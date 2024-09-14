 Skip to main content
The Bowlus Endless Highways 95th anniversary edition celebrates the past and the future

Bowlus marks a major milestone with the release of the Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition, celebrating nearly a century of innovation in the recreational vehicle industry. With only 25 units available, this exclusive RV is a fitting tribute to the brand’s rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern off-grid travel.

Bowlus was founded in 1934 by aerospace engineer Hawley Bowlus, and the brand forever changed the RV industry with the first riveted aluminum travel trailer. Bowlus continues to honor his legacy by combining sleek, aerodynamic styling with the latest technological advancements to create RVs that excel in both performance and experience.

“Celebrating Hawley’s vision of aerodynamic land travel in the form of the 95th Anniversary Edition is incredibly special for us,” says Geneva Long, CEO of Bowlus. “This edition not only commemorates our storied past but showcases the forward-thinking innovation that defines our future.”

The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition celebrates the Bowlus legacy

The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition is built for the discerning traveler who seeks unparalleled luxury and performance. Each of the 25 limited units is meticulously handcrafted with exclusive features that elevate the RV experience to new heights. Each RV is also badged, numbered, and personally signed by Geneva Long, making it a unique collector’s piece.

The interior of the Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition is available in two distinctive decor options: Falcon and Osprey, each a nod to Hawley Bowlus’ fascination with aerodynamics. The Falcon features rich walnut and holly marine flooring paired with luxurious mahogany seating, while the Osprey offers oak and ivory marine flooring accented with creamy leather seating.

It’s equipped with the Off-Grid Power Package II, this RV features up to 17,000 watt-hours of LiFePO4 batteries and the AeroSolar system, allowing it to operate entirely off-grid for extended periods. Essential systems, such as air conditioning and kitchen appliances, can function seamlessly, making it perfect for long-term, remote travels. For more rugged adventures, the Adventure Package adds a lift kit, all-terrain tires, and a cargo lashing system for off-road destinations.

This RV maneuvers with the AeroMove system, which allows the RV to be self-propelled, self-powered, and remote-controlled. This technology enables easy navigation into campsites or tight spaces with 360-degree turn capabilities.

Inside, the Luxe Package offers a range of features, including skylights, all-wood interiors, heated floors, and continuous hot water. The master bedroom has also been updated with convertible twin-to-king beds for 2025.

With only 25 units on the market, it’s going to be pretty rare to see one of them on the road, but it will be a prestigious addition to any fan of Bowlus. Priced at $235,000 after tax credits, this limited-edition RV is not only a nod to Bowlus’ rich history but also a showcase of the brand’s continued commitment to quality.

