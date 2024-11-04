 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A private barrel Van Winkle just became the most expensive bourbon ever auctioned

A Van Winkle bourbon just broke the record for most expensive bourbon ever sold

By
Whiskey glass
istock/itakdalee

When it comes to hard-to-find, highly sought-after, expensive bourbons, Van Winkle is the most well-known name. There are a variety of reasons why this whiskey is so beloved.

This Buffalo Trace-produced whiskey is aged longer than most bourbons on the market and is known for its complex flavor profile. It’s only released in limited quantities to select retailers where its price is inflated by demand. People treat Van Winkle whiskeys like they are an investment on par with comic books, stamps, and rare art. That said, it should come as no surprise that a bottle of Van Winkle set the record for the most expensive bourbon ever auctioned.

Recommended Videos

Van Winkle 18-year-old Bourbon

Van Winkle 18
Unicorn Auctions

A 750ml bottle of Van Winkle 18-year-old Bourbon produced for Midwestern alcohol retailer Binny’s just broke the record for the most expensive post-Prohibition bourbon ever auctioned. It was sold for a staggering $107,715 in October. You read that right. A single bottle of 18-year-old bourbon sold for over $100K.

Related

This ridiculously expensive bourbon was distilled in 1985 (the same year ‘Back to the Future’ premiered in theaters) and was bottled in 2003 for Chicago’s beverage depot Binny’s. If you had a supped-up DeLorean and a wild-haired scientist, you could travel through time back more than twenty years and snag a bottle for the retail price of only $119.99.

The whiskey itself is a Van Winkle Special Reserve expression that’s unfiltered, barrel-proof, and bottled at 60.8% ABV. It was one of only 80 to 100 bottles released in this special bottling. Is it worth $100,000? It might not be to you, but it is to whoever purchased it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Seattle’s 2BAR released its oldest bourbon yet
This whiskey was matured for a full six years in charred oak barrels
2BAR

If you've never heard of Seattle's 2BAR, now is the time to get on the whiskey-soaked bandwagon. This popular, grain-to-glass distillery (the first to make bourbon using only Washington State-sourced grain) is releasing its oldest bourbon to date.
2BAR 6-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Like all its whiskeys, 2BAR 6-Year Single Barrel Bourbon begins with a mash bill of locally sourced grain. It's then milled, mashed, fermented, aged, and bottled on-site. It's matured for six years in charred American oak barrels.

Read more
Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon is being released to benefit “No-Shave November”
This new bourbon from Breckenridge was made for "Movember"
Breckenridge

If you didn’t know it already, “No-Shave November” is a month-long charity campaign held each November (or Movember) to raise awareness for men’s health, specifically mental health, and early awareness of prostate, testicular, and other cancers. And while it’s great to join the cause and spend a month growing a proverbial playoff beard, it’s also great when you can grow your whiskers while sipping on some tasty whiskey.
Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon

Located at 9,600 feet, Breckenridge is the highest distillery in the world. On top of that, it makes a handful of award-winning, noteworthy whiskeys. None as important as its recently released Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon.

Read more
Jim Beam is launching Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon
This whiskey has twice the rye as the brand's flagship bourbon
Whiskey in a glass in a dark room

If you’re a fan of Jim Beam’s collection of small batch whiskeys, you know all about the appeal of the expressions from Knob Creek, Booker’s, Basil Hayden, and Baker’s. And while we could write an article detailing the complexities and value of the above whiskeys, today it’s Baker’s turn.

Baker’s 7-year-old and 13-year-old expressions have countless devoted fans, and rightly so. They are high-quality, nuanced, sippable whiskeys. But fans of these two expressions now have a new whiskey to get hyped about. That’s because the brand announced the latest expression in its Baker’s line: Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon.
Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon

Read more