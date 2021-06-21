Best Prime Day Electric Bike Deals 2021: Deals You Can Buy Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day electric bike deals, today’s the day and you are in for a treat. Electric bikes, also called e-bikes, are a relatively new consumer product. Consumer demand is growing for these lightweight, alternative energy vehicles, but at the same time manufacturers are building their inventories as fast as they can as the pandemic winds down. There are also many new e-bike brands with additional manufacturers jumping on the trend. It’s gratifying to see electric bikes among the millions of Prime Day deals advertised and online today.

If you’re not sure that an electric bike is what you need, but you definitely want something on two wheels that can get you out into the open air, there are plenty of great Prime Day deals available today for other outdoor exercise activities and transportation alternatives. We also track and update the best Prime Day bike deals, Prime Day kayak deals, Prime Day camping deals, Prime Day fishing deals, and much more.

Best Prime Day Electric Bike Deals

Prime Day electric bike sales discounts are probably a bit softer than they might have been had the COVID-19 pandemic not occurred because many brands sold out their inventories during the height of the pandemic and are still rebuilding with continued high demand. We tract electric bike brands and models every month along with price changes and we’ll continue to update this post during the sales event to help you find the best Prime Day electric bike deals available.

Should You Buy an Electric Bike on Prime Day?

Many electric bike brands are relatively new to selling directly to consumers or selling through online mega-merchants such as Amazon and REI. As e-bike companies grow, however, they’re quickly catching on to the benefits of participating in Prime Day electric bike sales. Electric bike brands offering Prime Day electric bike sales benefit you for sure, but also the deals also pay off for the brand names in this highly versatile emerging technology.

Cash savings on your new e-bike are a concrete benefit from Prime Day electric bike deals, but the brands and dealers also reap softer but potentially more valuable benefits from exposure during Prime Day. The e-bike brands represented in the deals above are not only seeking sales during Prime Day 2021, but they’re also building recognition for electric bikes overall and for their specific brand or niche.

The e-bike in the Prime Day electric bike deals represent a small selection of this fast-growing transportation alternative. More on this below in the section below on choosing an electric bike, but there are e-bikes built specifically for a widening range of functions, starting with cruising, commuting, and mountain biking with an electrical assist. The list of electric bike niches and designs is impressive (see below), but what it means for you is the deals will only get better in time as many brands available today settle in and competition between brands grows.

So, if you’re ready to buy your first e-bike, we suggest that you settle on a general-purpose electric bike that catches your eye and attracts you more than the other Prime Day electric bike sales. That way you can get started with your new e-bike this summer and have a blast. If you find your experience with your new e-bike meets your entertainment, fitness, or basic transportation needs, you’ll likely be lining up to buy a replacement electric bike or an additional e-bike for special uses. As competition between brands and retailers who sell electric bike grows, the deals are liable to be even better, especially as we get further from the effects of the pandemic.

On the other hand, if you already have one or more e-bikes and aren’t in a particular rush to buy another one even though you want to, we suggest you hold off for Black Friday. E-bikes aren’t just a spring and summer outdoor entertainment product. You can use electric bikes year-round in many parts of the country, so seasonality won’t hurt deals. Just a few weeks ago the most popular and already established brands were struggling to make deliveries to fulfill backorders.

Some of the biggest names don’t have Prime Day electric bike deals this year because they have nothing in stock to sell and any new bikes that arrive in the next few weeks or even months are already sold. It’s not unusual now to see electric bike models on brand websites with availability dates in July or October. However, as the supply grows and backorders are fulfilled, The best managed electric bike companies will continue in the business and will amass inventories. So, if you’re not in a hurry for your next electric bike, we recommend holding off for this year’s Black Friday electric bike deals.

How to Choose an Electric Bike on Prime Day

If you’re ready to buy your first electric bike, realize that the experience can be both fun and overwhelming. The fun part is easy to understand — there are a lot of cool bikes out there and the ads and videos are appealing and often exciting. The overwhelm comes from the variety of electric bike designs and functions. As mentioned above, the most obvious uses for e-bikes are commuting, cruising around town, on the beach, or in the campground, and mountain or trail riding. Those functions the easy ones for e-bike novices to understand.

Electric bike designs and purpose go much further beyond the obvious. More unique niches include cargo e-bikes, electric bikes to transport two to six young kids to school, folding bikes for urban commuting and to tuck into a large RV for convenient transport around the campground, e-bikes disguised as regular road bikes for security and for aesthetic preference. There are e-bikes styled like antique motorcycles that can drive much faster than the 20 to 28 mile per hour speed limit for e-bikes in most states today. There are also e-bikes that customers can easily modify to use for an extremely quiet version of flat track racing. Many electric bikes have fat tires, in some cases to aid ride smoothness. A few e-bikes with knobby-style fat tires are sold as adventure bikes, similar to motorcycles equally adept at cross country touring and crossing a desert.

As you shop today’s selection of fine Prime Day electric bike deals think about how you would most like to use it. Also consider how often you’ll ride your new electric two-wheeler. Within each of the special-purpose electric bike designs, there are also loads of function components such as batteries, electric motors, gear shifters, throttle styles, display control screens, brakes, suspensions, and much, much more. Most electric bike brands also offer a wide selection of racks, bags, seats, security devices, and so on.

As you can see, the choices available run on and on. Our best advice is to choose your first e-bike based on your primary intended use and your budget. You can have fun with your first electric 2-wheeler as you learn more about the sport, the utilitarian uses, and all the possibilities available through today’s Prime Day electric bike sales.

Editors' Recommendations