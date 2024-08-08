 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The best golf courses in Michigan: Grab a tee time at these great spots

The best golf courses in Michigan are all open to the general public with no membership needed

By
best golf courses in michigan overlooking the 18th hole arcadia bluffs
CNEV / Shutterstock

Michigan is a golf mecca for those who want courses that will be challenging for any skill level while offering the most beautiful views of the state’s lakes. Having over 650 public courses to enjoy the view of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan doesn’t hurt. If you want to find out what kind of golfer you are, these are the best golf courses in Michigan to help you know where you stand.

Forest Dunes Golf Club

Golf course at Forest Dunes Golf Club.
Forest Dunes Golf Club

Tee up at all of these at Forest Dunes Golf Club and see which one gives you a better time.

Recommended Videos

Forest Dunes

The 1973 Open Champ Tom Weiskopf designed this gorgeous course in the Huron National Forest. The front 9 takes you through the woods, and the back 9 is all about the sand dunes and water features. If, by some chance, you need it, there is a 19th hole to settle score disputes.

The Loop

The Loop was designed by architect Tom Doak in an attempt to impress the owners of the club. He did it by calling on the inspirational Scottish links courses to build a reversible golf course. Players go back and forth along the Red and Black fairways on alternate days, using the same 18 holes in a loop.

Try to book a tee time on the last day of a month that has 31 days to play in The Dual, which is a 36-hole tournament where golfers play one way in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

The Bootlegger

This course sounds like a blast to play on. The Bootlegger was designed by Reiley Jones and Keith Rhebb, meant to be a little more whimsical. There are only 10 holes on this green, with each one a par 3. You won’t even need a full golf bag to play through this course

Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club

Golf course at the Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club
Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club

If you want views of Lake Michigan as you’ve never seen, Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club delivers.

The Bluffs Course

Another course that feels a bit like a links, The Bluffs Course has open wide fairways, beautiful greens, and over 265 acres of the stunning bluffs looking over Lake Michigan. You could warm up in the practice area or see how your short game is before playing through the sod-walled bunkers and natural sand dunes at this public course.

The South Course

If you love strategy, the South Course is the way to go. With ribbons of sand, bold bunkers, and 90-degree corners at the tees, the South Course takes a skilled player with a unique ground game. Offering two 9-hole loops that will have you facing every direction at one point, the absence of trees makes you notice the wind belting you off Lake Michigan.

If you’ve played at Arcadia Bluffs before and love the distinct difference between the courses, wait until The Dozen opens in 2025.

Bay Harbor Golf Club

Quarry golf course at Bar Harbor Golf Club.
Bar Harbor Golf CLub

Links/Quarry, The Quarry, and Quarry/Preserve

Three different courses make up the Bay Harbor Golf Club, each with its reason to draw players in. Take your pick of the 27 holes and create your perfect golfing lineup.

The Links

The Links at Bay Harbor Golf Club is quite the course. If you like a thrilling round where you will feel like you are playing on the coast of Ireland, the Links has windblown dunes and high bluffs for miles. Designer Arthur Hills highlighted those gorgeous views of Lake Michigan to make sure they would be worth it at every one of the 9 holes.

The Quarry

With 40-foot gorges, playing no an old shale quarry gives players a truly unique experience. The ponds and waterfalls soften things up a bit.

The Preserve

Nature lovers will have a field day playing the Preserve course. Being among lush grass, beautiful wildflowers, and native wetlands isn’t everything a golfer gets to do. The calming sounds of the waves might help your game, but you also might see some wild animal friends while you set up for the par three hole with the best view of Lake Michigan’s beautiful shoreline.

Marquette Golf Club

The Marquette Golf Club.
Marquette Golf Club

If you want to know what your golf limits are, the courses at the Marquette Golf Club will let you know.

The Heritage

Theodore Moreau and William Langford designed the first 9 holes in 1926, and in 1969, David Gill extended the course with another 9 holes. The front 9 is a textbook classic example of gorgeous greens and rolling terrain, which acts as a good warmup for the back 9. The second half will give you stunning views of Lake Superior, but only if you can handle the hard slopes, which require more skill than the first half.

The Greywalls

The Greywalls debuted in 2005 with amazing reviews on behalf of what Mike DeVries designed. This course is a wild ride where you’ll need your wits about you to get through the bunkered links, numerous elevation changes, contoured slopes, and tumbling fairways. The panoramic views of Lake Superior helped make it the second-best golf course in Michigan when it opened.

We love it when golf clubs have multiple courses that are different enough so you don’t feel cheated, but equally as good in how they challenge you. You will find a bit of everything on these courses, from easygoing greens to more difficult terrain that might make you question your swing. Play a round at any of the best golf courses in Michigan and see why the state can’t be beat when it comes to public courses.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
What is an albatross in golf?
Golf loves bird-related terms when it comes to keeping score. So, what is an albatross in golf?
Two golfers lining up a shot on a golf course.

 

What's your handicap? Have you ever hit a birdie? Do you know anyone who has scored an albatross? If you want to become a regular on the golf course and know what you're talking about, it's time to learn the lingo. It's overwhelming to be a beginner at any sport, so let's take it one term at a time. What is an albatross in golf? Even if you never get to jot the bird namesake down on your scorecard, you should at least be able to speak to it.
Understand scoring in golf

Read more
The best golf courses in Palm Springs: These spots are worth a visit
The best golf courses in Palm Springs are both challenging and gorgeous
The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.

 

The whole point of playing a round of golf is to enjoy the sunshine and the views while working on your handicap. No better area offers the perfect weather conditions almost all year long and countless courses to putt along than Palm Springs. If you want to take a vacation to see how many of the best golf courses in Palm Springs you could go up against, start your list with these. With over 350 days of sunny conditions, you should be able to test your irons at all of them.
The best golf courses in Palm Springs that are challenging, but fun

Read more
This is the best time to visit Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park morning mist over road

Glacier National Park, located in the northern Rocky Mountains of Montana, is a stunning expanse of wilderness known for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and rich cultural history. Established in 1910, the park encompasses over 1 million acres and boasts more than 130 named lakes, hundreds of rivers and streams, and around 25 active glaciers. Here's everything you need to know.

When should you visit Glacier National Park?
Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park Ryan Stone via Unsplash / Unsplash
Best time to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road
The best time to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park is during the summer months, typically from late June to mid-September. This is when the road is fully open, and weather conditions are favorable. For the best experience, drive early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid peak crowds and enjoy optimal lighting for photography and wildlife viewing.

Read more