The space-saving coffee maker that brews K-Cups and ground coffee effortlessly

Though some “coffee snobs” condemn using K-Cups, I believe there’s a time and a place for every type of coffee. You cannot deny the convenience of using single-serving K-Cups, especially when you want a fast, reliable cup of coffee and don’t need to brew an entire pot.

However, there’s also no denying that a coffee made with regular ground coffee tastes fresher. Yet, those of us with limited kitchen counter space (or those who hate too much clutter in our kitchens like me) often struggle to determine which coffee maker to buy: a drip coffee maker or a K-Cup.

As it turns out, this universal problem made its way to the ears of coffee manufacturers, who have discovered a simple solution: a combination coffee maker. Many combination coffee makers only accommodate single-serve brewing, but this maker is unique because it has both single-serving and multi-serving coffee options. The Hamilton Beach FlexBrew coffee maker takes the question out of choosing between a ground coffee maker or a K-Cup maker.

Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew coffee makers are some of their best-sellers — and it’s not difficult to see why. Although many models offer the ability to brew both K-Cups and ground coffee, the FlexBrew Advanced 5-in-1 is the slimmest of the models. The long, narrow design doesn’t take up much counter space. The total width is only 7 inches, which is pretty impressive for a coffee maker that will enable you to brew five different ways.

I have my water reservoir in the back of the unit for space-saving, but you can also move the water reservoir to the side if space allows. The Hamilton Beach FlexBrew coffee maker’s five different brewing methods include: Hot 12 cup carafe, hot single serve with a pod or grounds, iced single serve with a pod, or with ground coffee.

The intuitive touch interface makes switching between brewing methods easy. There’s no learning curve to using this coffee maker. Inside the box, you’ll also get the K-Cup brewing adapter and the single-serving ground coffee adapter. Switching between the two takes under five seconds. As someone who enjoys a bold cup of coffee, I also appreciate the “bold strength” brewing button.

Part of the space-saving design of the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew coffee maker is the 12-cup carafe hidden on the side of the unit. While I typically only make coffee for myself, I like having the option to brew multiple cups at once when I have guests over. With this coffee maker, I don’t need to worry about pulling out a regular drip coffee maker when hosting house parties and gatherings.

Whether you’re a single coffee drinker or make a carafe daily, the versatility of the coffee maker is my favorite part. Of course, I also can’t deny that the sleek stainless steel and black design adds a modern touch to my countertop. If you’re having trouble deciding between a K-Cup maker and a drip coffee maker, a combination maker such as the FlexBrew might be the answer.