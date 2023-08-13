 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

You should never buy these 8 foods at Trader Joe’s — here’s why

As much as we love Trader Joe's, there are a few bad eggs to be found on the shelves

Lindsay Parrill
By
Trader Joe's store
Barry Dale Gilfry/Flickr

Ah, Trader Joe’s — the trendy tiki-themed grocery store that somehow simultaneously attracts grandmothers and hipsters, soccer moms and angsty teens, broke college kids and polished executives. There seems to be something for absolutely everyone at this popular grocer, from its signature sweet treats like Cookie Butter to a surprisingly vast and affordable selection of wines.

The charms of Trader Joe’s are not lost on us, either. We love the kitschy decor, the friendly (if slightly overenthusiastic) staff in their tropical shirts, and the thrifty alternatives to pricier name-brand products.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, though, as we’ve all learned, nothing in life is ever perfect. And our beloved Trader Joe’s is no exception. While there are many fabulous Trader Joe’s products and ingredients to be found, there are a few failures peppered throughout the shelves as well. Here are a few things to cross off this week’s Trader Joe’s grocery list.

Chopped vegetables on cutting board
Jenna E./Unsplash

Pre-cut fruits and vegetables

Trader Joe’s alone certainly isn’t to blame for these popular little packages, but they do have an abundance of them. And while pre-prepped items are, admittedly, a tremendous time saver, it’s just not worth it. Unfortunately, for all the time saved, you’re sacrificing both extra money and all of the ingredient’s flavor. All produce is at its best when it’s been freshly cut. Left to sit on the shelf in plastic packaging, fruits and vegetables can become watery and lifeless, losing their best texture and taste. What’s worse is you’re paying far more for less of a subpar product than if you just buy the ingredient whole. It’s best to invest in some great knives and do the work yourself.

Tomatoes
LoggaWiggler/Pixabay

Fragile produce

Trader Joe’s isn’t exactly known for its produce. It tends to spoil faster than that of other markets and lacks any real gems that particularly stand out in the crowd. Produce at Trader Joe’s also tends to have superfluous packaging, which actually works against itself and causes more bumps and bruises than if the fruits and vegetables had just been left alone. Because of this, it’s best to avoid softer produce like tomatoes and stone fruit that can bruise easily. Sturdier items like potatoes and squash are usually fine, but give everything a good inspection before putting it in your cart (of course, that’s solid advice no matter where you’re shopping).

Sliced chicken breast
tookapic/Pixabay

Pre-cooked, pre-cut chicken

Sure, pre-cooked, pre-cut chicken is wildly convenient. And if that’s all you’re after in your lunchtime protein, go for it. But let’s be honest — does this product, no matter the brand, ever actually taste good? We say no. Trader Joe’s version is no exception. This product, unfortunately, is dry, flavorless, and far more expensive than the convenience is worth. Also, unlike so many of its competing grocery stores, Trader Joe’s doesn’t cook in-store rotisserie chickens, which provide a great way to get convenience that actually tastes delicious. Avoid the packaged stuff and head to Safeway for the already-cooked chicken.

Related
Powdered sugar in sieve
Pezibear/Pixabay

Powdered sugar

We love that Trader Joe’s’ Powdered Cane Sugar is organic, but unfortunately, it isn’t the best when it comes to texture. TJ’s powdered sugar doesn’t contain cornstarch and is less refined than most other powdered sugar brands on the market. Fewer additives in a product is usually a wonderful thing, but in the case of powdered sugar, that cornstarch helps to prevent clumping. Trader Joe’s powdered sugar may be fine for a light dessert dusting every now and then, but when it comes to baking, we’d stick to another brand.

Raw salmon filet
congerdesign/Pixabay

Seafood

You’ve probably noticed that Trader Joe’s lacks a butcher counter. All proteins are packaged and sold right along with everything else in the refrigerated section of the store. In some cases, like vacuum-sealed roasts or even steaks, this is completely fine. But when it comes to seafood, freshness is of the utmost importance. And that’s just not possible without the extra care of an expert behind the counter.

Sushi
Pixabay/Pexels

Pre-packaged sushi

Unless you find yourself at a quality grocery store that specializes in Japanese ingredients and cuisine, pre-packaged sushi is always a questionable choice. Of course, if what you’re looking for is a mediocre California roll, you can walk into just about any grocer (or even gas station … shudder) and buy a package of this popular food. Trader Joe’s is no exception. Unfortunately, though, Trader Joe’s outsources its sushi, which means the quality doesn’t match many of the store’s other products. In fact, TJ has dealt with embarrassing sushi recalls in the past due to fears of listeria.

Probably best to find a good sushi restaurant instead.

Sandwich meat spread
Thomas Park/Unsplash

Cold cuts

This is another area of Trader Joe’s that suffers due to the lack of a butcher counter. If you’re in the market for freshly sliced, high-quality deli meat, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Of course, Trader Joe’s does have pre-packaged sandwich meats, but there’s no real price savings compared to the same products at other grocers.

Box of condiments
igorovsyannykov/Pixabay

Certain condiments

This one is complicated because there are some Trader Joe’s condiments that are absolutely outstanding. We love the Korean Gochujang Sauce, and the Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce is to die for. But, when it comes to the more basic staple sauces, Trader Joe’s falls a bit short. Trader Joe’s Organic Ranch Dressing, for example, is one to avoid. Its strangely watery consistency and over-vinegary flavor make this otherwise popular condiment a flop. TJ’s signature mayonnaise is another classic condiment seriously lacking in the flavor department, so stick with Hellmann’s.

Also, Chocolate Hummus? Go home, Trader Joe’s. You’re drunk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
11 delicious high-carb foods that are actually healthy for you
The best healthy high carb foods do more than provide energy — read more below
Granola and fruit.

Carbs are healthy. Despite the bad reputation that they get from those individuals following a low-carb diet, such as Keto, Paleo, and the latest fad, the carnivore diet, many nutritionists, dietitians, and medical professionals believe that the right carbohydrates can -- and should -- be part of a healthy, well-balanced diet.
Carbohydrates provide energy to the cells in your body, especially during long and grueling training sessions, and fiber can help aid digestion and bowel regularity. Carbs also provide less than half the number of calories per gram compared to fat, making them a viable macronutrient for weight loss diets. But choosing the best high-carb foods is crucial, however, as not all carbs are created equal.
The key to maximizing the health benefits of carbohydrates is to choose high-quality sources of complex carbohydrates. Foods such as whole grains, organic fruits, organic starchy vegetables, and legumes provide carbohydrates and no added sugars.
These carbohydrates are lower on the glycemic index, which means they fuel the body with sustained energy and keep blood sugars more stable, leading to better insulin sensitivity. Here are some of the healthiest high-carb foods you can add to your diet.

Benefits of carbohydrates
Despite their bad reputation, carbohydrates are essential for your health due to the following reasons:

Read more
Why it’s basically impossible to find Georgia peaches this summer
Climate change has come for the peaches and people have feelings
why georgia peaches are hard to find peach g371520604 1280

For most people, peaches and summertime go hand in hand. Whether it be in the form of a fresh peach pie topped with homemade whipped cream, or just the bare naked goodness of the fuzzy fruit's sweet juices running down your arms, peaches are a summer staple. Sadly, however, this year, that won't be the case.
Georgia, the state in which these gorgeously sweet little cuties flourish, has suffered a record-breaking loss of peach crops due to strange weather patterns earlier this year. Dario Chavez, an associate professor of Horticulture at the University of Georgia, told CNN the Peach State has lost more than 90% of its crop after a fluke February heat wave that was followed by two late-spring frosts. These unprecedented blows came together to destroy even the peach varieties that are specially bred to survive ever-changing weather conditions. And the fallout from this devastating loss has been immense.
Naturally, the lack of crops has wildly inflated the price of the state's signature fruit. Wholesale buyers have reported that the price of boxes has climbed from the usual $17 - $20 per box to around $60. This time of year, the demand for fresh Georgia peaches is high, but the supply is at an all-time low, and it's taking a huge toll.

The dire situation has caused some Georgia bakers and restauranteurs to do the unthinkable — turn to California peaches. Though for some, this is just too blasphemous a solution. Henryk Kumar, the director of operations at Georgia ice cream shops Butter & Cream, told CNN, “Buying peaches from any other state is completely out of the question.” He predicted his shop will run out of their Peaches & Cream and Georgia Peach Sorbet flavors in just a matter of weeks.
And while ice cream loss is a tragedy, to be sure, the true devastation lies in the havoc this is wreaking on both Georgia's economy and the families who rely on these crops for their livelihoods. The shortage has forced many farmers to lay off workers, including many migrant workers who are brought in through H2-A Visa programs every year. The New York Times reported that the lack of peach sales and the jobs lost could cost the state upwards of $200 million.
Lawton Pearson, a fifth-generation peach farmer in Georgia, told The Washington Post, “We’ve had some off crops, some bad years, but we hadn’t had anything quite like this since 1955. We just don't have a peach crop.”
Despite the gargantuan loss this year, though, there is hope that next year things should be back to normal. Pam Knox, an agricultural climatologist at the University of Georgia, told the Washington Post that she doesn't think Georgia peaches are going anywhere permanently. “I don’t think we’re going to lose peaches, at least not in the short term.”

Read more
This chef brines 8,000 lbs. of meat each month — these are his top tips
Want to brine better this barbecue season? Check out these tips from an acclaimed chef.
Chicken breast.

Barbecue season is in full swing which means, by default, it's also brining season. As we prep proteins for the flame or smoker, a good brine can make a world of difference. Knowing as much, we reached out to a top chef for some additional insights on the matter.

Chef Jeremy Murray works at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort at the Jack Daniel's Restaurant. He brines 8,000 pounds of meat a month, meaning he knows a thing or two about readying things for the grill. Of the many great grilling tips out there, knowing your way around a good brine is among the best.

Read more