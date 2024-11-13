 Skip to main content
WhistlePig Whiskey is releasing a gold version of its PiggyBank Rye

This truly eye-catching decanter is a must-have for all rye whiskey drinkers

By
In the American rye whiskey landscape, there’s no name bigger than WhistlePig. The Vermont-based brand is known for its award-winning flagship expressions, annual Boss Hog release, and various limited-release expressions.

Few of its releases are as eagerly awaited as its limited-edition 10-year-old Piggybank Rye Whiskey. This year, the brand is introducing something genuinely spectacular. And we aren’t just talking about the whiskey inside the bottle (although that alone is worth the price of admission).

WhistlePig 10 PiggyBank Rye Gold Limited Edition

WhistlePig’s newest PiggyBank Rye is all about gold. Yes, we mean that literally. This golden nectar of the gods comes in the original Berkshire Bitter Pig replica, but there’s something unique about it. It’s coated in shiny, eye-catching gold. As a fun bonus, you don’t uncork this bottle the way you would a standard bottle. It’s corked in the pig’s rear end, and that’s where you pour this whiskey.

While the outside is memorable, the liquid inside is, too. It’s the brand’s award-winning small batch rye, matured for a full decade and bottled at a complex, potent 110-proof.

This annually released expression is known for its nose of wintry spice, cracked black pepper, and herbal backbone. The palate is a mix of candied orange peel, licorice, pipe tobacco, vanilla, herbal mint, and peppery rye. The finish is long and spicy and leaves you craving more.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass next a person
YesMore Content / Unsplash

If owning a gold-coated pig that pours rye whiskey from its rear is appealing to you. In that case, WhistlePig 10 PiggyBank Rye Gold Limited Edition is available for purchase at select retailers at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com for $299.99 for a one-liter pig decanter.

Writer
