Tilit drops newest Brew Bundle collab with Counter Culture Coffee

Only 30 bundles available of this unique apron and coffee bundle

By
Tilit Counter Culture
Tilit / Tilit

Hospitality and workwear brand Tilit has dropped a new Brew Bundle collab, perfect for the aspiring or at-home Barista. Known for its high-quality and functional clothing, this NYC-based premium chef and hospitality workwear brand just dropped a Brew Bundle collaboration with Counter Culture Coffee. This limited-edition set combines sustainability, creativity, and the art of coffee into one unique bundle, making it the ideal set for everyday coffee rituals.

Priced at $175, the. Bew Bundle includes a one-of-a-kind hand-dyed apron crafted in collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist Cara Marie Piazza, who repurposes coffee as a natural dyeing agent for each apron. Not only is this unique apron an excellent way to elevate your coffee-making experience, but it’s also a stellar gift for coffee lovers. The result of each hand-dyed apron is a true 1-of-1 piece that blends style with purpose and offers a uniquely artistic element to any coffee or cooking experience.

Alongside the apron, the set also includes a custom Jono Pandolfi Café Collection Mug, designed in an exclusive Dune glaze, and a bag of Counter Culture Coffee’s premium Big Trouble roast. Counter Culture Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster sourcing exceptional single-origin and specialty coffee—fresh-roasted coffee to your doorstep.

With only 30 bundles available, this limited-edition set connects sustainability, individuality, and high-quality craftsmanship. Whether you’re a chef, barista, or coffee enthusiast, this bundle will elevate your daily routine with style and purpose. The bundle is only available when supplies last, so be sure to get yours before they’re out of stock!

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
