards is perhaps best known for its snowboards and tech, the range has expanded in recent years and now includes some of the highest-quality outerwear on the market. The Burton [ak] range has rightly taken its place at the top of the pile, recognized for its high performance and snowboarding comfort.

If there was one place that Burton could have been accused of slacking off, it's the base layer department. Sure, Burton Snowboards sells some decent base layers already, but until now, they've all been made from polyester. Burton diehards — and these riders exist in their thousands — have been clamoring for a range of woolen base layers from the company they swear by, and that company has delivered in style. The new ODLO x Burton Slokar Merino wool base layers are here, and they're precisely what you should be wearing to complete your [ak] setup this winter.

Read more
How snowboard boots should fit when you buy them
A lil snug in the toes at first is a good thing
A man puts on a pair of snowboard boots in the parking lot.

If there's one item of gear we recommend above anything else to elevate your snowboarding game, it's your pair of boots. Okay, nothing equates to buying yourself a new snowboard — whether it's your first ever board or expanding your quiver — but boots are the way to become a better snowboarder.

That's because the essence of all good snowboarding is in connection with your snowboard, and you can only achieve great connection with a well-fitted pair of boots. And that's the key to a pair of snowboard boots; they must be well-fitted. The whole issue with rental boots is that they're so unreliable. Even if luck is on your side and you get a pair of rentals that feel like a great fit, they're nothing when you compare them to a pair of your boots — trust us on this.

Read more
How to dress for après ski: Learn the unspoken dress code
There may be no dress code for après ski, but that doesn't mean you can't look great
Man drinking at ski lodge

If you have ever stayed at a ski resort, you have had one of many possible experiences surrounding the environment once you are off your skis or snowboard and in your lodge. You could have the laid-back and relaxing experience or the nightclub that rages on until 6 a.m. No matter which you got, or which you like, there is one thing that is for certain, you need more to wear than your ski pants and boots for après ski.

What is après ski?
During the 1950s, the phrase après ski became popular to describe your downtime activities when not on the mountain. The phrase is French and translates literally to "after ski" or "after skiing." It's now defined as the post-ski social activities and entertainment.

Read more