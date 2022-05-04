Hammock Deals: Lounge Around and Snooze in Comfort from $35

Looking to lounge in style, whether in your garden or yard or while camping? Right now, REI has some great deals on the best hammocks around. If you’re keen to relax a little more openly than before, these camping hammocks are an awesome purchase to make. Let’s tell you all about why they’re so great.

Layback Cotton Canvas Hammock — $35, was $100

If you’ve been wondering why a hammock should be on your camping packing list, staying cheap is a great way to introduce yourself to the concept. In the case of the Layback Cotton Canvas Hammock, it’s tough to find much cheaper. It’s made from sturdy recycled cotton canvas with industrial-grade brass eyelets and braided twill ropes. Combined, that means you can enjoy secure anchoring and a comfy fit that will keep you safe, too. For those times you’re not using it, it fits into a matching backpack-style bag easily enough so you can carry it around. With some bold patterns to choose from, the Layback Cotton Canvas Hammock is as stylish as it is practical, making it a great budget choice.

Kammok Roo Double Hammock — $64, was $85

Designed with maximum comfort in mind, the Kammok Roo Double Hammock accommodates two people on a sunny park day or one person when camping with it, meaning there are plenty of options here. It’s that kind of thinking that’s why the hammock features in our look at the best camping hammocks. It uses a silky and durable 40-denier Gravitas diamond ripstop nylon which means it’s reinforced to protect against tearing and ripping. It’s lighter and more breathable than previous Kammok hammocks, though, so it suits many different situations. Weighing just 17 ounces, it’s somehow still strong enough to hold two adults weighing up to 500 pounds in total. Its Kanga Claw patented carabiners can support up to 5,000 pounds of force with double wire gates meaning you won’t slip out. Impressively, all that can be easily compressed into a sack for dry storage while taking up less room than a 32-fluid-ounce water bottle.

Klymit Traverse Double Hammock — $67, was $90

Designed intelligently, the Klymit Traverse Double Hammock uses a single-panel design. That’s in contrast to more traditional 3-panel methods used by other hammocks. This means it’s able to resist stretching and snagging more effectively so it’s ready to go with barely any effort. The hammock is able to hold up to 400 pounds with two aluminum carabiners and two 11-foot tree straps, keeping you safe. Multiple attachment points expand the options, too. Lightweight to carry and store, the Klymit Traverse Double Hammock is well suited for the adventurer who prefers to snooze in a hammock over a tent. It’s delightfully understated while offering all the key elements you need from a well-made hammock.

