 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Toast to the latest honey beer winners

Honey beer winners

By
Hot honey
Westend61 / Getty Images

The results are in for the latest Honey Beer Competition, a national affair that comes on the heels of National Honey Month. Entering its tenth year running, the affair considered some 200 American beer entries. And, as the name suggests, all of the beers utilized honey in some shape or form.

Honey and beer go back a ways. One of the oldest beer-like beverages is braggot, made with honey and falling somewhere between an ale and a mead. People way back in the 12th Century enjoyed such at thing. Fast forward to the modern era, where there are a fair number of proper honey beers that stress various kinds of honey. In fact, the first and only beer known to be brewed in the White House, under President Obama, was a honey beer.

Beer
engin akyurt/Unsplash

Experienced judges gauged everything from appearance and aroma to flavor and mouthfeel. The national competition attracted brewers from states like Oregon, Louisiana, Ohio, Colorado, Florida, and more. The overall best in show honors went to the Kostka-Busser beer by California’s Culture Brewing. The creation was made with the aid of orange blossom honey.

Recommended Videos

Other winners included the Schnake West Coast IPA from Primal Brewery in North Carolina in the IPA category, as well as the Golden Lasso from Chicago’s Twisted Hippo Brewing in the general ale genre. There were a dozen categories in all, including design, historical beers, sour beers, barrel-aged, and more.

Related

Honey is one of the best sweetening agents out there, way more interesting than simple syrup and definitely built around the concept of terroir. In fact, here’s a little taste of how to mix honey in cocktails.

Check out our related features on the weirdest beer styles and the again-budding mead drink trend.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Ardbeg released the latest batch of its 19-year-old single malt whisky
Ardbeg brings back a popular limited release whisky
Ardbeg Traigh Bahn

Ardbeg is one of the most well-known distilleries on the sheep-filled, whisky-drenched Inner Hebrides island of Islay. Whisky fans know that this award-winning distillery is home to myriad complex, flavorful single malt whiskies known for their mix of ocean brine, oak, and robust peat smoke.

And while you can’t go wrong with Ardbeg 10, Ardbeg an Oa, or Ardbeg Corryvreckan, we look forward to the distillery’s limited releases. That’s why we were so excited when we heard they recently released the sixth batch of its 19-year-old Ardbeg Traigh Bhan.
Ardbeg Traigh Bhan

Read more
Soy is the latest trend in creative mixology
Soy and cocktails
JP's Milk Punch.

Take a seat, nostalgic 90s drinks and martini made with cheese; a new cocktail trend has arrived. This one is named soy, and bartenders are using the umami-focused ingredient to elevate their offerings. Sure, soy sauce is more often used in cooking, but if marsala wine cocktails taught us anything, it's that a savory pantry staple can do great in a drink.

A little goes a long way with soy sauce and top mixologists treat it like a chef might treat a special herb blend or some kind of seasoning. A few dashes here and there can add depth to familiar drinks like the Martinez or a great Old Fashioned. Best, the umami notes pair up nicely with with Asian ingredients like yuzu, lychee, lemongrass, and more.

Read more
The 10 most underrated West Coast breweries, according to industry insiders
Fair Isle Brewing.

Craft beer enthusiasts have no shortage of options in the USA. All told, there are nearly 10,000 producers from coast to coast. Yet, many great beer makers along the hop-filled west coast don't get the credit they deserve.

Nobody said it was easy to stand out in the land of beer, especially in a region that seems to have a tap house or tasting room along every block in town. But there are some truly magical fresh-hop IPAs, porters, saisons, wheat beers, lagers, sours, barrel-aged stouts, and fruit beers coming out of Washington, Oregon, and California that deserve your attention.

Read more