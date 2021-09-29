Avid outdoorsmen know that nature doesn’t always cooperate. Camp and explore the outdoors long enough, and you’ll get caught in the rain, hail, sleet, or snow eventually. That’s why it pays to pack the best waterproof tent your budget will allow. For the family man who loves the great outdoors and being prepared for just about anything, a family tent that can not only fit everyone but protect them from the harsh weather is important. These are the best family tents for bad weather in 2021.

Related Guides

Coleman WeatherMaster 6-Person Family Tent with Screen Room

Coleman has long been a staple brand for family campers, and its WeatherMaster tent series demonstrates why. The 6-person model is designed for mid-sized families with a generous 11 x 9-foot footprint and a nearly seven-foot ceiling height. We especially love the additional screen room, which adds 54 square feet of extra living space — perfect for a dining area or as a bonus play space for the kids.

Eureka Copper Canyon LX 4-Person Tent

Like Coleman, Eureka is a mainstay of budget campers around the U.S. For families, the Copper Canyon LX 4-Person Tent is an excellent choice, especially when tent camping in bad weather. While no tent is completely waterproof, this oversized tent is great for keeping up to four campers dry in all but the worst conditions. The best part is that it’s priced under $250, so you needn’t break the bank while taking the family into the great outdoors.

Wenzel Klondike 8-Person Water-Resistant Tent

For families who anticipate occasional bad weather but don’t plan on camping in heavy rain, there’s Wenzel’s 8-Person Klondike Water-Resistant Tent. It’s designed to keep you and your loved ones reasonably dry in everything short of a full-blown downpour. What sets it apart is the affordable, sub-$200 price tag and the massive footprint with a convertible screen room.

Coleman Elite Sundome 6-Person Tent

Another in Coleman’s long line of outdoor shelters, the Elite Sundome 6-Person Tent is arguably the best value family tent on this list. The 12 x 10-foot footprint is spacious enough for six camp pads or two queen-sized air mattresses, so there’s plenty of room for the whole family. It sets up in ten minutes and boasts welded floors and inverted seams to keep you and your gear dry when the weather turns south. We also appreciate the built-in, three-way LED light for finding your way after dark.

Kazoo Waterproof Family Camping Tent

Most family camping tents, especially those designed for bad weather, are indistinguishable from one another. That’s why we like Kazoo’s Waterproof Family Camping Tent, which features a unique boxy design that feels like a throwback to military tents of the past. Beyond its good looks, the six-person model offers a generous floor plan with enough room for the whole family. Plus, the built-in sunshade with aluminum poles pitches in seconds to provide extra outdoor space for chilling after dark or drying your gear overnight.

Qomotop 6-Person 60 Seconds Set Up Camping Tent

No one loves setting up a tent, and pitching a family-sized tent, in particular, can test the patience of any man. Qomotop designed its 6-person tent to be set up by a single person in just 60 seconds. For a no-pitch tent, it’s surprisingly spacious and well-ventilated, so it’s comfortable even in the summer. Plus, it features a built-in electrical port for connecting to the power pole at your next campsite.

Moon Lence 6-Person Waterproof Family Camping Tent

The best camping tents can be pricey. If you value affordability over all else, it’s hard to beat Moon Lence’s 6-Person Waterproof Family Camping Tent. At 9.5 square feet, it’s among the largest in the brand’s catalog, with enough room for two parents and four kids. Yet, it weighs just nine pounds and packs neatly into the included carry bag. Shock cord poles make setup a breeze — one person can tackle the pitch in about 15 minutes. The best part? It’s less than $100.

Finding the right tent can be tricky. Check out our tent buying guide for the best tips on shopping for the best tent for your family trip.

Editors' Recommendations