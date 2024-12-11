Taste the world: 3 must-try cocktails from ‘The Cocktail Atlas’

Table of Contents Table of Contents Matterhorn Indian Ocean Swizzle 38th Parallel

The best way to travel is to live like a local, sponging up the cuisine, drinks, and scenery. The Cocktail Atlas celebrates as much, which is a new book fit with mixed drinks inspired by nations all over the globe. Author Chris Vola takes inspiration from every corner of the map, from the beautiful Swiss Alps to the lazy beaches of Fiji.

We got our hands on a copy of the beautiful book and selected a few choice recipes to get you in the mood for some international armchair travel, drink in hand. And while it was hard to select just three, they’ll offer a great taste of what the book has to offer and maybe even inspire some more eclectic cocktail making at home.

Check out a few choice selections from The Cocktail Atlas, below, including the dazzling original art work from the book.

Matterhorn

This great Absinthe-tinged drink is a way to take the sting out of winter. Treated to amaro and the kick of ginger, it’s a warmer through and through. Plucked from the Switzerland section of the book, the cocktail is aptly named after the famous peak.

Ingredients:

3/4 ounce absinthe

3/4 ounce Amaro Montenegro

3/4 ounce ginger syrup*

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

2 dashes mint bitters

1 mint sprig, for garnish

*Ginger syrup: Combine 1 part sugar and 1 part ginger juice in a nonreactive airtight container and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Method:

Combine the absinthe, Amaro Montenegro, ginger syrup, lime juice, and bitters in an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a double rocks glass over ice. Place the mint sprig in the glass beside the ice.

Indian Ocean Swizzle

Inspired by the African archipelago nation of Comoros, this cocktail blends cognac with chartreuse and some tropical fruit and spices.

Ingredients:

1 ounce cognac

1 ounce yellow chartreuse

1 1/2 ounces mango juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce allspice dram, such as St. Elizabeth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

3-4 basil leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish

Method:

Combine the mango juice, lime juice, cognac, chartreuse, allspice dram, bitters, and basil leaves in a shaker. Gently muddle and pour into a tall glass. Fill the glass 2/3 of the way with crushed ice and add a straw. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with the basil sprig.

38th Parallel

Here, we head to the remote country of North Korea for some cocktail inspiration. The drink blends a spirit, a vermouth, and a lesser-known liqueur to wondrous results.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces maple soju

1/2 ounce Punt e Mes

1/2 ounce Becherovka

1 lemon twist, for garnish

Method:

Combine the soju, Punt e Mes, and Becherovka in a rocks glass. Add ice and stir with a long-handled spoon for 5 or 6 seconds. Place the lemon twist in the glass beside the ice.

