Taste the world: 3 must-try cocktails from ‘The Cocktail Atlas’

Mixed drinks inspired by other nations

By
The Cocktail Atlas cover
The Cocktail Atlas / Union Square & Co.

The best way to travel is to live like a local, sponging up the cuisine, drinks, and scenery. The Cocktail Atlas celebrates as much, which is a new book fit with mixed drinks inspired by nations all over the globe. Author Chris Vola takes inspiration from every corner of the map, from the beautiful Swiss Alps to the lazy beaches of Fiji.

We got our hands on a copy of the beautiful book and selected a few choice recipes to get you in the mood for some international armchair travel, drink in hand. And while it was hard to select just three, they’ll offer a great taste of what the book has to offer and maybe even inspire some more eclectic cocktail making at home.

Check out a few choice selections from The Cocktail Atlas, below, including the dazzling original art work from the book.

Matterhorn

Matterhorn cocktail
Reprinted with permission from Cocktail Atlas by Chris Vola © 2024. Published by Union Square & Co. Illustrations by Zoë Barker. The Cocktail Atlas / Union Square & Co.

This great Absinthe-tinged drink is a way to take the sting out of winter. Treated to amaro and the kick of ginger, it’s a warmer through and through. Plucked from the Switzerland section of the book, the cocktail is aptly named after the famous peak.

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 ounce absinthe
  • 3/4 ounce Amaro Montenegro
  • 3/4 ounce ginger syrup*
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 2 dashes mint bitters
  • 1 mint sprig, for garnish

*Ginger syrup: Combine 1 part sugar and 1 part ginger juice in a nonreactive airtight container and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Method:

  1. Combine the absinthe, Amaro Montenegro, ginger syrup, lime juice, and bitters in an ice-filled shaker.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a double rocks glass over ice.
  3. Place the mint sprig in the glass beside the ice.

Indian Ocean Swizzle

Indian Ocean Swizzle cocktail
Reprinted with permission from Cocktail Atlas by Chris Vola © 2024. Published by Union Square & Co. Illustrations by Zoë Barker. The Cocktail Atlas / Union Square & Co.

Inspired by the African archipelago nation of Comoros, this cocktail blends cognac with chartreuse and some tropical fruit and spices.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce cognac
  • 1 ounce yellow chartreuse
  • 1 1/2 ounces mango juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce allspice dram, such as St. Elizabeth
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 3-4 basil leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine the mango juice, lime juice, cognac, chartreuse, allspice dram, bitters, and basil leaves in a shaker.
  2. Gently muddle and pour into a tall glass.
  3. Fill the glass 2/3 of the way with crushed ice and add a straw. Top with more crushed ice.
  4. Garnish with the basil sprig.

38th Parallel

38th Parallel cocktail
Reprinted with permission from Cocktail Atlas by Chris Vola © 2024. Published by Union Square & Co. Illustrations by Zoë Barker. The Cocktail Atlas / Union Square & Co.

Here, we head to the remote country of North Korea for some cocktail inspiration. The drink blends a spirit, a vermouth, and a lesser-known liqueur to wondrous results.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces maple soju
  • 1/2 ounce Punt e Mes
  • 1/2 ounce Becherovka
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine the soju, Punt e Mes, and Becherovka in a rocks glass.
  2. Add ice and stir with a long-handled spoon for 5 or 6 seconds.
  3. Place the lemon twist in the glass beside the ice.

Check out some of our related pieces, like a feature on the best winter cocktails and South African cuisine.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
This Pumpkin Spice Sidecar cocktail is the perfect farewell to autumn
This recipe calls for birthday cake flavored whiskey
pumpkin spice sidecar cocktail recipe 0000s 0000 vector smart object png

It feels like autumn is fading already and the coldest months of winter are here, but before we say goodbye to the season of flannel and falling leaves, there's still time to squeeze in some last pumpkin spice fun. We've already seen a pumpkin spice espresso martini, but today we've got a pumpkin spice twist on another classic cocktail: the Sidecar. The original Sidecar is made with brandy, most often cognac, but the whiskey version of this drink is popular too. It uses lemon juice and Cointreau for a citrusy freshness, and often has sugar added too for additional sweetness.

The recipe from Dough Ball Whiskey calls for its Birthday Cake Whiskey, a flavored whiskey full of vanilla, which is added to lemon juice, sugar, and a variety of pumpkin pie flavorings. There's spiced syrup, puree, and spice in there all together for maximum pumpkin pie goodness. This would make a great sweet treat dessert cocktail.
Pumpkin Spice Sidecar
Ingredients:

Read more
Raise a glass to Repeal Day with these whisky cocktails
Celebrate the lifting of Prohibition with these cocktails inspired by the era
repeal day cocktails sirdavis davis old fashioned leslie kirchhoff 4

91 years ago today, Prohibition was officially lifted and alcohol once again became legal to buy and consume in the U.S. Though Prohibition was, ironically enough, a boom time for the cocktail industry, birthing many of the classic cocktails we still enjoy today, the nationwide ban on alcohol persisted from 1919 to the passing of the Twenty-first Amendment to the constitution on December 5, 1919.

During Prohibition people certainly didn't stop drinking, but they did do it in a different manner. The need for secrecy gave rise to iconic speakeasy bars and even indirectly to NASCAR as bootleggers souped up their cars to outrun the feds when delivering their moonshine. As for the drinks themselves, many of the spirits available during this time were dubious at best, being made in unofficial establishments with little regard to safety. It's where the term bathtub gin comes from, referring to to mixing of cheap grain alcohol with flavorings in metal or ceramic bathtubs. And night-time distillation of illicit booze gave rise to the term moonshine as well.

Read more
This carrot-based signature cocktail is blowing my mind
I've been searching for a carrot cocktail for years
carrot signature cocktail harbour club a riva orange julius 1

Like any good home bar enthusiast I have my top-shelf liquors proudly on display, and my regular go-to well spirits tucked under the bar but close at hand, the mixers in a box below that. And then I have the mysterious graveyard which I like to call the realm of the mystery booze. Leftovers of home-made experimental infusions, tiny samples of spirits with labels too faded to read, strange bottles that never had a label in the first place -- you know the stuff. The kind of thing you dig out to make your friends drink on a dare at a certain point in a lively evening.

Among this baffling collection is a small bottle with a smudged label declaring it to be karottenbrand, a German carrot-based spirit which tastes like someone waved a carrot over a vat of paint stripper. Is it good? It is certainly not. And yet, it has fascinated me for years, with the beguiling possibility of what it might be like if it were good. The concept of a carrot spirit is so intriguing to me -- the sweet-savory flavor, the fit in a Bloody Mary or a Dirty Martini or even as an additive to a savory G&T. I can imagine so many uses for it, if only it were not awful.

Read more