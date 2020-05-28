  1. Outdoors

The Best Men’s Running Shoes

By

When you pound pavement for exercise, a good pair of shoes is mandatory. A good fit, along with plenty of comfort and style, is what paves the way for new distance records and personal bests.

Running shoes make up a giant category within the footwear arena. Many are serviceable but when you’re settling into mile number six or seven on a long jog, the last thing you need to be worried about is the state of your feet. We’ve investigated the field, laced ‘em up, and arrived at some of the best in the business.

New Balance Ventr V1

new balance

Sometimes simplicity wins. Such is the case with the New Balance Ventr V1, built for active lifestyles thanks to plenty of cushion and a sleek build. Constructed without any unnecessary bells and whistles that would otherwise weigh you done, this pair of runners is great for everything from casual jogs to cross-training sprints.

Asics GT-1000 8

asics

Japanese brand Asics has been outfitting runners and people on the move since the late 1970s. The GT-1000 8 is a good-looking and durable shoe, fit with the company’s iconic logo and plenty of stability and support. They’re lightweight and treated to some runner-friendly design, like the Impact Guidance System, which aids the natural motion of a running foot. And ample ventilation means breathability and no overheating.

Adidas Ultraboost 19

adidas

The brand with three stripes certainly knows running, as this shoe suggests. The Adidas Ultraboost 19 offers instant old shoe comfort with its sock-liner mold. The knitted body is stylish and keeps your feet cool while the strap design offers support and midsole protection. The feel is pillowy and the sole, a collaboration with Continental tires, is rubber traction at its best. Even better, these shoes look as good downtown as they do on the track.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

nike

A modern runner from iconic American sportswear company Nike, the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is all kinds of fast. The shoe touts the vintage swoosh insignia, along with Flywire technology for a premium fit. Nimble, this running shoe is has responsive cushioning and an innovate outsole for grip as well as acceleration. The eye-catching mesh upper is seamless and feather-like in terms of weight. It’s a fitting offering from a brand that’s been catering to runners since the days of track-and-field standout Steve Prefontaine.

