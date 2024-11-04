A Van Winkle bourbon just broke the record for most expensive bourbon ever sold

When it comes to hard-to-find, highly sought-after, expensive bourbons, Van Winkle is the most well-known name. There are a variety of reasons why this whiskey is so beloved.

This Buffalo Trace-produced whiskey is aged longer than most bourbons on the market and is known for its complex flavor profile. It’s only released in limited quantities to select retailers where its price is inflated by demand. People treat Van Winkle whiskeys like they are an investment on par with comic books, stamps, and rare art. That said, it should come as no surprise that a bottle of Van Winkle set the record for the most expensive bourbon ever auctioned.

Van Winkle 18-year-old Bourbon

A 750ml bottle of Van Winkle 18-year-old Bourbon produced for Midwestern alcohol retailer Binny’s just broke the record for the most expensive post-Prohibition bourbon ever auctioned. It was sold for a staggering $107,715 in October. You read that right. A single bottle of 18-year-old bourbon sold for over $100K.

This ridiculously expensive bourbon was distilled in 1985 (the same year ‘Back to the Future’ premiered in theaters) and was bottled in 2003 for Chicago’s beverage depot Binny’s. If you had a supped-up DeLorean and a wild-haired scientist, you could travel through time back more than twenty years and snag a bottle for the retail price of only $119.99.

The whiskey itself is a Van Winkle Special Reserve expression that’s unfiltered, barrel-proof, and bottled at 60.8% ABV. It was one of only 80 to 100 bottles released in this special bottling. Is it worth $100,000? It might not be to you, but it is to whoever purchased it.