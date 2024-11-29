 Skip to main content
What it’s like to a be a chef on a cruise ship (plus, dining tips for your trip)

The details of cooking at sea

By
360 dining experience aboard the Sun Princess.
Princess Cruises

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a chef on a major cruise ship? Us too, so we reached out to the culinary minds aboard the Sun Princess, one of the newest ships in the circuit.

This is not just any old vessel. The Sun Princess boasts 30 restaurants and bars on board, including a three-story dining area. Set up with all the modern amenities, the features multiple wine cellars filled wines from more than 250 labels. Hosting celebrity chefs and mixologists, the boat very much has gastronomically-minded guests in mind.

Currently, the ship is making its way through the Caribbean. We got an inside look of the process from chef Rudi Sodamin of The Catch by Rudi and Sami Kohen, the vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises.

pacific princess cruise ship
Pacific Princess. Princess Cruises

Cruise chip culinary culture has evolved much like it has on land. It’s something of a marriage between evolving techniques and technology. “Ever since ‘The Love Boat’ debuted on ABC in 1977, transforming the industry’s image from aspirational to accessible luxury, cruising has gone through many changes,” Kohen says. “And this includes in the kitchen. For example, guests now have the chance to cook their own food at their table at Umai Hot Pot on Sun Princess.”

Kohen adds that this would be unheard of not too long ago. “And, we have more flexible equipment in the back of house, such as portable combi ovens sans exhaust air ducts that are designed to act as mobile cooking islands,” he says. “Guests are selecting their vacations not just based on the destinations, but also about the food available to them, so we continue to evolve to meet needs and desires. The opportunity to continue innovating is very exciting for me and for my team.”

Cooking at sea

Sun Princess fish.
Princess Cruises

“Cooking aboard a cruise ship requires meticulous planning and adaptability,” says Sodamin. “Unlike on land, where Chefs can source fresh ingredients daily, at sea, we must anticipate the needs of thousands of guests for the entire voyage. This involves careful menu planning, efficient storage, and creative use of available resources to ensure consistent quality and variety throughout the journey.”

Away from land, there are logistical challenges that need to be addressed. “Provisioning is a significant challenge, as we must accurately forecast the quantity of ingredients needed, considering factors like voyage duration and guest preferences,” Sodamin continues. “This ensures we have sufficient supplies without excessive waste.”

Which brings up the storage question. With only so much real estate available on board, things can get tricky. “Space is limited on a ship, so we must employ strategic storage solutions to maintain the freshness and safety of ingredients over extended travel periods,” the chef says. “Finally, adaptability is key. Unforeseen events, such as delays or changes in itinerary, require our teams to be flexible and resourceful, adjusting menus and utilizing ingredients creatively.”

What about attracting and retaining staff? Turns out, a cruise ship has a lot of lures. “One thing that remains true is that everyone loves to travel,” says Kohen. “Compared to other industries, it’s easy to get excited about. So, there’s no shortage of job applicants and by having great leaders who nourish great talent, we are able to retain many wonderful team members.”

Getting the best of the experience

Sun Princess dinner.
Princess Cruises

“For passengers eager to enhance their culinary experience, I would encourage them to venture beyond the main dining venues and explore the ship’s unique food offerings,” the chef says. “Additionally, I recommend participating in onboard culinary events such as cooking demonstrations or wine tastings which might even inspire you with a new recipe or technique to try at home.”

Perhaps most importantly, Sodamin suggests travelers dine adventurously. “Don’t hesitate to sample regional specialties or dishes you may not have encountered before,” he says. “Our menus are thoughtfully designed to reflect the flavors and ingredients of the locations we travel to, offering a diverse array of tastes to tantalize your palate.”

The Sun Princess goes all over the globe, sometimes on expeditions that last well over 100 days. That’s a lot of meals to prepare. With restaurants ranging from steakhouses and pizzerias to Irish pubs, teppan cuisine eateries, and sushi establishments, there are a lot of culinary moving parts on board. More than ever, there are experiential dining options, a big reason the ship has become popular with foodie types. Guests can do flights of wine or demos or simply sit back and enjoy the dinner theater of a skilled sashimi artist.

Clearly, the days of the all you can eat cruise ship buffet have given way to something much more appealing to the intrepid eater.

Ready for a food-filled vacation? Check out our features on cities with the most Michelin stars and winery travel destinations. We’ve also got everything from a Mexican cuisine guide to informative pieces on South African food. Now, get out there and eat like a local.

