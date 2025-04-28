 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Stone Creek Coffee introduces zero-free plastic waste Escape Pods

Pods packed with 70% more coffee

By
Stone Creek Coffee Escape Pods
Stone Creek Coffee

Milwaukee-based specialty coffee roaster, Stone Creek Coffee, introduces sustainable, plant-based pods packed with 70% more coffee for a richer, bolder cup. These new K-Cup-compatible capsules, called the Stone Creek Coffee Escape Pods, deliver a smarter, stronger, and faster way to make real coffee at home. Escape Pods differ from regular K-Cups in that they’re made with plant-based materials and zero plastic waste for a choice you can feel great about. In addition, each coffee pod contains 70% more coffee per pod compared to the standard single-serve version. After use, cups can be composted as a no-waste solution.

The new Stone Creek Coffee Escape Pods have launched in three of the brand’s signature roasts: a light roast (Boneshaker), a medium roast (Cream City), and a dark roast (3 Volcanoes). Whether you enjoy a mild and citrusy light roast coffee or a deep, dark roast with notes of dark chocolate, the new Escape Pods feature roast options for every type of coffee drinker. Coffee drinkers can also brew pods with varying amounts of water, ranging from 8 to 12 ounces, depending on their strength preferences. Each box contains 12 pods and retails for $25. Ecscape pods are available in Stone Creek Coffee cafés and online.

Recommended Videos

“We didn’t want to make a good pod,” said Drew Pond, Director of Development and co-owner at Stone Creek Coffee. “We wanted to make a chess move, delivering bold innovation in single-serve coffee—something that reclaims convenience without compromising what matters—taste, sustainability, and ritual. Escape Pods are fast, but they’re intentional. Efficient, but proud. Escape Pods are real coffee for real life.”


Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
What is single-origin coffee? The unique advantages of drinking this brew
What to look for when shopping for single origin coffee
Person roasting coffee beans in a wok

If you read the label on your coffee bag long enough (and if you haven't read the label on your coffee bag, you really should), you'll find dozens of different terms that make up what I like to call "coffee lingo." Single-origin coffee is one term you'll want to understand. This coffee term is used only for coffee beans that are sourced from one single location (or origin, as the name implies). Drinking single-origin coffee delivers distinctive flavors, allowing coffee enthusiasts to connect more closely with their coffee. From traceability to complex flavor profiles, here's what makes single-origin coffee unique and some advantages to consider.
What is single-origin coffee?

Clay Parker, SVP of Commodities at Westrock Coffee (the world's largest manufacturer of private-label coffee and tea), shared his thoughts and expertise on this unique type of coffee. According to Parker, "Single-origin coffee is sourced from a single geographic area, which can be a single country, a defined region, or a single farm or cooperative. These beans typically share a similar taste profile that is influenced by the characteristics of the origin from which they are sourced."

Read more
Peanut butter coffee: A creamy twist on your favorite brew (and how to make it)
3 variations of peanut butter coffee
Peanut butter

Unlike french vanilla or hazelnut coffee, the term "peanut butter coffee" isn't one you've likely heard often (or at all). I first encountered peanut butter coffee on an Instagram reel where a fellow coffee lover showed a latte brewed into a cup filled with peanut butter. Since I love creamy peanut butter almost as much as I love coffee, it's safe to say the idea of peanut butter coffee intrigued me.

As it turns out, Alex Zapata's variation of peanut butter coffee is only one of the many ways creative coffee lovers use peanut butter and coffee together. If you're as intrigued about this flavor pairing as I am, here are three ways to try peanut butter coffee for yourself.
Plant-based peanut butter coffee

Read more
How to make whipped coffee in just 5 minutes
Make coffee with a thick, fluffy foam on top
how to make whipped coffee pexels martin munkacsi 30043555 8548113

As an avid coffee drinker, I think whipped coffee is incredible; it even has a unique look.

Whipped coffee almost resembles coffee that has been topped with whipped peanut butter, yet no peanut butter is used in this unique beverage. Instead, this distinctive coffee drink is made with instant coffee, sugar, hot water, and cold milk (or, if you're like me on a low-sugar, low-carb diet, you can swap granulated sugar for a zero-calorie sweetener like monk fruit). You may have heard this drink referred to as a Dalgona coffee, which comes from a Korean sugar candy with a "whipped" appearance.

Read more