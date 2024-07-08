 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Making sense of vodka terms: Your complete guide

You'll finally learn everything you wanted to know about vodka

By
vodka
Charlotte Harrison/Unsplash

If you’re a vodka drinker, there’s a good chance you’ve enjoyed a vodka-based cocktail, a few shots, and maybe even a sip or two neat or on the rocks over the years. But what do you know about vodka? This seemingly flavorless, simple, mixable spirit is much more complicated than you think.

In the most basic sense, vodka is a clear, neutral spirit that’s un-aged and has very little aroma or flavor. And while distillers do their best to make vodka as neutral, flavorless, and smooth as possible, it does carry some flavors based on the ingredients it’s made from.

Recommended Videos

Vodka is made up of two things: water and ethanol. The ethanol is created by fermenting sugars from various grains and fruits with yeast and while you might think all vodkas are made from potatoes, this isn’t even close to true. Vodkas are made from many different ingredients including the aforementioned potatoes, rye, wheat, corn, and other things.

While vodka is distilled several times and filtered to remove impurities and flavors, wheat vodkas are still soft, rye vodkas still carry a little extra spice, potato vodkas are still creamy, and corn-based vodkas are still sweeter.

Vodka’s long history

Absolut Vodka
Tim Rüßmann/Unsplash

Like many traditional spirits, the history of vodka is shrouded in mystery. Some experts claim its origins can be traced as far back as the 8th century while others say it was first introduced in the Middle Ages. Still, some believe the closest version to modern vodka was created in a country you might not be expecting.

While Russia is most famous for its vodka, the spirit was likely first invented in Poland in the early 1400s and widely made on homemade stills throughout the country. There was no documentation of any vodka being produced in Russia until the 1700s. The name even comes from the Polish word ‘wódka.’ Originally, like many spirits, it was distilled for its medicinal purposes.

Everything you ever wanted to know about vodka

Vodka
Alvis Taurēns / Unsplash

Now that you know a little bit about what vodka is, how it’s made, and its history, it’s time to take a deeper dive into this timeless spirit. Below, we’re going to delve into the various terminology you need to know about vodka. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Neutral

A neutral spirit is an ethanol or ethyl alcohol that was distilled to be extremely concentrated. It’s a high-proof spirit made from various grains like corn, wheat, rye, grapes, barley, and more.

Ethanol

The alcohol compound found in spirits like vodka that makes you feel buzzed and flat-out drunk is ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol). It’s created by fermenting the sugars from grains, fruits, and other ingredients with yeast.

Mash

The mash is a mix of grains and water. Sometimes called the mash bill or grain bill, it can be comprised of many different grains including wheat, barley, corn, millet, and other grains. Once the grain is combined with water, it’s heated and then fermented.

Fermentation

You can’t make alcohol without fermentation. The most basic step in creating vodka (and all spirits), fermentation, is the chemical breakdown of sugar into alcohol from the use of yeast.

Rectification

If you don’t know what rectification is, you might know it by its other name: purification. It’s a way of removing unwanted congeners, odors, and flavors from the vodka. Some vodka distillers rectify more than others, hence the smooth, almost flavorless profile of many vodkas.

Filtering

Like with any spirit, filtering is the process by which distillers remove odors, flavors, and impurities from the vodka. Charcoal is common, but other filters are also used. Iceland’s Reyka Vodka even uses volcanic rock to filter its popular vodka.

Premium

You might see the word “premium” written on your favorite bottle of vodka, and while it’s a nice buzzword that makes you think of quality, you might not know what it means. The term means that the vodka was distilled multiple times to make it smooth and filtered multiple times to remove impurities. The process of creating premium vodka is more labor-intensive than non-premium vodka.

Double distilled

As the name suggests, double distilled means the vodka was distilled two times to mellow and smooth out the final product. You might see triple distilled and beyond. The idea is to make the vodka as smooth and neutral as possible because that’s what most consumers are looking for.

Bottom line

Vodka bottles
Carlos Irineu da Costa/Unsplash

If you read through this whole article, perhaps you have a better understanding of what it takes to make vodka. It’s not simply a clear, flavorless spirit designed for mixing. There’s so much more going on.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Make great drinks for everyone with these mocktail recipes
These drinks don't need alcohol to be a delicious celebration of summer
Shirley Temple mocktail

Not everyone fancies drinking alcohol, but almost everyone enjoys a tasty and beautifully served drink. If you're looking for options for your non-drinking friends or if you simply need a day off after over-indulging, try out these mocktail recipes for a fruity, delicious, and booze-free drink to end a busy day.
Pineapple mocktail
This recipe from Southern Living includes juicy pineapple for a taste of summer, plus mint for freshness and lime juice for zing.

You muddle a handful of mint leaves in a cocktail shaker, then add pineapple juice, lime juice, and vanilla and pineapple syrups to the shaker. No particular measurements here, but go easy on the syrups as these tend to be extremely sweet.

Read more
Scotch distillery Brora marks its anniversary with 44 year old release
The limited edition Untold Depths release was distilled in 1977
brora 44 anniversary release year old untold depths jpg

One of the classic Scotch distilleries, Brora, had been closed in 1983 but was resurrected in 2021 following a restoration project, and it is now debuting a new aged whisky to celebrate the third anniversary of that reopening. Untold Depths is a 44 year old release originally distilled in 1977, before the closing of the distillery, and is a particular tribute to an era of the distillery referred to as "the age of peat."

“The second in a series of releases from the distillery, ‘Untold Depths’ is a classic pairing of a gentle cask and medium peating which explores the full depth of taste of which Brora is capable," said Craig Wilson, Master Blender at Brora. "On the nose the whisky holds waxy hints of fragrant incense and green grape skins drift through light peat smoke, then dried herb and scented oil slowly rising through a swirl of buttery toffee. Waxy-smooth, the sweet, lightly fruity taste reaches a long and fragrant finish with a pinch of white pepper.”

Read more
Raise a glass with these bourbon and mezcal cocktails
Fruity and floral flavors for your relaxing summer evening cocktail
fourth july bourbon mezcal cocktails

With many people enjoying a well-earned day off today, it's time to kick back with friends and family, and enjoy some delicious food -- and perhaps to sip on a summery drink as well.

While classic mixed drinks and beers are always popular for the warmer month, if you're feeling like putting in some extra effort then you could mix yourself up a delicious cocktail.

Read more