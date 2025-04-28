Stone Creek Coffee introduces zero-free plastic waste Escape Pods

Milwaukee-based specialty coffee roaster, Stone Creek Coffee, introduces sustainable, plant-based pods packed with 70% more coffee for a richer, bolder cup. These new K-Cup-compatible capsules, called the Stone Creek Coffee Escape Pods, deliver a smarter, stronger, and faster way to make real coffee at home. Escape Pods differ from regular K-Cups in that they’re made with plant-based materials and zero plastic waste for a choice you can feel great about. In addition, each coffee pod contains 70% more coffee per pod compared to the standard single-serve version. After use, cups can be composted as a no-waste solution.

The new Stone Creek Coffee Escape Pods have launched in three of the brand’s signature roasts: a light roast (Boneshaker), a medium roast (Cream City), and a dark roast (3 Volcanoes). Whether you enjoy a mild and citrusy light roast coffee or a deep, dark roast with notes of dark chocolate, the new Escape Pods feature roast options for every type of coffee drinker. Coffee drinkers can also brew pods with varying amounts of water, ranging from 8 to 12 ounces, depending on their strength preferences. Each box contains 12 pods and retails for $25. Ecscape pods are available in Stone Creek Coffee cafés and online.

“We didn’t want to make a good pod,” said Drew Pond, Director of Development and co-owner at Stone Creek Coffee. “We wanted to make a chess move, delivering bold innovation in single-serve coffee—something that reclaims convenience without compromising what matters—taste, sustainability, and ritual. Escape Pods are fast, but they’re intentional. Efficient, but proud. Escape Pods are real coffee for real life.”



