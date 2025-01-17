Rare whisky and comic books are coming together with “Maltyverse”

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the Maltyverse? Where can I buy these whiskeys?

If you’re a fan of Marvel comics, movies, or television shows, you’re well-aware of the “multiverse” a collection of alternate universes. This includes the movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. But you might not be aware of the “Maltyverse”.

What is the Maltyverse?

The Maltyverse, created by Barrel Global, is a unique storytelling and whiskey tasting experience that combines limited-edition whiskies with comic artwork from illustrator Cal Harrison. The whisk(e)ys included come from Scotland, the US, and beyond.

Recommended Videos

The Maltyverse takes place 100 years in the future. In this time, whiskey has become a sought-after commodity like diamonds or gold. The villains, also known as the “Drooms” are led by Mr. Neat who is on a mission to steal the rare bottles of whiskey while the ABV (Agency of Barrel Vigilance), and Agent W, is tasked with stopping them.

“I’ve always loved creating stories and I’m incredibly proud to share the MaltyVerse with the world, the first original comic universe tied to whiskey,” found George Koutsakis said in a press release.

“There are a lot of great whiskeys out there, and many great independent bottlers. I wanted to bring a new layer of enjoyment to the whole experience. And do something completely different. We will continue to expand the MaltyVerse, with lore, storylines, and new characters and create a whole universe of fun tied to amazing single cask whiskeys from the fantastic producers we work with. This is only the beginning.”

Bottles included are: MaltyVerse x Green River Distillery (6 year-old), MaltyVerse x MB Roland Distillery (5 year-old), and Cambus Distillery (30 year-old).

Where can I buy these whiskeys?

These rare, limited-edition expressions can be purchased at the Maltyverse website and can be shipped to 42 states. MaltyVerse x Green River Distillery (6 year-old is $137 for a 700ml bottle. ), MaltyVerse x MB Roland Distillery (5 year-old) is $112 for a 700ml bottle, and Cambus Distillery (30 year-old) is $497 for a 700ml bottle.