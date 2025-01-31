Free Rein Coffee enters espresso space with launch of ‘Get Up’ espresso roast

Launched yesterday, January 31st, Cole Hauser’s coffee and lifestyle brand, Free Rein Coffee Company, debuted its newest coffee to add to its extensive product selection. The ‘Get Up’ Espresso Roast is a 100% Colombian espresso roast that’s rich and balanced, with notes of caramel in every sip. In Honor of National Get Up Day on 2/1, Free Rein is celebrating those who live with the #GetUpAndGetAfterIt spirit – the hard workers who show up and get it done, day after day. You’ll also notice hints of chocolate and citrus in every sip of the delicious new ‘Get Up’ Espresso Roast.

The new ‘Get Up’ espresso roast perfectly captures Free Rein’s mission – smooth, bold, and full of flavor, designed to power your drive and keep you moving forward. Available in whole bean, grounds, and single-serve pods, ‘Get Up’ is versatile for espresso machines, french presses, pour overs, and more – built to work any way you do. The coffee is available in single-serving boxes or bags, but subscribers can also save by signing up for regular deliveries.

Free Rein Coffee Company was co-founded by the actor Cole Hauser, along with friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson, and Aron Marquez, to fuel folks to Get Up and Get After It and pursue their dreams, with a mission to ‘Serve Those Who Serve’ and give back to anyone who serves their country or community, including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers. This new roast is available for purchase now, direct from Free Rein Coffee Company’s online store.

