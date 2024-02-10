 Skip to main content
This expandable luxury RV concept previews the future of off-grid living, and it’s amazing

The ultra-modern concept RV expands Transformer-like into a full-blown two bedroom apartment on wheels

Mike Richard
By
Side view of AC Future eTH RV camper concept.
AC Future

Slideout technology reinvented modern RV travel, allowing larger motorhomes to go from ordinary campers to full-blown luxury homes-on-wheels. But that clever technology has yet to reach even the swankiest campervans. With the help of world-renowned design house Pininfarina, RV maker AC Future is looking to change that with the ultra-futuristic eTH that expands like no campervan on the market today.

AC Future eTH RV camper concept on the road.
AC Future

Get the full details of AC Future’s expandable luxury RV camper

From the outside, the eTH RV looks like a vehicle concept straight out of Minority Report. Its cube-like design vaguely resembles today’s modern box trucks, but the chiseled corners, polished glass and paint, and Tesla-like LED lighting provide clues that this is something altogether different. At just 20 feet long, it’s barely longer than a typical American parking space and only a few inches beyond a Mercedes Sprinter 144 (the platform for many of today’s luxury campervans and next-gen van life campers).

AC Future eTH expandable luxury RV camper concept.
AC Future

The extra-tall design already allows for more headroom than a standard campervan. In fact, it more closely resembles a Class B+ motorhome. But the eTH’s real magic is in its expandability. Once parked, the luxury camper goes from “Drive Mode” to “House Mode” at the push of a button. Its rear and sidewalls extend like traditional RV slideouts, expanding the floor plan to a legit two-bedroom apartment on wheels with 400 total square feet of living space (that’s not a misprint).

Ultra-modern interior concept of the AC Future eTH RV expandable camper.
AC Future

Fully expanded, the eTH resembles a sleek, Euro-inspired luxury apartment. The furniture and walls snap into place to define separate kitchen, dining, and office spaces, plus room for two full “bedrooms.” Up front, the cockpit converts to a modern workstation with the steering wheel automatically sliding out of the way. Built-in Starlink satellite internet tech will allow workers to work from anywhere. The glass-heavy design also provides for beautiful panoramic views from almost every vantage point inside the camper, and a mix of opaque and see-through floor-to-ceiling panels in the slideouts adds to the “wide-open” vibe.

Kitchen and interior concept of the AC Future eTH expandable RV/campervan.
AC Future

But AC Future promises this isn’t just about looking luxurious. The eTh is designed to be a true, self-sustaining motorhome. The expandable roof, for example, provides plenty of square footage for a massive rooftop solar panel array feeding a large battery bank. The company says that the combination will be capable of providing off-grid power for every onboard electrical system for up to a week. What’s more, The eTH will also feature an atmospheric water generator designed to convert atmospheric moisture into up to 13 gallons of drinkable water every day.

Production timeline of the AC Future eTH expandable luxury RV/camper.
AC Future

How to get your own AC Future eTH RV

Sadly, AC Future’s eTH is only a concept RV…for now. However, the company has lofty ambitions with the intention of delivering a prototype in the first half of 2024, with expected production to start in 2025. The above timeline also hints at a towable travel trailer version and even an expandable “AC House.” Vehicle manufacturers, especially specialty vehicle manufacturers, have a history of overpromising and underdelivering, so it remains to be seen whether AC Future actually delivers. Still, it’s a very cool glimpse into what might be the future of luxury RV travel.

AC Future introduces eTH, electric Transformer House, designed by Pininfarina

Learn More

