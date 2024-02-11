 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tent deals: Top tents from brands like Marmot from $74

Victoria Garcia
By
A tent set up as the sun rises.
Jack Sloop / Unsplash

Planning on going on a camping trip this year? Then it is definitely time to buy a new tent for your next excursion. Right now, REI is offering 83 different tents at a discounted price. You will find brands such as Marmot, NEMO, Eureka, Big Agnes and much more on sale for as low as $74.

You can pick from various brands, sizes, colors and functions to find the perfect tent for your needs. No matter what time of year you are going camping, a tent is a necessity and purchasing a new one might make your trip that much better. Click the button below to browse tents from REI until you find one that suits your needs.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the REI tent sale

Outdoor adventurers get ready because now is your time to save. For those who like Marmot gear, pick from the Limestone 6P tent for $370 in various sizes or the Limestone Lanai Plus Tent Shelter for $300. If you are camping in the wintertime, be sure to pay attention on how to keep warm while winter camping. NEMO also has a ton of tents available for purchasing during this sale. Pick from the Aurora 3p Tent with Footprint for $270, the Switch 2P Tent for $225 or a more simple Victory Sunshade for $150 that should be included on the ultimate packing list for summer camping.

Related

Eureka is a beloved brand by the camping community and they have a ton of tent options that are currently on sale. You can find the Copper Canyon LX Tent for $202 that fits up to four people (or a larger version that fits up to six), the Space Camp 4 Person Tent for $315 or the NoBugZone 3-in-1 Shelter for $231 which is great for the summer months when mosquitos and other pesky bugs just won’t leave you alone.

Even if you don’t have a camping trip on your calendar, now is still a great time to invest in a new tent. You can find options as low as $74 on the REI website so be sure to check out this sale before time runs out.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Hurry, This Pre-Sale Discount on Growatt’s New INFINITY 1300 Won’t Last Long
GROWATT INFINITY 1300 powering office during outage.

This content was produced in partnership with Growatt.
Portable power stations are incredibly versatile, and pretty much everyone should own one for backups, emergencies, and general power needs. In an outage, they can provide valuable energy to charge your mobile devices, electronics, and even small appliances to cook or prepare food. While they do come in many forms, Growatt is a leader in the market, known for its capable and reliable solar power solutions. Its gearing up to launch its latest product, the INFINITY 1300 portable power station. With a 1,382-watt-hour capacity, an 1800-watt output, 14 total outlets, and a LiFePO4 battery -- offering over 3,000 cycles -- the INFINITY 1300 is going to make quite an impact.

But we haven't even gotten to the best part yet. During the pre-sale period, which runs from April 17 to April 30, Growatt is offering an incredible deal on the INFINITY 1300 that will save you $300. Normally $1,299, you can pre-order for $999 during the pre-sale period. Owning one of these power stations will put you in a great position if you ever run into power issues, whether because of a standard outage, unexpected events, or something else entirely. You can grab that deal below, or keep reading to take a closer look at what Growatt's newest power station is capable of.
Pre-Order Now
 
Why You Should Buy the Growatt INFINITY 1300 Portable Power Station

Read more
Best cheap tent deals for October 2022
rei 4th of july sale 2020 tent

Camping can be a lot of fun, but it often requires making a big first investment in gear, especially the tent. A good tent is typically the biggest expense. Thankfully, in recent years, we've had a lot of great brands start creating budget offerings, which means that you can get into camping without having to spend a huge chunk of money. Still, it can be pretty daunting to find a good budget option, which is why we've put together a list of some of the best tent deals that won't break the bank. Inventories can run low as the season progresses so don't hesitate when you spot a great deal.
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Tent -- $60, was $80

Why Buy

Read more
Best Prime Day Tent Deals for 2022
Check Out These Prime Day Deals
Prime Day 2021 Tent Deals

As we celebrated the 4th of July and put it firmly behind us, many folks may have felt like they missed out on tent deals, which are usually pretty good around the 4th. Thankfully, there are still quite a few residual deals left over that you can pick up if you want a tent now, not to mention that the lead-up to Prime Day has us also seeing a few great tent deals popping up. Of course, many of these deals aren't specifically on Amazon, as Amazon doesn't always have the best tent deals, but competitors like to take advantage of Prime Day's feeding frenzy to get their sales out.

Of course, if you can wait a few days to do your Prime Day shopping, your wallet will thank you. Prime Day almost always has the best deals of the year, including on items like tents, whether you grab it on Amazon or not. In fact, we're already seeing some competitors undercutting, like the Walmart Prime Day deals that are slated to be pretty great. So, whether you're looking for Prime Day tent deals or Prime Day kayak deals, waiting until Prime Day itself is always the best decision.
Best Prime Day Tent Deals 2022

Read more