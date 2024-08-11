Here are 4 easy mezcal cocktails anyone can make

If you’re a spirits enthusiast looking to expand your horizons, these easy mezcal cocktails are a worthy choice. While other spirits like tequila and whiskey may have their own loyal following, mezcal offers a distinctive flavor profile and a rich cultural heritage.

This spirit has a rich history deeply rooted in Mexican traditions and craftsmanship. Mezcal production involves artisanal methods, often passed down through generations, making each bottle a testament to the dedication and expertise of the mezcaleros who make it.

While both mezcal and tequila share some similarities in flavor, mezcal often exhibits a more pronounced smokiness due to the roasting process. Mezcal in the United States is generally clear and unaged, but there are also a number of mezcals with a milder flavor profile.

There are various factors that can affect the smoke spectrum of different mezcals, including the amount of resin in the wood during production, but most are known for their smoky notes.

Since mezcal has an extremely smoky flavor profile, it can taste overpowering to people who are unfamiliar with it. However, it is an agave spirit, just like tequila, so adding half or a quarter ounce to a regular tequila cocktail can add a layer of smokiness while not completely changing the flavor.

This smokiness, along with earthy, fruity, and even spicy notes, creates a complex and captivating taste experience. If you’re ready to experiment with mezcal’s unique flavors, keep reading to discover how easy it is to incorporate this smoky goodness into your already favorite cocktails.

The Mezy Margarita

This spin on your classic margarita pairs perfectly with the smokiness of mezcal.

Ingredients

1.5 oz of mezcal

0.5 oz of orange liqueur (such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier)

1 oz of fresh lime juice

0.5 oz of agave or simple syrup

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 1.5 oz of mezcal to the shaker. Pour in 0.5 oz of orange liqueur. Squeeze 1 oz of fresh lime juice into the shaker. Lastly, add 0.5 oz of agave or simple syrup to bring a hint of sweetness to the cocktail. Shake the mixture vigorously to combine all the ingredients and chill the cocktail. Strain the cocktail into a glass filled with fresh ice. Don’t skip this step, as the ice helps to keep the cocktail cool and allows you to savor its flavors sip by sip.

Mezcal Old Fashioned

If you’re a fan of the tried and true old-fashioned cocktail, you may be intrigued by the idea of substituting mezcal for whiskey.

Ingredients

2 oz mezcal

¼ oz agave or simple syrup

A couple of dashes each of Angostura and orange bitters

Method

Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice. Pour 2 oz of mezcal over the ice. Add ¼ oz of agave or simple syrup for a touch of sweetness. Add a couple of dashes of Angostura and orange bitters to enhance the flavors. Stir gently until all the ingredients are fully mixed. Express an orange peel over the glass to release its aromatic oils, then drop it into the drink.

Mezcal Last Word



If you’re a fan of Chartreuse, pairing the classic Last Word recipe with the smokiness of mezcal can play up its herbal flavors.

Ingredients

1 oz mezcal

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

1 oz green Chartreuse

Method

Fill a shaker tin with ice. Pour 1 oz of mezcal into the shaker. Add 1 oz of fresh lime juice. Next, pour 1 oz of Luxardo Maraschino liqueur into the shaker. Finally, add 1 oz of green Chartreuse. Shake the mixture vigorously to combine all the flavors and chill the cocktail. Strain the cocktail into a martini glass, allowing its elegance to shine through. Garnish with a cherry and serve.

Mezcal Paloma



Like tequila, mezcal pairs well with the tanginess of the grapefruit juice found in a Paloma. Give this one a try if you want a twist on this classic cocktail.

Ingredients

1.5 oz mezcal

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz lime juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

Top with soda

Method