Sriracha, In & Out Burger, pumpkin beer — all foods with an obsessive cult following. But, few are as universally loved as the perfect chocolatey hazelnut goodness that is Nutella. To publicly profess dislike for the spread is like admitting one is not human. Now, the world’s most obsessed fans can proclaim their love for Nutella and possibly win a free, all-expenses-paid trip to an exclusive Nutella-branded pop-up hotel in the heart of Napa Valley.

For just three days in January 2020, the aptly named Hotella Nutella will open its doors to three lucky contestants. Grand prize winners of the Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience will score roundtrip airfare for themselves and one companion, plus ground transport throughout their stay. Guests will enjoy three days and two nights at the hotel in an unabashedly over-the-top, branded room complete with Nutella pillows, bedding, wallpaper, curtains — you get the gist. The package also includes unique breakfast experiences each morning “with notable tastemakers” like Tanya Holland, owner of San Francisco’s Brown Sugar Kitchen. Chopped judge Geoffrey Zakarian will also make an appearance with a gourmet, Nutella-centric breakfast-for-dinner spread.

We’ve all become a bit pop-up obsessed lately with everything from Stranger Things to Rick and Morty to Tim Burton getting their own temporary installations in the last few years. Hotella Nutella isn’t even the first food-flavored (pun intended) pop-up hotel. Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort. Sadly, it seems the guest list there consisted almost entirely of social media influencers rather than Average Joes. In contrast, Hotella Nutella appears to be a decidedly more low-key affair, inviting legit fans to partake in the experience.

The Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience is open to all Nutella-obsessed U.S. residents at least 18 years old. Just head to the Hotella Nutella website to upload a short-form video professing your love of the spread by December 8, 2019. More specifically, the brand wants to know “how Nutella makes your mornings special.” All entries will be judged on their “creativity, passion for Nutella, and connection to breakfast.” We have no idea how to quantify one’s “connection to breakfast,” but we have to imagine Nutella is a requirement. The three grand prize winners will be announced sometime in mid-December.

