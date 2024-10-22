 Skip to main content
Unusual Mexican cocktails for National Mezcal Day

Combining mezcal and tequila, and a savory smokey creation with the flavors of carne asada

By
unusual mezcal cocktails oaxaca old fashioned
Shawn Campbell

Mezcal has shot to popularity in the U.S. in the last decade, sometimes even eclipsing tequila or whiskey as the spirit that gets all of the attention in bars. And while you’ll come across plenty of simple and easy to make mezcal cocktails, it’s a spirit that bartenders also love to experiment with, coming up with novel and exciting ways to explore its smokey, rich flavors.

With National Mezcal Day happening this week, we’ve already covered a clarified milk mezcal cocktail which brings its flavors together with fruits and coffee. But today we have two more unusual mezcal cocktails, both of which capture the flavors of Mexico in different ways.

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

From Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, CO

Everyone know the Old Fashioned as one of the most iconic whiskey cocktails of all time, but this version — pictured above — shows off the flavors of both tequila and mezcal in combination. It also includes more classic Mexican ingredients in the form of agave nectar and hoja santa leaf.

“While you might expect to see tequila and mezcal in a margarita, the hoja santa is what makes this one unique,” said chef Johnny Curiel. “Hoja Santa has a distinct, herbaceous, licorice-like flavor profile that adds the right amount of balance to this cocktail.”

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Milagro Reposado Tequila
  • 0.5 oz Union Joven Mezcal
  • 1 bar spoon (or about 0.25 oz) Agave Nectar
  • 1 small Hoja Santa leaf (garnish or muddle lightly for a subtle herbal aroma)

Method:

Combine Milagro Reposado, Union Joven Mezcal, and agave nectar. Stir for about 20–30 seconds until chilled. Strain the mixture into the chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a Hoja Santa leaf (optional: lightly smack or muddle a small piece to release aroma).

Go-Go Gadget Latin Drink

Go-Go Gadget Latin Drink
Shawn Campbell

From The Mothership, Milwaukee, WI

This cocktail shows off some Mexican ingredeients which may be less familiar to a U.S. audience, like Raicilla from Jalisco and the increasingly trendy Sotol spirit. These are combined with a beloved Mexican rum and a highly unusual carne asada syrup which captures the flavors of the the popular marinated beef recipe with cilantro and jalapeno, bringing together savory flavors with the more boozy spirits.

“We love to play around with different flavor profiles in our cocktails and the Go-Go Gadget Latin Drink is no exception,” said Ricky Ramirez, owner of The Mothership. “I first played with this cocktail 9+ years ago and kept coming back to the crazy carne asada syrup. The smokiness of the liquors play nicely with the savory notes in the syrup creating an absolute banger of a drink.”

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Raicilla
  • .5 Paranubes
  • .5 Los Magos Sotol
  • .75 oz Asada Cordial
  • 1 drop Cucumber Bitters

Method:

Combine ingredients in shaker and shake for 20-30 seconds. Pour into glass with ice. Top with 1 oz of cucumber soda

Carne Asada Marinade Cordial

Ingredients:

  • 500 ml clarified orange juice
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 4 tsp cumin
  • 1 med jalapeno
  • 1/3 cup cilantro

Method:

Blend high and fine strain. Add equal parts sugar by weight. Add 1% by weight ginger liqueur. Add 10 drops of hellfire tincture. Acid adjust to lime by weight.

