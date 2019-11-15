New S’well Barware Brings Top-Notch Insulation to the Cocktail Game

In a world where we are rapidly – and thankfully – moving away from single-use plastic, numerous companies have come about to offer up goods to help us stay hydrated on the go. One of those, S’well, was founded in 2010 and since then has produced high-quality reusable water bottles that feature triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction. In other words, your hot beverages will stay hot for up to 12 hours while cold drinks stay cold for an entire 24 hours (which is great for when you pre-mix some cocktails for the beach, get drunk on cheap beer too early, and forget about your margarita until a day later … not that we know that from experience or anything).

Now, S’well is back with its first foray into the cocktail world with a line of drinkware. Also made from 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, the line debuted with six items in two colorways: a champagne flute, a wine tumble, an ice bucket with tongs, a wine chiller, a carafe, and a shaker set. The items come either in Teakwood or Calacatta Gold (we prefer the classic look of the Teakwood finish, but if you’ve got marble or other stonework in your bar area, you’ll probably want to go with the Calacatta Gold). In addition to the triple insulation, each piece of barware features a copper wall layer, which creates a condensation-free exterior – something that’s more important for slipping a water bottle in a backpack but can also be useful if you have a nice wooden bar top, for example.

The barware ranges in price from $20 for the Champagne flute to $60 for the carafe, which holds 1.5L of liquid (aka you can make a heck of a lot of punch in it in one go). While the flute and tumbler are nice, we found the larger items in the line to be more useful – the lack of condensation really did make a difference over the course of the night (we can’t forget, either, the fact that our ice lasted longer, allowing us to avoid the constant need to dump out cold water and refill.

