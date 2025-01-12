 Skip to main content
Where did coffee originate? The unlikely discovery of coffee

Exploring the beginnings of coffee

Whole coffee beans
Many things we take for granted in our daily lives, such as a delicious cup of coffee, have a long history to uncover that dates back way before our time. As a coffee lover, learning about the origins of coffee has brought me closer to it and allowed me to develop a deeper appreciation for that “hits-the-spot” cup of Joe. Like many tales in ancient history, several stories are floating around about when and who first discovered coffee. While the origins of coffee are not exactly known, it’s safe to say today’s coffee drinkers are surely thankful for this discovery.

Several legends differ on the answer to “where did coffee originate?” with the most popular legend tracing the history of coffee back to a story about a goat herder, Kaldi. This story suggests coffee was first found in the ancient forests on the Ethiopian plateau. How did our society become hooked on coffee?

Let’s dive into the origins of the beloved coffee bean to bring you closer to your cup.

Where did coffee originate?

Coffee beans
According to the National Coffee Association, most agree that coffee was first discovered in Ethiopia around 850 CE. The age-old legend suggests a goat herder, Kaldi, first discovered coffee beans after he noticed that his goats were eating berries from a specific tree. He soon noticed that the goats had a remarkable increase in energy after consuming these berries — so much so that they had difficulty sleeping.

The goat herder shared his findings with the community, which prompted more experimentation as the monks crafted a drink made with berries from the same tree. Unsurprisingly, they experienced the same “burst of energy” and could stay awake during evening prayers. Of course, we know now that this burst of energy is due to the naturally occurring caffeine in coffee beans.

The discovery of coffee spreads

Cup of coffee with coffee beans
The word about the discovery of coffee cherries began to spread across the East, reaching the Arabian peninsula and then spreading throughout the entire world. By the end of the 15th century, coffee plants were taken across the Red Sea to Yemen and harvested. By the 16th century, coffee was being grown in Persia, Egypt, Syria, and Turkey.

While it’s possible many people at this time were consuming coffee for its taste, the primary reason to consume coffee was for its energy-stimulating effects. As described in this Ted-Ed educational video, people began making tea out of coffee leaves to reap the benefits of the caffeine inside coffee. People were also creative about ways to consume coffee, “combining its berries with butter and salt for a sustaining snack and drying, roasting, and simmering coffee cherries into an energizing elixir.” It is thought that many were enticed to use coffee beans as a way to stay awake for more hours so they could pray and focus on spiritual matters.

The birth of the coffee house

Cup of long black coffee
As the word spread worldwide about coffee, many desired to consume coffee outside of the home. Up until 1475, coffee was consumed only at home. The world’s first public coffee house opened in Constantinople (now Istanbul), allowing people to enjoy coffee outside the home and gather with friends and family.

People began to enjoy coffee houses as a social activity where they could engage in conversations, listen to music, and even play games in groups. Coffee houses quickly grew in popularity and became an area where people in town exchange important information. Many people even called coffee houses “schools of the wise.”

Coffee in Europe

Cup of black coffee
By the 17th century, coffee had made its way to Europe via the Ottoman Empire. Many were suspicious of the beverage, but Pope Clement VIII tried it and convinced everyone the drink was safe. Coffee houses continued to rise in popularity throughout many countries in the area, and many began to adopt the drink as a replacement for standard breakfast drinks at the time — beer and wine.

The energizing effects provided a great start to the day, and soon enough, it seemed everyone was drinking coffee. The first coffee house opened in Oxford in 1651, but by the mid-17th century, there were over 300 known coffee houses in London alone. Coffee took off across Europe over the next 30 years, becoming a staple in Spain, Germany, and Austria. However, the colder climates in these countries challenged farmers seeking to grow coffee beans.

By the 1600’s, most of the world’s coffee was grown in Yemen due to the ideal climate and growing conditions. The legends suggest a Muslim pilgrim named Baba Budan smuggled a handful of coffee beans from Yemen back to India. This ultimately started the process of the first commercial coffee industry outside of Africa and Arabia. At this point, the obsession was no stopping as coffee spread throughout the world. Today, it is estimated that nearly 13% of the world’s population drinks coffee daily.

