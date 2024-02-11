 Skip to main content
5 fun ways to sneak whiskey and other booze into your breakfast foods

Who doesn't want more booze in their breakfast foods?

Lindsay Parrill
By
People toasting over plates
bodiaphoto/Adobe Stock

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That’s how it goes, right? Our question is what exactly the word important refers to in this old cliché. Is it meant to mean that every breakfast should be an extravagant feast, a celebration of waking up to yet another unpromised sunrise here on this beautiful earth? Should we celebrate to the fullest with an abundance of delicious foods and drinks? If so, we wholeheartedly agree. If, on the other hand, it’s meant to mean that breakfast should be healthy fuel so our bodies start the day feeling good…sure, that works, too. (Yawn.) We like the first option better.

In that spirit of a celebratory breakfast, whether you’re celebrating a holiday, a breakfast-in-bed anniversary, special house guests, or Monday, cocktails needn’t be the only way to indulge. These are some of our favorite unique ways to add a little of that celebratory spirit to your favorite breakfast foods in the form of booze.

You’re welcome.

Closeup of butter on bread
Crazy Cake/Unsplash

Mix liquors into butter for toast

If you’ve never tried Vodka butter, oh, you are missing out. This tasty food trend saw a bit of time in the spotlight for a while last year, and it quickly became one of our favorite spreads for toast, baguettes, fish, sandwiches, and just about anything else you can imagine.

To make this boozy butter, simply combine two sticks of room temperature butter and 3 ounces of vodka in your food processor, and whizz until the mixture is creamy and smooth. Pair with absolutely anything on your breakfast buffet for rave reviews all around.

If you aren’t a Vodka fan, this recipe also works beautifully with gin, whiskey, or any other spirit on your bar cart.

Fruit Salad
Crystal Jo/Unsplash

Drunken fruit salad

Fruit salad is a great breakfast option. You know what makes it even better? Rum.

For this deliciously saucy salad, stir about five cups of your favorite combination of fruits with 1/2 cup rum and 1/2 cup orange juice. Let the mixture refrigerate for about three hours, then dish into individual bowls, top with whipped cream, and enjoy!

We like to use a wide variety of fruits for their colors and textures, but be careful when using more delicate berries such as raspberries. They will fill with the liquid mixture and may become messy.

If you’re short on time, cut the fruit pieces smaller as they will infuse more quickly than larger pieces.

Person making Bananas Foster
H. Michael Miley/Flickr

Bananas Foster crepes

The beautiful thing about breakfast foods is that many of them are just desserts in disguise. We’re looking at you, muffins. Given that fact, we doubt anyone would bat an eyelash at Bananas Foster for breakfast, especially if it’s a holiday or a special get-together. To make it more breakfast-appropriate, all you have to do is swap out the ice cream for some crepes. Done and done. So bust out that bottle of rum and show off those flambé skills. Just watch your eyebrows.

French toast
Yeh Xintong/Unsplash

Whiskey French toast

This one just makes sense. Especially if you consider the fact that cinnamon whiskey is a thing (thank you, Fireball). This spirit is just asking to be a part of Saturday morning French toast with its alluring, spicy warmth and kisses of cinnamon. When preparing your regular French toast recipe, simply pour a little whiskey into the egg mixture for a burst of adults-only spice that will have everyone begging for seconds.

Serve this delicious French toast with a simple drizzle of maple syrup, or our favorite homemade butterscotch sauce for an extra indulgent sweet treat.

Whipped cream
Sorin Gheorghita/Unsplash

Alcohol-infused whipped creams

This is one of those tricks that’s great for just about anything. Dessert, breakfast, cocktails, hot chocolate, Valentine’s Day fun, you name it. By infusing homemade whipped cream with your favorite spirit, you’re not only giving this already delicious food a fun secret, but you’re also upping its sophistication and complexity. Depending on the spirit you choose, whipped cream can completely transform from a childhood favorite into an elegant and complex ingredient, full of nuanced flavor and depth. You can use almost any flavor you like for whipped cream, but our favorites include bourbon, rum, Irish cream, and Kahlua.

To make alcohol-infused whipped cream, simply combine 1 cup of heavy cream, 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar, and 2 tablespoons of your favorite spirit in the bowl of your stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment, whip the mixture until medium peaks form.

Garnish any of your favorite boozy breakfasts with an added dollop of whiskey whipped cream for a dish that will not soon be forgotten.

