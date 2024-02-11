Tent deals: Top tents from brands like Marmot from $74

Planning on going on a camping trip this year? Then it is definitely time to buy a new tent for your next excursion. Right now, REI is offering 83 different tents at a discounted price. You will find brands such as Marmot, NEMO, Eureka, Big Agnes and much more on sale for as low as $74.

You can pick from various brands, sizes, colors and functions to find the perfect tent for your needs. No matter what time of year you are going camping, a tent is a necessity and purchasing a new one might make your trip that much better. Click the button below to browse tents from REI until you find one that suits your needs.

What you should buy during the REI tent sale

Outdoor adventurers get ready because now is your time to save. For those who like Marmot gear, pick from the Limestone 6P tent for $370 in various sizes or the Limestone Lanai Plus Tent Shelter for $300. If you are camping in the wintertime, be sure to pay attention on how to keep warm while winter camping. NEMO also has a ton of tents available for purchasing during this sale. Pick from the Aurora 3p Tent with Footprint for $270, the Switch 2P Tent for $225 or a more simple Victory Sunshade for $150 that should be included on the ultimate packing list for summer camping.

Eureka is a beloved brand by the camping community and they have a ton of tent options that are currently on sale. You can find the Copper Canyon LX Tent for $202 that fits up to four people (or a larger version that fits up to six), the Space Camp 4 Person Tent for $315 or the NoBugZone 3-in-1 Shelter for $231 which is great for the summer months when mosquitos and other pesky bugs just won’t leave you alone.

Even if you don’t have a camping trip on your calendar, now is still a great time to invest in a new tent. You can find options as low as $74 on the REI website so be sure to check out this sale before time runs out.

